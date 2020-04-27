As some retail shops reopen, state adds 1 COVID-19 case

As some businesses around the state resume opening their doors to customers Monday, the state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding one laboratory-confirmed case since Sunday.
That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 449, and the number of recoveries to 352.
The new case added Monday was in Yellowstone County, bringing the cumulative cases there to 79.
The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.
While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Monday, the map showed it only had two active cases Monday, compared to 19 in Yellowstone County and 13 in Missoula.
On Sunday, several churches around the state tested the waters of a gradual re-opening, holding services with attendees spread out among pews or in some cases gathering outside.
On Monday, retail outlets in many parts of the state may reopen with strict distancing measures in place. Some counties, however, are taking a more cautious approach than under the guidelines Gov. Steve Bullock laid out last week.
