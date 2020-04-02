Around the Town: Updates on events in Helena

Online library services will continue, including online library cards.

Individuals needing a library card can still apply for one online.

Once you complete the form, call and leave a message at the Main Library and the Public Services Manager will contact you with your card number.

The library’s phone number is 447-1690 ext. 5.

See the library’s website https://www.lclibrary.org/ and social media pages for updates.

Emergency online cards offered

In order to make online library services available to all residents of Lewis and Clark County during the COVID-19 closure, the Lewis & Clark Library is making library cards available online for anyone who does not have a card prior to the closure of the library last week.

“We want to ensure that everyone who needs access to online library materials has access during this time,” explained Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn.

“With everyone social distancing at home and students trying to complete coursework online, we want people to have access to our vast eMedia collections.”

Signing up for a library card online is simple: