Aschim named new president of Helena Area Chamber of Commerce

Callie Aschim has been named the new chief executive officer and president of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, replacing longtime leader Cathy Burwell, who has retired.

Aschim had been working since May 9 as the chamber’s vice president and associate director of the tourism program, replacing Mike Mergenthaler, who retired.

The former general manager of Home2 Suites by Hilton in Helena said she expressed interest in the position after Burwell announced her retirement. The decision was made Wednesday by the board.

“I’m real excited,” Aschim said Wednesday evening, adding she planned to focus on workforce development and building on the chamber’s accomplishments.

“I was lucky to have mentors who emphasized giving to the community,” she said. She starts her new job immediately.

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce operates Helena’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and has about 800 members.

Aschim said she has a proven track record of leadership, noting the chamber job was probably the only job she would leave the hotel business for.

Aschim had also been serving as chair-elect on the chamber’s executive board.

In 2019, she was honored as one of the Independent Record's annual 20 Under 40 winners. The award recognizes those under age 40 who, through their industry and hard work, are moving the Helena community forward.

Aschim was involved with the chamber’s Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) program and had hired two teens for the summer jobs program, which allowed her to serve as a mentor and teach them about the hotel industry.

Aschim, 40, moved to Helena in 2017.

She grew up in Sunburst, where her family still lives. She lives in Helena with her boyfriend, Shad Zinda, and is an avid college basketball fan who loves to camp and boat.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

