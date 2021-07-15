Au revoir mon amour: French women in love

Many scenes are shot when the sun is slipping away, highlighting silhouettes and shadows. The flames of the title burn in the fireplace, in a campfire and, as promised, on the hem of a dress.

And the sound! Oh my, the sound.

The rare music is always diegetic, emanating from a scene which both characters and audience can hear. The most frequent sound is silence, but the most glorious sound occurs when women burst into an a cappella chant around a campfire at the 116-minute mark.

Sciamma wrote “La Jeune Fille en Feu,” in Latin, borrowing from children’s melodies and adding clapping for rhythm.

Marianne and Heloise stare into one another’s eyes across a campfire as that song builds, and it’s at that moment that their love catches fire – as does Heloise’s dress. The flames are quickly extinguished, but the love that bloomed will last well past goodbye.

Which brings us to the exquisite ending. Heloise, now married into privilege, sits in her royal box seat above the symphony as the strings usher in Summer from Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Heloise has heard this before, when she asked Marianne to explain orchestral music.