music
Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs at the Tap Room
Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs from Bozeman will play folk-rock at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, with special guest Matt Strachan.
This relentlessly energetic band combines a soaring four-part harmony and rock ‘n’ roll drive that gets people dancing and singing to original tunes and covers alike.
Cover is $5.
Dance to surf-rock
Helena party band Rocket to Uranus plays surf-rock era dance hits 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.
This group of experience-addled space cadets banded together to reclaim the banner of rock ‘n’ roll abandoned in the global impulse towards self-destruction, carrying the inspiring message of “get a grip people” to the remaining humans on Planet Earth.
No cover.
Southern rock with Insufficient Funds
Helena’s Insufficient Funds Band play country and Southern rock 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.
Listen to the sounds of such band favorites as Stevie Ray Vaughn, Brooks and Dunn, Randy Houser, Merle Haggard, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Steve Earle.
Insufficient Funds Band appeals to many audiences and have played shows that have taken them all over the Northwest.
No cover.
Rare treat: Jazz great Matt Wilson
Attention jazz and poetry lovers.
The Myrna Loy offers a rare, not-to-be-missed evening of music and words with one of the premiere jazz musicians of today.
2018’s Jazz Artist of the Year Matt Wilson brings the music and poetry from his award-winning album “Honey and Salt” to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
The Jazz Journalists Association picked Wilson not only as artist of the year in 2018, but also “Honey and Salt” as that year’s Jazz Album of the Year.
One of today’s most admired jazz artists, composer and drummer Wilson explores the poetry of beloved American poet Carl Sandburg in this collection of music.
He brings it to The Myrna Loy as a part of a prestigious Chamber Music America jazz consortium grant, in collaboration with Stanford Jazz Project and Jazz Bakery.
All About Jazz says of Wilson, “There are few more emphatically dazzling drummers working today.”
While JazzTrail writes “‘Honey and Salt’ provides moments of pure delight.”
AllMusic Review finds the combination of Wilson and Sandburg a perfect artistic match. Sandburg “wrote about everyday life in a “non-rhyming fashion with a wry, whimsical tone. He was also famously a fan of jazz and folk music, and his poems evince a musical, lyrical quality that's at once intellectually inventive and soulfully plainspoken.”
“Much of the same could be said about Wilson, whose …’Honey and Salt,’ showcases his playful, inventive jazz that straddles the borders between avant-garde improvisation, ruminative folk, and swinging, bluesy post-bop.”
Tickets are $22 and are available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
18th Montana Early Music Festival presents Vivaldi
Musikanten Montana announces the 18th annual Montana Early Music Festival Jan. 16-19, Viva Vivaldi! featuring the Venetian master’s popular “Gloria,” a joyful setting of the Magnificat text, and two brilliant Psalms for double choir and double orchestra, “Beatus Vir” and “Dixit Dominus.”
A special treat will be MEMF concertmaster Carrie Krause playing “Winter” from The Four Seasons, the well-known set of four violin concertos.
For the fifth consecutive year, the ensemble will travel to four Montana cities – Bozeman, Butte, Missoula and Helena.
Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Holy Rosary in Bozeman; Friday, Jan. 17, Immaculate Conception in Butte; and Saturday, Jan, 18, at St. Francis Xavier in Missoula.
The final festival concert is in Helena at 4 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 19, at the Cathedral of St. Helena.
A 17-member chamber orchestra will play period instruments – Baroque oboes, bassoon, natural trumpets and gut strings – either actual 18th-century instruments or modern replicas.
Players come from Early Music hotspots of Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Indianapolis, Seattle, Denver and more.
Vocal soloists are Kathryn Radakovich and Abigail Chapman (sopranos), Marjorie Bunday (contralto), Daniel Hutchings and Thomas Gregg (tenors), and Rob Tudor and Art Bumgardner (baritones), all specialists in “music before 1800.”
Musikanten Montana Artistic Director Kerry Krebill will conduct the vocal soloists, chamber orchestra and singers of Musikanten Montana in these exuberant works.
Tickets for the Helena Cathedral concert are $35 general admission, $15 Students, or $100 for a family ticket (up to 5 members).
A special section for Musikanten Angels (donors of $100 and above) will be reserved in the front of the Cathedral.
Purchase tickets ahead of time at Birds & Beasleys or Piccolo’s Music to avoid a line at the Cathedral. Call (406) 442-6825 or visit www.musikantenmt.org for more information or reservations.
Three Dog Night performs at civic center
Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, celebrate nearly five decades of music-making.
The Grammy-nominated band performs 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Doors open 7 p.m.
In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets.
Such hit songs as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” continue to be popular.
Their hit-filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals).
The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”
Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.
Tickets range from $45 to $85 and are available in person at the Civic Center Box Office, by calling 447-8481 or online at www.helenaciviccenter.com.
Steep Canyon Rangers at the civic center
Grammy Award-winning sextet the Steep Canyon Rangers perform Feb. 22 at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.
The group spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something original. Steep Canyon Rangers are among the hardest working bands in any genre, pulling double duty on their own and as collaborators with Steve Martin.
Their newest album, “Out in the Open,” is a milestone on the Rangers ongoing creative journey.
Ticket prices start at $30 and are available online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 447-8481 or visit the box office at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m.
New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve at The Montana Club
Enjoy Glitter, Gold and Glamour New Year’s Eve at The Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave.
Champagne Toast at Midnight New Year’s Eve with Veuve Clicquot
Live music with The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet, featuring special guest vocalist Sarah Elkins from 5 to 8 and then Los Marvelitos from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black tie dinner $100 per person, not including gratuity.
Served with Veuve Clicquot Bubbles
The three-course dinner includes: Blue cheese wedge salad, grilled rib-eye with king crab served with garlic confit mashed potato and bacon-wrapped asparagus, and dessert is a chocolate hazelnut cheesecake topper with strawberry drizzle.
Call 442-5980 or email mtclubevents@gmail.com for dinner reservations.
Montana Club events
The Rathskeller reopens and more
The Montana Club reopens The Rathskeller, 24 W. Sixth Ave., offering cocktails and dinner every Friday and Saturday, and also New Year's Eve.
Every Tuesday: Piano bar with Jack Berry.
Jan. 16: Montana Club Whisk(e)y Society is every third Thursday from 6-9 p.m. in the Second Floor Lounge through May.
Whiskey and scotch flights from all over the globe, including Made in Montana spirits are featured in tastings.
Roundtable meetings offer a chance to learn the history of different whiskies, sample the inventory and share whisk(e)y stories with adults of all ages.
Cost is $180 annually or $25 at the door.
Email mtclubevents@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
Wednesday Wine: Wine down every Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. and get your first bottle of any wine 50% off.
history
MHS free admission Saturdays
The Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts, offers free admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in December.
Also offering a host of gift ideas in the Museum Store, including museum memberships.
Free admission also at the Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing.
Mansion tours begin at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. For more information, call 444-4794.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Little Women, PG
- Spies in Disguise, PG
- Cats, PG
- Bombshell, R
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
- Black Christmas, PG-13
- Knives Out, PG-13
- Frozen 2, PG
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Waves, R
- Wuthering Heights, R
- Uncut Gems, R
