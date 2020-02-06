Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 6-13

theater
Play celebrates Jeannette Rankin, women’s suffrage
The world premiere of a new play, “Yellow Roses on the Hill,” celebrating 100 years of the Women’s Vote, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Heath, 650 Logan St.
Written by Montana playwright Allyson Adams, it tells the story of the power triangle between Jeannette Rankin, the first U.S. congresswoman; her campaign manager Belle Fligelman; and Jeannette’s Harvard-educated brother, Wellington Rankin.
It was commissioned by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area in celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the League’s 100th anniversary.
The play is about 50 minutes long. It will be followed Friday by a discussion with research professor of history, Joan Hoff of Montana State University and playwright Adams.
Saturday night, Adams will be available to discuss the play following the performance.
Tickets are available at the door and are by donation.
’Puffs’ at Grandstreet Theatre
Grandstreet Theatre presents the Montana premiere of “Puffs -- Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” through Feb. 9.
“Puffs,” a hilarious Off-Broadway smash, spoofs all things Potter.
Shows 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Evening shows are appropriate for ages 13 and up and include some adult language. Sunday shows are for young wizards ages 8 and up.
Ticket prices: $24 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $20 Sunday matinees; $16 kids 18 and under.
Purchase tickets at the Grandstreet Box Office, 325 N. Park Ave.(afternoons); 447-1574; or online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Carroll presents story of forgotten woman scientist
Carroll College Theatre presents “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtalet Defends Her Life Tonight” by Lauren Gunderson, running Feb. 7– 15.
It’s the tale of physicist and genius Emilie du Châtalet and her work (and love affair) with Voltaire.
Shows are in the FLEX Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7–8 and 13–15, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Parking is free in the Campus Center lot, and the theater is ADA accessible through the Campus Center east entrance.
Tickets at the door are $15, general admission; $10, students and seniors; $5, children 12 and younger; and $5 with a current Carroll College ID.
music
International Guitar Night returns to The Myrna
“Love at first note,” is how one reviewer described his first venture to an International Guitar Night concert.
Now in its 20th year, this show of international guitar luminaries is being heralded as the most eclectic lineup yet.
Four master guitarists take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Myrna Loy.
This year’s lineup features English fingerstyle guitar player Mike Dawes; Cenk Erdogan of Istanbul, who plays Turkish fretless guitar; Olli Soikkell of Finland, a premier performer of Gypsy Jazz; and Jim “Kimo” West of Los Angeles (by way of Hawaii) playing Hawaiian “slack key” guitar.
Tickets are $30 and are available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
Symphony Kids: ‘MY Story’
Saturday’s Symphony Kids concert presents “MY Story,” featuring music from the film “The Greatest Showman,” at 10 a.m. Feb. 8, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St.
The 35-minute free concert also features other works for chorus performed by members of the Symphony Chorale and includes costumed actors and narrator.
An Instrument Petting Zoo follows the concert.
books
’Best Gift’ celebrates Montana Carnegie libraries
Helena author Kate Hampton, will talk about her new book, “The Best Gift: Montana’s Carnegie Libraries,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Montana Book Co., 331 N. Last Chance Gulch.
It profiles 17 Montana libraries built with the help of financial contributions from Andrew Carnegie at the turn of the 20th century.
Hampton is the community preservation officer at the Montana Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office.
The book includes architectural renderings, historical photographs and current photographs by MHS archival photographer Tom Ferris.
The talk is followed by a book signing with Hampton and Ferris.
art
Sarah Jaeger named Potter Laureate
Helena ceramic artist Sarah Jaeger was named Montana Clay Potter Laureate this week.
Jaeger creates functional porcelain pottery, often thrown and altered, and glazed using wax resists, creating layers of color.
She served on the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts Board of Directors for 10 years.
Jaeger was the recipient of the 1996 Montana Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship and the 1991 Emerging Talent Award from the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. She was also one of the artists profiled in the PBS documentary “Craft in America.”
For info, visit http://montanaclay.org/potter-laureate/.
Beyond the Brickyard opening reception
The Archie Bray Foundation’s 12th annual Beyond the Brickyard exhibition holds an opening reception for the public 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the North Gallery.
This exhibition of 36 selected pieces from the Archie Bray’s international call for entries showcases ceramic art from around the world.
The exhibition can be viewed online beginning Feb. 21 at www.archiebraygallery.org.
The Archie Bray is located at 2915 Country Club Ave, 443-3502, or www.archiebray.org.
Amy Brakeman Livezey Showcase
Amy Brakeman Livezey debuts new artworks at Helena College, 1115 N. Roberts St., Thursday, Feb. 6.
She will talk about her art from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be on display through the end of the month.
Her work combines realistic figures with abstract elements, inviting viewers to engage with history, time, culture and poetry.
music
Steep Canyon Rangers at the civic center
Grammy-winning sextet the Steep Canyon Rangers perform Feb. 22 at the Helena Civic Center.
The group spent nearly two decades shaping the bluegrass aesthetic and wedding it to elements of pop, country and folk rock to create something original.
Ticket prices start at $30 and are available online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 447-8481 or visit the box office at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave M-F 10-1, 2-4.
Black Market Trust performs
Starz on Stage offers its traditional Feb. 14 Valentine celebration with a concert by The Black Market Trust and a dinner option at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.
The Black Market Trust is an American traditional pop/vocal jazz group that features the music of the Great American Songbook, and then infuses the fire and energy of Django Reinhardt’s Gypsy jazz --adding a dash of Rat-Pack style comedy. The result is a sassy, classy sound and look.
Since the 2012 release of their all instrumental debut album, “The Black Market Trust,” the band has recorded two more albums, toured, and had their music featured on such TV shows as “Happy Endings.”
Tickets are available at 406-227-9711, online at www.starzonstage.net or via 406tix.com.
talk
Eliminating polio is subject of presentation
“The Biggest Public Health Experiment Ever” is the subject of Todd Harwell’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Marriott Hotel (Colonial).
Dinner is served at 6. Reservations are required by Tuesday Feb. 11, by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196.
This talk is about polio pioneers and Montana’s contribution to the elimination of polio in the United States.
Harwell is the administrator of the Public Health and Safety Division in the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
outdoors
WILD Winter Wildlife Outings
Join Montana WILD staffer Ryan Schmaltz as he reviews some exciting Helena winter activities and places to go, 6 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6, at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Sponsored by Helena Outdoor Club.
Stories of Helena’s birds
Carroll College student Shane Sater will talk about Sevenmile Creek: Stories of Helena’s Birds at the next Last Chance Audubon meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
At the Sevenmile Creek stream restoration site, a few miles outside of Helena, the stories of birds make up a calendar of the year.
Sater tells the story of this landscape of grassland, thicket, and stream through the birds that live there.
Carroll College
Human Animal Relationships explored
Carroll College Catholic Studies and Philosophy Department presents The Roeben-Raunig Lecture in Social Justice and the Human Animal Relationship with Fr. Daniel Horan, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, at the Simperman Hall/Wiegand Amphitheatre.
Horan, OFM, PhD is presenting, “Loving the Dust We Are: Franciscan Spirituality and Justice for All God’s Creatures.”
He is a Franciscan friar and the author of several books, including “All God’s Creatures: A Theology of Creation.”
