As temperatures plummet, few options available for Helena's homeless population

As Helena organizations scramble to find temporary shelter for the city's unhoused population, those living on the streets are facing a life-and-death struggle with temperatures that could reach record lows.

Kelsy Wayne Sunshine is one of those people.

Sunshine said he is a member of the Fishing Lake First Nation people, and at the age of 3, he was taken from his home and his mother in Winnipeg by Canadian child welfare authorities.

He said he was among the thousands of children taken as a result of policies enacted by Canada in the 1960s, a period known as the Sixties Scoop.

Sunshine said he spent the next three years at three different foster homes in the United States until he was adopted to a family in Washington, D.C.

When he was 15, he said, he left his adopted home "and never looked back."

Sunshine said he has traveled all over this country. At one time, he said, he owned a bowling alley in Holbrook, Arizona.

Since then, the Canadian government agreed to pay an $800 million settlement directly to children adopted as part of the Sixties Scoop.

So Sunshine said he is working his way back to Saskatoon to collect his share of the settlement.

"So many people are trying to help me get home," he said in an interview at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Tuesday morning, including the Helena Indian Alliance, which he said is helping him to secure the needed government-issued identification.

Sunshine is living on the streets of Helena with his partner Sundee Lee Cunningham of Wyoming. The two were at St. Paul's to get a haircut, take a shower and receive some new socks.

The church and United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area open the doors to the unsheltered for showers every Tuesday morning.

Normally, Sunshine said he prefers to spend the night under a tree. He said he is an alcoholic, so God's Love homeless shelter does not normally permit him to stay overnight.

Because of the life-threatening cold snap, the shelter is not turning anyone away.

As a result, Sunshine said the shelter is crowded.

"There's nowhere else to go," he said.

He said Monday night, the shelter staff had to remove tables to free up space.

Sunshine said his alcoholism is what is keeping him from getting across the border to his home.

"I need to get off the bottle," he said.

For now, he said it is his "street family" that keeps him going.

"They're what keeps me fighting," Sunshine said.

He called himself a giver and said he is always looking to help those around him.

"If someone needs a jacket or a blanket, I give it to them. If I have any spare change, I put it in the Salvation Army bucket. And it comes back to me tenfold," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're owed; you still gotta give. A lot of people just don't know how to do it."

United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Community Impact Coordinator Jeff Buscher said Monday he sent out a call for help to churches and faith-based organizations in Helena in hopes one or more will open its doors as a warming center this week. He said he had not received a response as of early Tuesday, but he is hopeful.

When asked if there is a contingency plan in place, Buscher said "not really."

"God's Love is it," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch until Wednesday evening in portions of central and southwest Montana. Parts of Helena are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow, and 6 to 8 inches are expected on MacDonald Pass.

A wind chill warning will be in effect in the area from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening. Wind chills in the Helena area are expected to be around -30 to -40 and could drop as low as -45.