Around the Town: Updates on events in Helena

Socially Distant Shakespeare: ’The Tempest’
On Friday, April 3, The Heath presents Socially Distant Shakespeare, “The Tempest.”
This is the casting call. If you want to do this show, there’s a rehearsal on Thursday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. to go through the script once.
On Friday, it will go live at 7:30 p.m. and entertain the masses across the internet with The Heath’s spectacular online performances!
For information, or to be involved visit https://www.facebook.com/theheathhelena/posts/539466386708957.
The final casting will be posted Thursday, and The Heath will reach out to you via email with the script.
Library services alter for pandemic
All branches of the Lewis & Clark Library have discontinued curbside pick-up, collection of library materials thru book-drops and phone services in compliance with Governor Bullock’s Stay at Home Order.
The buildings are currently closed, and they have extended all due dates.
The library will continue to pursue alternative ways to provide services online.
Online library services will continue, including online library cards.
Individuals needing a library card can still apply for one online.
Once you complete the form, call and leave a message at the Main Library and the Public Services Manager will contact you with your card number.
The library’s phone number is 447-1690 ext. 5.
See the library’s website https://www.lclibrary.org/ and social media pages for updates.
Emergency online cards offered
In order to make online library services available to all residents of Lewis and Clark County during the COVID-19 closure, the Lewis & Clark Library is making library cards available online for anyone who does not have a card prior to the closure of the library last week.
“We want to ensure that everyone who needs access to online library materials has access during this time,” explained Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn.
“With everyone social distancing at home and students trying to complete coursework online, we want people to have access to our vast eMedia collections.”
Signing up for a library card online is simple:
1.Visit www.lclibrary.org and under the “Get Started” tab select “Get a Library Card.”
2.Complete the online form and call the library to get a physical card number
3.Select a PIN when you fill out the online form. You will need a PIN number to check out online materials.
4.You will need to provide proof of residency when the library reopens and you pick up your library card.
5.All Emergency Cards are good for 6 months.
Librarians will be answering phones at the Main Branch Monday-Friday from 10 a.m-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.lclibrary.org.
Cancellations, postponements, updates
Montana Military Museum wine fair canceled
The 23rd Annual Montana Military Museum Wine Fair set for May, 1, has been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
The new date for the next MMM Wine Fair is April 30, 2021.
The wine fair has raised $188,500 over the past 22 years for the Montana Military Museum at Fort William Henry Harrison.
The museum is a non-profit operated by non-salaried volunteers.
The museum regularly receives artifacts and stories reflecting Montana’s historic world-wide military service.
Donations of Montana military related items, including oral stories, are appreciated.
With the rehabilitation of the historic 1930s/40s Fort Harrison Medical Dispensary complete, the staff continues their work establishing an advanced military research library, additional artifact storage, and museum workshop all to be housed there.
Volunteers are needed to assist with numerous tasks, from artifact recording, to oral history management, to physical exhibit building, to visitor tours.
MMM’s exhibits highlight Montana's military heritage from the first military exhibition to explore the region, the Lewis & Clark’s Expedition, through the state’s support of the War on Terrorism.
The exhibits are centered around Montana’s legendary 163rd Infantry Regiment, the Firsts Special Service Force known as the Devils’ Brigade and the Camp Rimini War Dog and Reception Center varied and include stories as obscure as Operation Ruptured Duck, Post-World War II Reconstitution of Montana's Military, and the fall of the Berlin Wall, to well-known events including Montana’s participation in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Brush Fire Wars, Desert Shield/Desert Storm in early 1990-91, and the post 9/11 operations, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation New Dawn.
The museum hosted the national exhibit “GI Bill: The Greatest Legislation” in 2018, one of 10 locations throughout the nation during its 75th Anniversary tour.
This year the theme is recognizing the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II.
It is currently commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima.
In April, attention turns to the last major battle of World War II in the Pacific, the Battle of Okinawa Island (Jima) that began April 1 and concluded in late June 1945.
The Montana Military Museum would typically be open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. (Hours subject to change due to COVID-19.)
For more information, call 406-324-3550, 406-235-0290, or 406-458-9847, or visit www.montanmilitarymuseum.org.
To donate, send your check to: Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation & Montana Military Museum, P.O. Box 125, Fort Harrison, MT 59636-0125. Tax ID: 81-0498957
The Fab Four Beatles Tribute band postponed
The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute Band, scheduled to perform April 8 at the Helena Civic Center, has been rescheduled for March 14, 2021.
The Emmy-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute band due to their precise attention to detail.
Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career.
This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.
For details, visit www.helenaciviccenter.com or call 447-8481.
David Sedaris postponed
Author David Sedaris’ presentation at the Helena Civic Center on Tuesday, May 5, has been rescheduled for Sept. 23, 2020.
For ticket information, visit www.HelenaCivicCenter.com, or call 447-8481.
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers.
“Calypso,” his latest collection of essays, is a New York Times best-seller, and a Washington Post Best Book of the Year.
The audiobook was nominated for a 2019 Grammy.
Stringfever postponed
Starz on Stage is postponing its April 16 Stringfever concert.
At this time, plans are tentative to possibly replace this specific show, or a secondary Stringfever tour may be arranged for the 2020-2021 season.
Starz on Stage asks all Stringfever ticket holders to hold on to their tickets which will allow you admission to whatever programming is arranged at a later date.
The March 10 concert featuring The Wardens unknowingly was the final concert of the 2019-2020 season.
Folks are invited to join Starz on Stage for its celebration #10 season for 2020-2021.
Check video clips and information at www.starzonstage.net.
You can also contact Starz on Stage at 406-227-9711 or via email – joyofmusic66@q.com.
