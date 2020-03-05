Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of March 5-12

music

Swing with Myrna

Get ready to roar into the ‘20s at Myrna’s Night Out -- a night of glitz, glamour and good times at the Helena Civic Center, Saturday, March 14.

Uncork the new decade at a raucous, speakeasy night as you jitterbug into the Jazz Era to the swingin’ beat of Seattle’s sizzling electro-swing band, Good Co.

You can don your flapper dresses and fedoras or your cowboy boots and distinctive “Montana eclectic” and join the party.

Good Co steals music from such greats as Fats Waller and Cab Calloway, but throws in a lot of original tunes, as well.

A plated dinner and desserts will be served, as well as appetizers and snacks.

The Myrna Loy’s live auction includes such favorite adventure packages as a sailing trip on Flathead Lake, a ghost tour with Helena historian Ellen Baumler and a float-and-soak on the Clark Fork River with a stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort.

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight and are available at themyrnaloy.com, or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St., or call 443-0287.

Songs and stories of Banff