Art inspires art -- ‘Resonance -- 2020 Reimagined’ in COVID Times

“This show will still be fresh,” she said. Three or four works are completely new choreography, while the remaining three to four are modified or re-imagined pieces from the original show.

Those who saw the 2018 production will recognize the three whimsical, lightweight steel sculptures, created by Helena artist Richard Swanson.

“You’re always looking for a way for the dancers to interact and for it to be interesting for the (them),” he said of how he created the works.

They wanted sculptures they could rock on, and move in and out of, and play on.

Call, who calls her finale piece, “Elements of Nature,” said her work was inspired by one of Swanson’s sculptures, as well as writings and paintings she did in response to it.

For a while, the choreographers weren’t sure whether to proceed with the show at all.

Creativity won out.

“We felt it was important to at least provide something for the community,” said Call. “The goal was to keep it simple, so we could flex as we needed to.”

This is what they could put together, “yet produce something of artistic value for the community.”