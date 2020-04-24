As Montana prepares to reopen, state lacks local COVID-19 testing data

Some Montanans say they’ve been denied COVID-19 testing despite describing symptoms that match those most commonly associated with the disease.

Official testing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control delegates COVID-19 testing decisions to front-line health care providers. But that guidance has changed repeatedly in March as testing capacity has ramped up across the nation.

The current guidance, last updated March 24, asks clinicians to “use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19.” The CDC lists fever, cough and difficulty breathing as COVID-19 symptoms.

Bullock has said in recent weeks that any Montanan with COVID-19 symptoms should seek testing from a health care provider. As recently as April 15, though, state health officials have cautioned providers to be “judicious” with testing orders to avoid bogging down the state lab.

Karen Swigart, 43, of Miles City, said in an interview that she sought a COVID-19 test there in late March after developing a headache, fever, aches and a dry cough so severe her lips turned blue. She called the local hospital, she said, but was told “that to be tested I would need to be sick enough to be admitted to the hospital.” She said she was turned away without being asked for her full name.