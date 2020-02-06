Association of Counties to join Lewis & Clark in legal dispute with MPERA

The Montana Association of Counties plans to join Lewis and Clark County officials in their legal dispute with the Montana Public Employees' Retirement Administration.
The decision was made by the association's board of directors, Executive Director Eric Bryson said at a county commission meeting Thursday. However, it's not yet clear what role the association will play.
In early 2019, officials began discussing a plan to sever the county's ties with PureView Health Center. According to commission chair Susan Good Geise, co-applications for federally qualified health-care facilities were "in vogue" back in 1994 when PureView first opened. Now officials believe PureView is better situated to operate as an independent nonprofit organization, and it will separate from the county on March 1.
As a result, PureView's approximately 60 employees will be leaving the county's payroll and no longer paying into the Public Employees' Retirement System. Just a month after the separation was finalized, MPERA sent the county a letter demanding approximately $5.1 million in "unfunded liability" because of the reduction in force.
According to county officials, this is despite MPERA's involvement in the discussions with PureView and an acute awareness of the intention to separate.
"MPERA knew for months and months and months that PureView was leaving," Geise said. "We never even had so much as a whiff of this, or else the discussion would have been different."
Last week, MPERA filed a petition with the Montana Supreme Court to take up its lawsuit as an "original proceeding," bypassing the district court system. The lawsuit asks the court to affirm that the Montana Constitution allows MPERA to determine the unfunded liability amount owed by the county and compel the county to pay it.
County Attorney Charles Lang argued that MPERA fabricated the rule it is trying to enforce, and that the $5.1 million figure came from an accounting note that "was never meant to be a callable debt."
Lang characterized the petition as an attempt to have the Supreme Court grant MPERA authority that is not provided by the Montana Constitution. By going to the Supreme Court, MPERA is able to bypass the legislative branch, and any potential public input, which is where this kind of power would historically be given, according to Lang.
"They're trying to take a broadly written constitutional mandate and create authority out of that, bypassing other branches of government," Lang said. "This is an unprecedented grab at power and a violation of the separation of powers in the Constitution."
Lang also questioned the extent of MPERA's claimed authority, asking "does it apply if we eliminate one position? Does it apply if we eliminate 30?"
"These are the questions we need answered," Lang said. "And MPERA isn't addressing them."
Lang said that from 2015 to 2020, the county has increased its workforce by 20 individuals, despite the separation from PureView. These are employees who pay into the Public Employees' Retirement System. Lang said this net increase in force wasn't included in the calculations for MPERA's claim.
Lang also said the state lost over 100 employees due to legislative cuts, and MPERA made no claims that the county is aware of.
"If we followed their line of logic we can never have a reduction in force," Geise said. "We have a fiduciary responsibility to our taxpayers. If this tortured logic stands, then our ability to be fiduciarily responsible is neutered."
Geise also questioned the constitutional article cited by MPERA in its suit. She said it was meant to prevent stop-gap pension rating. Additionally, legislation from other states cited in MPERA's suit refer to when an entire entity withdraws, rather than a reduction in force, said Geise.
Commissioners Andy Hunthausen and Jim McCormick questioned MPERA's claim that this matter was an "emergency," stating that the requested $5.1 million is just a blip compared to MPERA's total unfunded liability of $2.5 billion. Hunthausen said he was "frustrated and saddened" by the way MPERA was treating a member of its own system. McCormick questioned whether the underfunding was intentional, given that if the pension was overfunded, larger payouts could be requested by members in a "less than ideal scenario."
Hunthausen, Lang and Bryson also cited the county's attendance at an MPERA board of directors meeting in November 2019 and public request to further discuss the matter. The county and Bryson both said MPERA never responded to this request. Hunthausen said there is "no framework to respond to their request."
Bryson noted that counties make up approximately half of MPERA's clients, and he shared a graph from MPERA which showed the PERS system will be 100% funded within 30 years given the current contribution rates. He also thanked the county officials for their open discussion of the matter, which he said is legally required given both entities are public, and he accused MPERA of discussing the matter outside of a public forum.
MPERA Executive Director Dore Schwinden said the county's own response letter to MPERA claims that their administrative process is invalid, which MPERA disagrees with.
"We believe it's a constitutional matter," Schwinden said. "And there is a need to get it expedited so that Cascade and other counties considering can have their answer."
Schwinden was alluding to the legal precedent that would be set but the Supreme Court case.
The lawsuit also alleges that Montana's largest union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which includes more than 25,000 public employees, has threatened litigation against MPERA for a breach of its fiduciary duties if it does not actuarially determine the amount of unfunded pension liabilities attributable to PureView's separation and collect the unfunded liability.
The county has a few weeks to respond to the Supreme Court petition, and much of what was discussed at Thursday's public meeting will likely be included in its official response.
"It is distressing to me that MPERA has socked our taxpayers with a $5.1 million alleged fee," Geise said. "I don't want to see our taxpayers get saddled with this."