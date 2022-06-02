Artists take on world problems at Confluence gathering in Helena

Hopeful.

Idealistic.

Visionary.

These are characteristics at the core of a conference, “The Creator’s Art: A Confluence for Art, Psychology and Renewal,” happening in Helena June 10-13 at Tim Holmes’ Studio, 446 N. Hoback.

It’s a gathering of international artists, poets and Jungian practitioners who are delving into the question, how does life-changing transformation happen?

“We are at a unique moment in history,” said Holmes, who is one of six conference organizers. “We are all faced with these crises: climate change, the demise of democracy, political bifurcation and the rise of autocracy. We are dealing with all these things all at once.

“It seems like civilization is just headed to the cliff, and we are standing on the edge looking over the precipice.

“As remarkable as we are as a species, somehow we are unable to get ourselves out of this situation.”

Holmes is convinced that change will come from the common people and individual creativity – not from so-called leaders or the government.

“Institutions will not save us,” he said. “Individual creativity will.”

“The central question out of this conference is ‘what is it within you that wants to be born?’”

It’s a similar question to what religions ask, he said.

“What is your role to make the world a better place?”

The conference is open to 30 in-person participants at Holmes’ art studio who will spend three days together talking about this question and hearing from nine presenters.

A sculpture Holmes created in recent years – “Awaken Human” – seems an apt metaphor for what the conference is all about.

It shows a column or pedestal, with people struggling at the bottom to climb it. As figures climb higher, they stop struggling and start helping each other.

At the top, a figure strides with confidence, gazing into the distance.

“This guy at the top is moving forward,” Holmes said.

This conference grew out of a worldwide crisis –the pandemic, he added.

People were trapped at home and some began to reach out to each other. They had time to think. “They began re-evaluating their lives.”

Confluence is “an opportunity to have a dialogue with people from around the world on how to move forward.”

By itself, that may seem inconsequential. But each participant will go back to their home and start talking about these ideas and disperse seeds of ideas, he said.

“Every great societal movement comes from an individual’s ideas. We firmly believe humanity can transcend our tragic oblivious past to create a better, more relational and responsive culture that can perhaps save many endangered species besides our own.”

Presenters are Helena artist Holmes; psychiatrist and teacher Dr. Jon Jackson, Sebastopol, California; artist and teacher Coeleen Kiebert, Aptos, California; psychologist and author Robert Mannis, Fredrik, Maryland; Bersie Zellele, Pre-med student, Ethiopia, currently studying at Carroll College; and painter and teacher Sherrie Lovler, Santa Rosa, California.

Also participating from outside the US are artist Lana Shaheen, Gaza City, Palestine; and Khushboo Kantharia, a one-person suicide prevention institution, Bangalore, India.

Registration for the whole conference is $495, but there are a number of free or limited-cost events. People can livestream it free. (See info below.)

Holmes brings a unique perspective to the discussion. He is the first American artist ever invited to give a solo exhibit at the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia, the world's largest art museum, where his sculptures remain on permanent exhibit.

His work has gained notice among some of the world's peacemakers, from the Chinese dissident students of Tiananmen Square to Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Holmes has created many international projects such as the U.N. Peace Prize for Women and other peace awards.

He also worked with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in creating a monument intended as a focus piece for Cape Town's bid for the Olympics as well as one for the international peace center on Robben Island, the gulag where President Nelson Mandela and thousands of other South Africans were imprisoned during apartheid. Holmes is a founding member of the Montana Logging and Ballet Co., who were National Public Radio's “resident political satirists” in the 1990s. They performed together 37 years.

In the words of one famous dreamer – John Lennon:

“Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us

And the world will live as one.”

For more information, visit https://confluence22.org/. For streaming link and schedule, click on “What” in menu across top of page, and then click on “Participation Options. “

Additional info at https://fb.me/e/1ngEyaCkR or email Holmes at holmes.studio@yahoo.com.

