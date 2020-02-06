Association of Counties to join Lewis & Clark in legal dispute with MPERA

Hunthausen, Lang and Bryson also cited the county's attendance at an MPERA board of directors meeting in November 2019 and public request to further discuss the matter. The county and Bryson both said MPERA never responded to this request. Hunthausen said there is "no framework to respond to their request."

Bryson noted that counties make up approximately half of MPERA's clients, and he shared a graph from MPERA which showed the PERS system will be 100% funded within 30 years given the current contribution rates. He also thanked the county officials for their open discussion of the matter, which he said is legally required given both entities are public, and he accused MPERA of discussing the matter outside of a public forum.

MPERA Executive Director Dore Schwinden said the county's own response letter to MPERA claims that their administrative process is invalid, which MPERA disagrees with.

"We believe it's a constitutional matter," Schwinden said. "And there is a need to get it expedited so that Cascade and other counties considering can have their answer."

Schwinden was alluding to the legal precedent that would be set but the Supreme Court case.