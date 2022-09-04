Attempted robbery results in scuffle in Helena store

Helena police received a call Saturday of an attempted robbery at a store that resulted in a scuffle between a staff member and one of the alleged robbers.

Police were called to the 1800 block of 11th Avenue at 3:45 p.m. and were told two women had entered the store and one distracted staff while the other began stealing money from the cash register.

When the staff member confronted the suspect, she pushed the staff member and a struggle occurred, police said.

The staff member was able to get the money back.

The two females fled in a red mini-van with no license plates and damaged rear window, police said. The suspects have not been located. The name of the store was not included in the media briefing sent out by the Helena police.