Around the Town: Upcoming events

Symphony Kids 2: Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, 10 a.m., The Tortoise & The Hare

Symphony Kids 3: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 10 a.m., My Mother is the Most Beautiful Woman in the World

Symphony Kids 4: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 10 a.m. -- Oh, The Roads I Travel

** All Symphony Kids take place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. **

Ned Ledoux

Helena Civic Center and Robert Durrant present Ned Ledoux with SonsAh406 Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. To launch the Helena Civic Center’s Centennial.

Ned Ledoux with opening local band SonsAh406! The concert happens on 9/11, and will honor all military and first responders including law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics.

On May 16, 2017, Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff, Mason Moore, was killed in the line of duty; $2 of each ticket will be donated to the Mason Moore Foundation.

A compelling song can carry someone back in time to a treasured memory, or transport a person to a spectacular western prairie they’ve only visited in their dreams. Ned LeDoux’s music has that kind of power.

Tickets go on public sale Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices are $30, $45, $55. Military and first responders receive $5 discount w/ID. Tickets can be purchased: online at www.helenaciviccenter.com or by phone 447-8481.

