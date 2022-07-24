Ashley Lindgren, Pediatric Dentistry

According to Ashley Lindgren, her favorite color is pink and she’s “obsessed with everything that sparkles.” For the people that know her best though, Lindgren herself is the little bit of sparkle in their day.

“Making friends with young and old alike is her biggest strength and a smile is all you will ever see on her face,” said her husband Tyrel Suzor-Hoy.

Born with polycystic kidney disease, Lindgren has had her share of hardships. At the young age of 24 years old, she has already undergone two kidney transplants — the first received from her mother and the second from a family friend.

But if anything, her health battles have only made her stronger.

“I’m determined to make the most of the time I have here,” said Lindgren. “Every day outside the hospital and above ground is a blessing and a good day.”

“Ashley has never once let this hold her back,” said Suzor-Hoy. “She strives every day to inspire others to be the best versions of themselves.”

Lindgren graduated from the University of Montana with a major in theater, a minor in dance, and an entertainment management certificate. While currently a dental assistant for Pediatric Dentistry, she has long had her sights set on something a little more glamorous.

While attending the University of Montana, her then fiancé Suzor-Hoy suggested she enter the Miss Montana USA pageant. After one phone call to inquire about entering, Lindgren said she knew it was meant to be.

In 2021, Lindgren represented Helena as Miss Queen City USA at the Miss Montana USA pageant, reaching the semi-finals and winning the Miss Congeniality and the Miss Spirit awards at that pageant. In 2022 Lindgren was also nominated for the Miss Congeniality Award at The Global Beauty Awards.

While Lindgren plans on continuing entering pageants in the future, she admitted that her dream job would be to work for the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE).

Career ambitions aside, Lindgren added the ultimate sparkle to her life on July 4 in marrying the love of her life, Suzor-Hoy, in Big Fork, Montana under a sky of fireworks. The officiant was none other than Lindgren’s second kidney donor.

For Lindgren, each day is both a blessing and opportunity.

“Always go out there and enjoy life because we live in such a beautiful world,” said Lindgren.

“Ashley is a star and will continue to shine, no matter what the adversity is or how the cards are stacked,” said Suzor-Hoy.