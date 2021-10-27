Augusta, Lincoln libraries to close temporarily due to COVID surge

The Lincoln and Augusta branches of the Lewis & Clark Library will be closed until further notice, officials said Wednesday, noting a surge in COVID numbers in the communities.
But officials said staff will be available during regular branch hours to help with curbside pickup, telephone and email reference questions, and holds.
The closure is effective immediately.
"We will be closely monitoring the situation in these communities and will reopen the branches as soon as we deem it safe to do so," library officials said Wednesday in an email.
The library does make laptop computers and Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout, and many library materials are available digitally through the www.lclibrary.org website.
Patricia Spencer, library spokeswoman, said emergency personnel in Lincoln requested the library be closed, citing a growing number of COVID cases. She said the Augusta library made the similar request.
Each branch has a part-time and full-time employee.
She said there were concerns the libraries would have to shut down altogether if the staff got sick.
Aaron Birkholz, director of Lincoln Ambulance, said he was not aware of who made the request, but said there has been an increase of cases in the community. He noted the schools had shut down Wednesday until Nov. 8 because of COVID cases.
Library officials said Wednesday there were no immediate plans for closing the Helena main branch.
Lewis and Clark County reported 62 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday and now has 881 active cases, according to the county health department. There are 9,987 people who have recovered and 111 people have died. Numbers for Lincoln and Augusta were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
The libraries had closed during some of the pandemic.
Augusta Branch - (406) 562-3348 / hherring@lclibrary.org
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Monday: 3-7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lincoln Branch - (406) 362-4300 / kradford@lclibrary.org
Monday through Wednesday: 2-7 p.m.
Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.