Around the Town: Upcoming events

Helena Symphony 2020-2021 Season
The Helena Symphony recently announced its 2020-2021 Season.
Highlights include renowned guest artists, such as pianist Claire Huangci, clarinetist Ricardo Morales, violinist Richard Amoroso, Cathedral of St. Helena organist Jason Philips, along with 20 vocal soloists.
Other highlights include Berlioz’s popular Symphonie fantastique, Copland’s jazz-inspired Clarinet Concerto, Fauré’s Requiem, Poulenc’s massive Organ Concerto, and works by Liszt, Wagner, Vaughan Williams and more.
The Helena Symphony will also present Sondheim’s operatic and musical thriller “Sweeney Todd” in May 2021 with an all-star cast.
The 2020-2021 Season also includes a special Beethoven 250 celebration for the first half of the season in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
Season 66 will include performances of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Leonore Overture No. 3, several chamber works, Symphony No. 7, and his famous Ninth Symphony – the beloved “Ode to Joy.”
Non-series concerts include Christmas in the Cathedral, Monday, Dec. 7; a special Mozart by Candlelight concert, Saturday, Nov. 14; and the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars in partnership with Carroll College, Saturday, July 18.
There is also a special Benefit Concert on Saturday, June 27, at the private Helena estate of acclaimed European actors Nick Wilder and Christine Mayn as a performance for the Helena Symphony.
A Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting is the red-carpet event featuring exquisite food, an incredible sunset, along with the greatest sounds from movie soundtracks– all in one of the most breathtaking settings in Montana.
Benefit concert reservations and tickets are on sale now, $150 per person.
Subscriptions to the 2020-2021 Season can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office 442-1860.
Subscription packages are available in several price ranges, and subscribers can secure tickets to the Non-Series Concerts with their season tickets.
The Education Concert Series includes five free Education Concerts throughout the season, complete with narration, actors, and multimedia presentations.
Masterworks Concerts Series
I. Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Opening Night -- Pianist Claire Huangci & Beethoven’s Seventh, Helena Civic Center
II. Saturday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Beethoven’s Ninth, Helena Civic Center
III. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Scottish Fantasy with Violinist Stephen Cepeda, Helena Civic Center
IV.Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Fauré’s Requiem & Poulenc’s Organ Concerto and Monday, March 1, 2021, 7:30 p.m., both at Cathedral of Saint Helena
V. Saturday, March 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m., Clarinetist Ricardo Morales & Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, Helena Civic Center
VI. Saturday, May 1, 2021, 5: p.m., Sweeney Todd, Helena Civic Center
Non-Series Concerts
1. Saturday, July 18, 2020, 8:30 p.m., INTREPID CREDIT UNION Symphony Under the Stars, Carroll College
2. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m., Mozart by Candlelight, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
3. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 7:30 p.m., Christmas in the Cathedral, Cathedral of Saint Helena
Benefit Concert
Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting, Saturday, June 27, 2020, 6 p.m., Montana Ting Education Concerts Annual Youth Concert for fourth and fifth graders
Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, 1 p.m., Gershwin’s Magic Key, Helena Civic Center
Symphony Kids
Symphony Kids 1: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 10 a.m., But the Music Spoke… Beethoven’s Story
Symphony Kids 2: Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, 10 a.m., The Tortoise & The Hare
Symphony Kids 3: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 10 a.m., My Mother is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World
Symphony Kids 4: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 10 a.m. -- Oh, The Roads I Travel
** All Symphony Kids take place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. **
Ned Ledoux
Helena Civic Center and Robert Durrant present Ned Ledoux with SonsAh406 Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. To launch the Helena Civic Center’s Centennial.
Ned Ledoux with opening local band SonsAh406! The concert happens on 9/11, and will honor all military and first responders including law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics.
On May 16, 2017, Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff, Mason Moore, was killed in the line of duty; $2 of each ticket will be donated to the Mason Moore Foundation.
A compelling song can carry someone back in time to a treasured memory, or transport a person to a spectacular western prairie they’ve only visited in their dreams. Ned LeDoux’s music has that kind of power.
Tickets go on public sale Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m.
Tickets prices are $30, $45, $55. Military and first responders receive $5 discount w/ID. Tickets can be purchased: online at www.helenaciviccenter.com or by phone 447-8481.
