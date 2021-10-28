Around the Town

The show runs 7 p.m. Nov 4-6, 11-13. Tickets ($10 adult, $8 seniors/students) can be purchased at the door or online: https://bit.ly/3nnCnlG.

Eighth annual Last Chance New Play Fest

Helena’s Last Chance New Play Fest, now in its eighth year, will run Nov 5-14, and features new projects by Montana writers. Montana Short Cuts, a program of 10-minute plays, returns to the Fest with the theme “Anti / Social.”

This year’s plays feature a tale of surviving domestic abuse, discovering trust in neighbors, the value of hope, the companionship of cats, interspecies communication, political lobbying and breaking free from solitude.

The other projects that join the Short Cuts will be presented in a program called The Indys, which features three short independent projects:

“Stagehand: (Steve Palmer, 15 min); “When Nana Hits the Glass” (Rebecca Ryland, 20 min); InSight (various, 25 min), featuring new poetry by local writers.

A full-length film made during last year’s lockdown, “How to Poison …” by Ross Peter Nelson, will get an encore showing the second weekend of the Fest.

This year’s Fest will be presented at the city’s newest venue, The Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.