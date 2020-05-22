Auditor candidates point to experience, background

“When you look at rural Montana and you look at people in urban areas that are struggling to get by, that was my reality. I’ve seen that and I want to do everything I can to help those people get into a position where they aren’t risking bankruptcy or end up homeless because they get in an accident or a health issue comes up,” said Morigeau. He grew up in Ronan and is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, where he is now in-house legal counsel.

Policy experience is part of what qualifies him for the auditor's office, Morigeau said. He gained that working as a lobbyist for the tribes and then as a two-term lawmaker focusing on passing Medicaid expansion. He also pointed to work on legislation to ensure presumptive illness insurance coverage for firefighters. That legislative work not only shows experience but a record of accomplishing things, Morigeau said.

As a member of the state Land Board, Morigeau said he would be informed by growing up in a family where hunting and fishing was not so much recreation as a way to eat. He added that preserving access to public lands would be a top priority.

Morigeau’s opponent, Mike Winsor of Helena, is an attorney who worked in the auditor's office for 13 years. That experience makes him ready to be auditor on Day 1, he said.