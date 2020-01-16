music
Hawthorne Roots at the Tap Room
Bozeman’s seven-time award-winning rock ‘n’ roll band The Hawthorne Roots play 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Fronted by the Kelly sisters, this group performs original music, with soulful vocals, three-part harmony and guitar riffs reminiscent of bands like The Allman Brothers.
No cover.
Jackie & The Racket play honky tonk
Jackie & The Racket, Colorado’s premiere Rocky Mountain honky tonk band, plays 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
No cover.
Helena Symphony features violinist Robyn Bollinger
The upcoming Helena Symphony concert features internationally noted violinist Robyn Bollinger and Bruckner’s epic Symphony No. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Helena Civic Center.
A firecracker violinist, Bollinger has been described as “daring, charismatic, and passionate,” and will be performing French composer Édouard Lalo’s fiery Symphonie espagnole.
Last season, she performed Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” in a special Helena Symphony non-series chamber music concert.
Bollinger is a popular figure on the chamber music stage, appearing recently in Japan and in performances throughout the United States.
Having made her solo debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra at age 12, Bollinger has since performed with orchestras and at festivals nationwide.
Lalo’s Symphonie espagnole is a masterpiece that Lalo collaborated on with acclaimed 19th century violinist Pablo de Sarasate.
Following Bollinger’s performance, the Helena Symphony Orchestra performs Anton Bruckner’s popular Fourth Symphony, hailed as Bruckner’s greatest triumph.
Single concert tickets are $15-$55 (plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the box office 442-1860, or at the Livestock Building (2 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1) 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
18th Montana Early Music Festival presents Vivaldi
Musikanten Montana presents its 18th annual Montana Early Music Festival Jan. 16-19, Viva Vivaldi!, featuring the Venetian master’s popular “Gloria” and two Psalms “Beatus Vir” and “Dixit Dominus.”
Concertmaster Carrie Krause will also play “Winter” from The Four Seasons.
The ensemble travels to four Montana cities – Bozeman, Butte, Missoula and Helena, with the final concert at 4 p.m. Sunday Jan. 19, at the Cathedral of St. Helena.
Helena tickets are $35 general admission, $15 students, or $100 for a family ticket (up to 5 members), available in advance at Birds & Beasleys or Piccolo’s Music or at the door.
Call 442-6825 or visit www.musikantenmt.org for more information or reservations.
Benefit salon concert for Early Music Festival
Following the Early Music Festival of Viva Vivaldi!, the instrumentalists will perform a salon concert 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at one of Helena's beautiful homes in the Mansion District, as a festival benefit.
With two violins, oboe, viola and cello, these period instrument professionals will play delightful combinations and treat the audience to Baroque gems.
Space is limited. Call 406-461-8978 or email musikantenmt@aol.com for reservation.
Venue and directions provided with RSVP. Suggested donation $30.
MLK Day
Rabbi Allen Secher talk at The Heath
Montana Human Rights Network hosts a Martin Luther King Day event with Rabbi Allen Secher of Whitefish 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at The Heath, 650 Logan St.
Secher will reflect on his journey from 1960s freedom rider to current issues in Whitefish.
He’ll also address incorporating human rights into his work as a radio host, TV producer, actor and author.
author talk and signing
Book talk: Reporter Mike Dennison
Lewis & Clark Library in partnership with Helena College will host author/reporter Mike Dennison for a discussion of his new book “Inside Montana Politics: A Reporter’s View from the Trenches.”
The talk is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Helena College, 1115 N. Roberts.
Montana journalist and author Dennison, currently the chief political reporter for the Montana Television Network, will share highlights of his book, the current political scene and answer questions about politics and journalism.
Since 1992, Dennison has been a full-time political reporter, working for the Great Falls Tribune, Lee Newspapers of Montana and, since 2015, the Montana Television Network.
His book is a lively historical look at Montana’s major political figures and events of the past 30 years – and what it was like to cover them.
Book signing and sale follows talk.
For more information, visit www.lclibrary.org.
theater
’Puffs’ at Grandstreet Theatre
Grandstreet Theatre presents the Montana premiere of “Puffs -- Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” Jan. 24-Feb. 9.
“Puffs” is a hilarious Off-Broadway smash that playfully spoofs all things Potter.
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil.
This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs ... who just happened to be there too.
This clever and inventive play by Matt Cox gives a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.
Shows 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows are appropriate for ages 13 and up and include some adult language.
Wednesday and Sunday shows are for young wizards ages 8 and up.
Ticket prices: $24 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $20 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $16 kids 18 and under.
Purchase tickets at the Grandstreet Box Office, 325 N. Park Ave.(afternoons); 447-1574; or online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Note: “Puffs” marks the fourth year of Grandstreet Theatre’s Outreach Program to all 8th graders in the Helena School District.
Students will take a school field trip to Grandstreet Theatre to watch “Puffs” and engage in a post-show discussion with the director and the cast.
Auditions for Grandstreet summer shows
Grandstreet Theatre will hold auditions for its popular Summer Conservatory School and summer shows.
Conservatory students will take classes and perform in one or two main stage summer shows. Grandstreet is also looking for adult actors to perform this summer.
Performers ages 13 years old and up from across the United States can audition live 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 North Fuller Ave.
or by email Feb. 15.
Email: marianne@grandstreettheatre.com for electronic submissions.
Also seeking adult actor/singer/musicians 18 and over. Must be available for day and evening rehearsals beginning either June 20 or July 11.
Conservatory actor’s cost: $375 (tuition).
Actors chosen for the conservatory program will work with Grandstreet faculty and community members and will take acting and musical theatre classes.
For a full list of production and rehearsal dates, roles, and audition directions, contact Marianne Adams at 442-4270, or email marianne@grandstreettheatre.com or visit www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
bridal
Helena Bridal & Anniversary Fair at the civic center
The 45th annual Helena Bridal, Anniversary & Event Fair and Sale is Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave., beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Bridal and anniversary couples and people organizing reunions, birthday parties, workshops or conferences can plan all their events in one day.
Admission is $8 at the door.
Bridal and anniversary couples can register to attend at www.bridalandanniversaryfair.com or call 442-4309.
General public welcome, no need to register.
outdoors
Harlequin ducks talk, date change
Harlequin ducks are the featured topic at Last Chance Audubon Society’s next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, (changed from Jan. 14) at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Features wildlife biologist Kristina Smucker talking about an International Harlequin Duck research project. Free and open to the public.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Bad Boys for Life, R
- Dolittle, PG
- Ford V Ferrari, PG-13
- 1917, R
- Like A Boss, R
- Just Mercy, PG-13
- Underwater, PG-13
- Little Women, PG
- Spies in Disguise, PG
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Hidden Life (PG-13)
- Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, PG
