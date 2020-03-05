Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of March 5-12

music
Swing with Myrna
Get ready to roar into the ‘20s at Myrna’s Night Out -- a night of glitz, glamour and good times at the Helena Civic Center, Saturday, March 14.
Uncork the new decade at a raucous, speakeasy night as you jitterbug into the Jazz Era to the swingin’ beat of Seattle’s sizzling electro-swing band, Good Co.
You can don your flapper dresses and fedoras or your cowboy boots and distinctive “Montana eclectic” and join the party.
Good Co steals music from such greats as Fats Waller and Cab Calloway, but throws in a lot of original tunes, as well.
A plated dinner and desserts will be served, as well as appetizers and snacks.
The Myrna Loy’s live auction includes such favorite adventure packages as a sailing trip on Flathead Lake, a ghost tour with Helena historian Ellen Baumler and a float-and-soak on the Clark Fork River with a stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort.
Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight and are available at themyrnaloy.com, or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St., or call 443-0287.
Songs and stories of Banff
The Wardens from Banff National Park in Canada present their stories in song with three-part harmonies while telling tales of wrangling grizzly bears and hair-raising exploits, on Tuesday, March 10 in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.
A national park warden for over 30 years in Banff National Park, Scott Ward performs music that stems from a life lived in the deep wilderness of the Canadian Rockies.
He is known for stirring up the guitar fingerstyle of Gordon Lightfoot, along with the mystique of Ian Tyson.
He is joined by fellow talented warden-musicians: Ray Schmidt, a co-founder of the group; Bradley Bischoff; and Scott Duncan.
Tickets are $30 and available by calling 227-9711 or on-line www.starzonstage.net.
A no-host bar is provided by the Algeria Shrine.
Irish music icons Dervish return to The Myrna Loy
The Irish music sensation Dervish will return to The Myrna Loy for St. Patty’s Day season by popular demand.
What better way to make your spirits soar than listening to some of the best Irish music on the planet, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
“It’s just such a happy music,” says lead singer Cathy Jordan, of why Irish music is such an international favorite. ” There’s so much in it. There’s a myriad of emotion that it can carry -- from the high energy tunes that are full of joy to the more mournful ballads, and everything in between.”
“Dervish are simply brilliant.” writes The Guardian. “They carry Irish history with them.”
Tickets are $30 and available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
Goldy Vox at the Lewis & Clark Taproom
The five-piece indie pop cover band, Goldy Vox, from Helena, plays 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Whitey Morgan plays honky tonk
Flint, Michigan, musician Whitey Morgan plays acoustic honky tonk at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave., 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, March 6.
Tickets: $25 plus fees online or $30 at the door.
Grammy-nominated Yarn on tap
Yarn plays Americana music 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Buy tickets online in advance for $7 — $10 at the door.
Sleepy Rooster with Dane Ueland
The Sleepy Rooster Sessions return with Seattle singer/songwriter Dane Ueland, as well as Helena musicians Regan Clancy and Josh Loveland, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Doors open 6 p.m. at Oddfellow Inn & Farm, 2245 Head Lane, which also serves a concert meal of tasty street tacos and beverages.
Ueland’s music is described as “poetic, complex, unique, sorrowful, and beautiful.”
He’ll be playing folk with elements of prog rock and jazz and will reunite with cellist Maren Marchesini for a few chamber-folk collaborations.
Tickets are limited ($15 music, $25 music and dinner) and are found at mt. farm/tickets
Symphony Under the Stars: ‘Totally Awesome ‘80s’
This year’s Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars features music from the “Totally Awesome ‘80s”
The free Helena Symphony Orchestra concert is at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Carroll College Campus on Guadalupe Hill and will feature the music of U2, B-52s, David Bowie, Sting, Cindy Lauper and more.
Joining the orchestra will be a four-piece rock band with four vocalists.
For more information, visit the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page or call the symphony office at 442-1860.
art and music
Paintings in response to Bach
A new art exhibit, ‘Nan Parsons: Paintings in Response to the Music of J. S. Bach,’ opens at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, (one day only), at The Heath, 650 Logan St.
The show of joyous, breathtaking and inspiring oil paintings and a concert of Bach music is a collaboration between Parsons and Musikanten Montana.
Musikanten will perform a concert at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception and Parsons’ artist talk.
Parsons is one of six Montana artists, receiving a 2019/2020 Montana Arts Council Artist’s Innovation Award.
A show of works by all six artists will be at the Holter Museum of Art May 22 to June 19.
outdoors
’Bears of Geographic Harbor’
Helena Outdoor Club features a presentation, “The Bears of Geographic Harbor” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Join Bearly Photographers as they discuss their recent trip to Katmai National Park during the height of the annual salmon run.
Bearly Photographers observed and photographed the bears at close range in their natural habitat.
Movie Night: ‘The Path of the Condor’
Last Chance Audubon offers a free movie night featuring the Animal Planet film: “The Path of the Condor,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
This film features the Andes mountain range, incredible landscapes and the Andean condors, regarded as “Kings of the Skies.”
Jim and Leslie Smith will introduce the film and share some of their experiences in Northern Patagonia on two guided expeditions with the ornithologist and guide, Lorenzo Sympson.
Carroll College
Carroll College’s Theatre Department is hosting the first-ever TEDxCarrollCollege, 7 p.m. March 14, at the Campus Center FLEX Theatre.
A selection committee chose nine speakers, who include students, faculty, and local professionals, to present at this inaugural event.
For info on speakers and tickets, visit https://www.carroll.edu/event/tedx-carroll-college. Tickets are $30. Only 100 tickets will be sold.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., and the first speakers are at 7. Parking is free in the Campus Center lot off of Lyndale.
helena movie listings
