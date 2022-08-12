Ascension Brewing opening Saturday in former IR building

Stainless-steel fermenters have replaced the printing press that operated for several decades in the former Independent Record office in downtown Helena, as Mount Ascension Brewing Co. prepares to open Saturday in the newly renovated space.

The new brewery and business partner Ascension Grill are among the five local businesses leasing space in the building at 317 N. Cruse Ave., which has been dubbed The Independent as a nod to its former owner. Montago Coffee Co. plans to open in the building within the next few weeks, and Mosaic Architecture and a “co-working community” called The Sidecar have been operating there since the spring.

The new brewery has a taproom on the ground floor with food service provided by Mount Ascension Grill. On a new floor added to the rooftop, it has an indoor taproom and outdoor seating area with sweeping views of downtown Helena and the brewery’s namesake Mount Ascension.

“We basically have two different taprooms,” said head brewer and general manager Becky Peppelman. “We have the downstairs taproom, which has the food service and a little bit more of a sports bar vibe with the TVs. The upstairs is kind of this bougie, lounge-y rooftop. No TVS, no food service, and it’s just a beautiful, very light space.”

Mount Ascension currently has six beers on tap, most of which are named after trails in Helena’s South Hills trail system.

Peppelman said she is particularly excited about the Daisy Hill Kolsch-style ale, which was the bestseller during a private event for family and friends Wednesday evening.

“It turned out so perfect. It was everything I was trying to do,” she said. “I’ve been brewing kolsches for a long time, and this is definitely the best one I’ve made.”

Peppelman said she is equally excited about the Happy Trails IPA, which includes hops from Big Sky Orchards & Hops Farm in Bigfork. She said 2% of all revenues from the Happy Trails IPA will be donated to Prickly Pear Land Trust, which works to preserve and protect the rural character of land in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Powell counties.

The Paydirt Milk Coffee Stout is made with a cold brew from Montago Coffee next-door, she said. A portion of the proceeds from the Brave Noise Hazy Pale will be donated to the Safe Bar Network, which provides free training to bars and breweries on how to keep employees and customers safe.

“We’re going to see what’s selling well and what’s not, but the Daisy Hill and Happy Trails are mainstays for certain,” she said, adding that the brewery can have up to 11 beers on tap.

Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Delaware, Peppelman came to Montana to visit family every year growing up and decided to move here after graduating from college. She started working for Madison River Brewing Co. in Belgrade in 2003 and later moved to Helena, where she worked as a brewer at Blackfoot River Brewing Co. for six years and then at Snow Hop Brewing Co. from the time it opened in 2018 until it closed in 2020.

She said she was offered her current job by Mount Ascension owner Rob Lehrkind of Bozeman, who also owns Julius Lehrkind Brewing in Bozeman and Big Springs Brewing Co. in Lewistown. She said he wanted to open a brewery in Helena, and The Independent provided the perfect opportunity to make it happen.

Mount Ascension plans to contract with Julius Lehrkind Brewing to can the Helena brewery’s products, Peppelman said.

Beginning Saturday, the downstairs taproom will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The rooftop taproom will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the brewery, visit www.facebook.com/MTAscensionBrewing.

The Independent Record was located at 317 N. Cruse Ave. from 1958 to 2016, when it moved into its current location on Washington Street. The building was purchased by an LLC called 317 Cruse Partners, which consists of the principals at Mosaic Architecture, a Gallatin County developer called Cadius Partners, and a private individual.

Mosaic Architecture’s principal owner Ben Tintinger said the renovation project that started in 2020 was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to sick workers, supply chain issues and skyrocketing prices for building materials.

“There’s a lot of unknowns dealing with an existing building and having all the issues that you can expect during a pandemic,” he said.

But from his new office overlooking downtown Helena, he said he was pleased with the way it turned out.

“From my vantage point it’s pretty darn nice,” he said.