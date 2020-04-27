As some retail shops re-open, state adds 1 COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As some businesses around the state resume opening their doors to customers Monday, the state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding one laboratory-confirmed case since Sunday.

That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 449, and the number of recoveries to 352.

The new case added Monday was in Yellowstone County, bringing the cumulative cases there to 79.

The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.

While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Monday, the map showed it only had two active cases Monday, compared to 19 in Yellowstone County and 13 in Missoula.