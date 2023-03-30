Multi-award-winning Indigenous singer Emma Donovan makes her Montana debut in a 7:30 p.m. concert Thursday, March 30, at The Myrna Loy.

She’s been collaborating with the Melbourne-based Putbacks, a rhythm and funk band, for the past eight years.

“A lot of the music we compose…is kind of soul funk. Our music is pretty special just because of the different genres. There isn’t a lot of Aboriginal singers doing that,” she said in a WhatsApp interview from her home in Sydney, Australia.

Their music grows out of Donovan and the band’s shared love for classic U.S. soul and the protest music of Indigenous Australia.

A member of the renowned Australian family band, The Donovans, Emma has been performing music since she was 7 and grew up singing church music and traditional Australian country.

She’s sung with many renowned singers from the Indigenous music scene and was a member of the Black Arm Band project, which is how she met The Putbacks.

“We’re going to be performing …most of our songs and the stories we’ve worked on together with our albums,” she said.

“Most of my music stems from my connection with my mother and father and their communities and their people.”

Emma was born into a very musical family and is known for her powerful voice like that of her mother and grandmother.

Her whole family on her mother’s side was in The Donovans band, which was founded by her grandparents, Micko and Aileen Donovan and included Emma’s mother and her five uncles.

Her mother’s family are Gumbaynggirr (pronounced goom-bang-GEAR) people from the area now known as Northern New South Wales. While her father’s family are Yamatji (yah-mah-djee) and hailed from Western Australia.

Donovan regularly performs songs in the traditional languages of Gumbaynggirr and Noongar, as well as in English.

Donovan’s been described as being at “the forefront of the Indigenous renaissance.” She and the band believe it’s important to share traditional Indigenous language and storytelling as part of their concerts.

Donovan will explain the lyrics of songs sung in Gumbaynggirr and will share stories of her culture and of Australian history.

The late Indigenous singer Uncle Archie Roach said of Donovan, “Just to hear her sing…Her voice when she sang on her own, it roots you to the spot. You just think wow, you know? Just magic. Her presence on stage is just amazing.”

The Sydney Morning Herald called the band’s 2014 album, “Dawn,” “a mighty combination of musical genres and personalities….with Donovan’s rich gospel vocals soar(ing) over the soulful, Motown funk stylings of The Putbacks,” – while adding the “seasoning of country and roots.”

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks have won numerous music awards, including best Soul/RnB album in 2021 for their album, “Crossover.”

The Sydney Morning Herald wrote that the “Donovan matriarchs have a strong presence in Crossover’s lyrics…..Crossover is a love song to Donovan’s mob, delivered with the same enigmatic, soulful dynamism that drew critics and listeners to Dawn in 2014. Protest songs and love songs make sense side-by-side in Donovan’s world, where lust, love, grief and cultural heritage are both personal and political.”

Pop Matters called the group “A tour de force of funk and soul hailing from the land down under.”

Music critics also praise Donovan’s voice and shows.

“Emma’s voice is everything you’d want in a soul singer. She’s the real deal.” – Wax Poetics

"Donovan can front a well-oiled soul band in her sleep” – Rolling Stone

The Putbacks, likewise, earn accolades.

Their music has been praised as “fluid, live and raw.”

A rhythm section of drums, bass, guitar, keyboards and percussion, The Putbacks “take their cues from the great American house bands of the ’60s and ’70s soul studios,” according to a press release. “Their style slides from dance floor fire to cinematic interlude and back, from densely composed music to free improvisation.”

Donovan will also be performing at the Lewis & Clark Library for a special free Family Show 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30.

In recent years, she released a kids’ album on which she shares songs and also translates some older nursery rhymes in aboriginal languages, she said. “I talk about the revival of aboriginal languages in community. There’s a lot of that happening in Australia.”

“I’m very inviting,” she added. “I would invite everyone to my home. I’m hoping we can bring a little bit of our country there.” She’s also hoping that through her stories about Australia she can share “how beautiful this place is.”

The Myrna Loy concert will be the band’s sole Montana gig.

Tickets are $25 and available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.