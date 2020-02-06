Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 6-13

theater

Play celebrates Jeannette Rankin, women’s suffrage

The world premiere of a new play, “Yellow Roses on the Hill,” celebrating 100 years of the Women’s Vote, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Heath, 650 Logan St.

Written by Montana playwright Allyson Adams, it tells the story of the power triangle between Jeannette Rankin, the first U.S. congresswoman; her campaign manager Belle Fligelman; and Jeannette’s Harvard-educated brother, Wellington Rankin.

It was commissioned by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area in celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the League’s 100th anniversary.

The play is about 50 minutes long. It will be followed Friday by a discussion with research professor of history, Joan Hoff of Montana State University and playwright Adams.

Saturday night, Adams will be available to discuss the play following the performance.

Tickets are available at the door and are by donation.

