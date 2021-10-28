Around the Town

Around Town Oct 28
Community
Art Walk canceled, but Little Tykes rolls on
Downtown Helena Inc., is canceling the Fall Art Walk scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, following input from its members.
It will hold its upcoming outdoor events this holiday season, including Little Tykes Trick or Treat 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, along Last Chance Gulch, as well as Parade of Lights and Deck the Halls starting on Friday, Nov. 26.
Theater
Crosstown play opens Nov. 4
After a year’s hiatus, the popular Crosstown High School theater tradition continues, with Clare Boothe Luce’s, “The Women,” opening 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Capital High School auditorium, 100 Valley Drive.
Over 40 students from both Capital and Helena high schools are collaborating on the production.
Friendships and marriages are tested in this satire that follows Mary Haines, a prestigious woman who finds out, through gossip, her husband has been unfaithful.
“Because of when this play was written and its satirical tone, it can be hard to watch some choices of these women without raising an eyebrow,” says director Laura Brayko, theater teacher at CHS. “But at its core is a message of not flying off the handle when things get rough and understanding the worth of loyalty and love.”
The show runs 7 p.m. Nov 4-6, 11-13. Tickets ($10 adult, $8 seniors/students) can be purchased at the door or online: https://bit.ly/3nnCnlG.
Eighth annual Last Chance New Play Fest
Helena’s Last Chance New Play Fest, now in its eighth year, will run Nov 5-14, and features new projects by Montana writers. Montana Short Cuts, a program of 10-minute plays, returns to the Fest with the theme “Anti / Social.”
This year’s plays feature a tale of surviving domestic abuse, discovering trust in neighbors, the value of hope, the companionship of cats, interspecies communication, political lobbying and breaking free from solitude.
The other projects that join the Short Cuts will be presented in a program called The Indys, which features three short independent projects:
“Stagehand: (Steve Palmer, 15 min); “When Nana Hits the Glass” (Rebecca Ryland, 20 min); InSight (various, 25 min), featuring new poetry by local writers.
A full-length film made during last year’s lockdown, “How to Poison …” by Ross Peter Nelson, will get an encore showing the second weekend of the Fest.
This year’s Fest will be presented at the city’s newest venue, The Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.
Tickets for individual performances are $15 and are available at the door. $30 Fest passes, which admit holders to any performance throughout the Fest, are available in advance at the Fire Tower Coffee House or at the door. Discounted tickets are available for students and seniors.
A list of all the projects, writers, and actors, along with the full schedule can be found at http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/2021 or in the Fest Guide, available at the Fire Tower Coffee House.
Carroll College
Virtual Founders Gala
Carroll College holds a virtual Carroll College Founders Gala, Nov. 5, 6:30-7:35 p.m.
The Gala supports student scholarships and provides educational opportunities that would not be possible for some students without donations.
During the 35-minute program, attendees will see the impact a gift of any size can make in the life of a Carroll student.
Library
Big Read events kick off
The Lewis & Clark Library selected “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for this year’s NEA Big Read event.
Events kick off 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, with “When the Light of the World Was Subdued Our Songs Came Through: Celebrating Native American Poetry”
Poets Jennifer Elise Foerster, Mandy Smoker Broaddus -- Co-Poet Laureate for Montana -- and Heather Cahoon read from their own works and others. Register in advance for this webinar at https://lclibrary.libcal.com/.
For more information on the Big Read, visit https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/nea-big-read.
Dance and movement
Qi Gong
Cohesion Dance Project hosts Qi Gong as part of its Community Sampler series, starting on Oct. 28. Qi Gong is a mind-body-spirit practice.
This three-week class is open to ages 7 to adult of all abilities, with no experience required. Classes will be Thursdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St. $45 for all three classes. Register at cohesiondance.org/classes.
Talk
“Let’s Talk About It: Creation Care”
Matt Elsaesser, owner of 406 Recycling, will speak at Plymouth Church, lower level, 400 S. Oakes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Elsaesser, a Carroll College graduate, participated in S.A.V.E., a dorm-centered recycling effort at Carroll while a student.
Two decades later, he continues to expand recycling opportunities.
406 Recycling provides data-secure electronic recycling, household and business collection of food scraps and other compostable items, and provides “ZERO waste” event services to minimize waste at events ranging from small weddings to music festivals.
“Let’s Talk About It” continues on Dec. 2, with landscape photographer Jeff Van Tine.
All lectures are free and open to the public, but reservations are requested for each.
Music and more
Music and comedy at the Tap Room
Helena’s Insufficient Funds performs country and Southern rock 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.
Off in the Woods play rock ‘n’ reggae 7 to10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
The undead have risen … and are here to rock! Zombies in Suits brings an eclectic amalgamation of riffs, raff, and beats 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Also, a killer Halloween Party, with costume contest.
Open Mic Comedy is 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the Power Room.
Solid 15, a monthly singer/songwriter event showcasing local talent, is 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, For more info, visit Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.
Montana Club tunes
Alex Lee & Friends perform 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Second Floor Dining Room.
Wilbur Rehmann, Fred Cobb and Luke Michelson, play 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Second Floor Dining Room.
And Dan Henry plays 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Rathskeller,
at the Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave.
Musikanten Montana Memorial Concert for All Souls
Musikanten holds its annual All Souls concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Cathedral of St. Helena. This year’s memorial concert, with candles lit for those church members, family and friends who have died in the past year, will feature the 20th century French composer Maurice Duruflé’s beloved Requiem, his Gregorian chant-based setting of the traditional Latin Mass for the dead.
The program includes: the Heinrich Schütz motet “Selig sind die Toten” – Blessed are they who die in the Lord; chanting of the names of those for whom the candles are lit; followed by meditation and the Requiem.
Wendy Yuen, the new music director at St. Mary’s Catholic Community, is the organ virtuoso in this performance. Vocal soloists are mezzo soprano Sarah Whitlatch and baritone Robert Tudor.
Admission is free, donations welcome.
Film
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Grandstreet Theatre presents the cult film classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.
Shows are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29,
Rated R; 10 p.m. showing & costume party, adults only, 18 and older.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 7. p.m. showing – Rated R
10 p.m. showing & costume party, adults only, 18 and older
Tickets – $20; Tickets with Prop Bag – $25 in advance / $28 at the door
– Food, beer, and wine available for purchase.
– Prizes for the best costumes! –Late Shows Only.
– A portion of event proceeds will benefit trans-positive Montana groups
The film — a bizarre musical co-starring Meat Loaf and Richard O’Brien — bombed in its initial release but later gained a cult following at midnight showings.
Entry and exit to the event space will be staggered, please provide ample time.
Masks required.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Dune, PG-13
● Ron’s Gone Wrong, PG
● Last Night in Soho, R
● Antlers, R
● My Hero Academia, PG13
● No Time to Die, PG-13
● Halloween Kills, R
● The Last Duel, R
● Venom, PG-13
● Addams Family 2, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● I’m Your Man, R
● Lamb, R