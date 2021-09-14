ARPA funds going to water projects in Helena, East Helena

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In East Helena, Ore said the city received the full $1.7 million requested in competitive grants that, along with other sources, would count toward its $3.6 million wastewater improvements project.

Ore said the system has groundwater leaking into the sewage, which reduces capacity. He said improvements would include fixing the leaks, replacing screens to filter out grit and enlarging the treatment facility trough to accommodate the full pump capacity plus future growth. The current one has overflowed in the building five times since November.

The fixes are partly intended to extend the system’s predicted capacity, based on new subdivisions coming in, Ore said. It is predicted to reach capacity by 2027, which improvements might push back to 2031, according to the application. He said they hope to start construction next summer, though it could be delayed.

Leland said the second priority for Helena would be the cross town connector. The pipe connects the whole water system and has a limited number of valves, some of which have failed. He said the city needs about $1.5 million to install valves so it can shut off sections for repair or prevent a break from draining the whole system.