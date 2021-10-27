Augusta, Lincoln libraries to close temporarily due to COVID surge

The Lincoln and Augusta branches of the Lewis & Clark Library will be closed until further notice, officials said Wednesday, noting a surge in COVID numbers in the communities.

But officials said staff will be available during regular branch hours to help with curbside pickup, telephone and email reference questions, and holds.

The closure is effective immediately.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation in these communities and will reopen the branches as soon as we deem it safe to do so," library officials said Wednesday in an email.

The library does make laptop computers and Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout, and many library materials are available digitally through the www.lclibrary.org website.

Patricia Spencer, library spokeswoman, said emergency personnel in Lincoln requested the library be closed, citing a growing number of COVID cases. She said the Augusta library made the similar request.

Each branch has a part-time and full-time employee.