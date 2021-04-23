Artist steps up to the plate for Montana's nurses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheila Hogan, director of outreach operations for MNA, said funds from the sale will be used to assist with scholarships, training and future needs. She said the previous Lo plates sold fast.

Lo, who retired in 2015 as an art teacher from the University of Montana, is represented by the Lucy Lacoste Gallery of Concord, Massachusetts. Lo has exhibited her work internationally and was one of four American artists invited to create work on the occasion of the 7th annual Gyeonggi International Ceramics Biennale in South Korea in 2013.

Lo was born in Lafayette, Indiana, to parents who had come from China, according to the website bethlo.com. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1971, and then studied Ceramics with Rudy Autio at the University of Montana, receiving her master’s of fine arts in 1974. She became professor of ceramics there when he retired in 1985, and was twice honored with the University of Montana Provost’s Distinguished Lecturer Award, in 2006 and 2010.

“I loved my students and my colleagues and occasionally still get to work with a student or two,” she said in an email.