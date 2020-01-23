music
Symphony features violinist Robyn Bollinger
Saturday’s Helena Symphony concert features internationally noted violinist Robyn Bollinger and Bruckner’s epic Symphony No. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.
A firecracker violinist, Bollinger has been described as “daring, charismatic, and passionate.” She will be performing French composer Édouard Lalo’s fiery Symphonie espagnole.
Last season, she performed Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” in a special Helena Symphony non-series chamber music concert.
Having made her solo debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra at age 12, Bollinger has since performed with orchestras and at festivals nationwide.
Following Bollinger’s performance, the Helena Symphony Orchestra performs Anton Bruckner’s Fourth Symphony, hailed as his greatest triumph.
Single concert tickets, $15-$55 (plus $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, or 442-1860, or at the Livestock Building (2 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1) 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Matt Wilson brings “fun jazz” to The Myrna Loy
Expect moments of pure delight when Matt Wilson and his band perform works from “Honey and Salt,” the 2018 Jazz Album of the Year, at The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
“There are few more emphatically dazzling drummers working today,” writes All About Jazz of Wilson.
His much-acclaimed album features jazz works inspired by Carl Sandburg poems.
It was listed on more than 30 “Best of 2017” jazz lists from around the globe.
This special Myrna Loy performance will feature community members joining Wilson’s band on stage and reading Sandburg’s poems in an improvised performance.
While some jazz magazines talk of Wilson’s “avante garde,” “bluesy post-bop” music, Wilson and his band call it “fun jazz.”
“I can guarantee people will really enjoy the performance,” says Wilson.
Tickets are $22 and are available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
Wilson's show comes to The Myrna Loy as a part of a prestigious Chamber Music America jazz consortium grant, in collaboration with Stanford Jazz Project and Jazz Bakery.
Insufficient Funds Band on tap
Insufficient Funds Band plays country & Southern rock 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Expect to hear country and Southern rock standards made famous by such artists as ZZ Top and Stevie Ray Vaughn. No cover.
Swing with Hot Club of Cowtown
The Hot Club of Cowtown is a hot jazz and Western swing trio based in Austin, Texas, performing 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
The trio, which has produced a dozen albums, has earned critical acclaim for showing “that jazz and country music could exist together on the same page.” Cover is $5.
Original tunes at Solid 15
Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave., features Solid 15, a monthly singer/songwriter event that showcases local talent, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the Power Room.
This concert highlights original music of Henrik Moore, The Rogges, Sorrow & Bliss, Boston McDonald and Tammie Jones.
Solid 15 is a chance to hear local artists play 15-minute sets of original music in an intimate quiet space. No cover.
Dance to Queen City Swing Band
The Queen City Swing Band will play dance numbers at the Eagles Lodge, 801 N. Fee St., 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Dance or just sit and listen to the “Missouri Waltz,” “In the Mood” and more. Open to the public. No cover.
writers
Celebrating poet Melissa Kwasny
Lewis & Clark Library Foundation hosts “Celebrating a Writer’s Journey: Melissa Kwasny with local author Virginia Reeves,” 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Monday’s event celebrates Kwasny’s journey as a writer, teacher and Montana Poet Laureate.
The evening of conversation between Kwasny and Reeves, includes Kwasny reading from some of her works.
Both Kwasny and poet Mandy Smoker Broaddus (also published as M.L. Smoker) were appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock to share the honor of Montana’s Poet Laureate from 2019-2021.
Kwasny is the author of six books of poetry, most recently “Where Outside the Body is the Soul Today,” as well as a collection of prose writings, “Earth Recitals: Essays on Image and Vision.”
She is the editor of “Toward the Open Field: Poets on the Art of Poetry 1800–1950,” and co-editor, with M.L. Smoker, of the anthology “I Go to the Ruined Place: Contemporary Poets in Defense of Global Human Rights.”
She recently published, “Putting on the Dog: The Animal Origins of What We Wear,” a book of investigative nonfiction.
Kwasny is the recipient of the Poetry Society of America's Cecil Hemley Award and Alice Fay di Castognola Award for a work in progress and the Montana Art Council's Artist's Innovation Award.
She taught at Carroll College for 18 years and has taught as a visiting writer at a number of college and university writing programs.
Sales and signing will follow the presentation.
You have free articles remaining.
theater
’Puffs’ premieres at Grandstreet Theatre
Grandstreet Theatre presents the Montana premiere of “Puffs -- Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” Jan. 24-Feb. 9.
“Puffs,” a hilarious Off-Broadway smash, playfully spoofs all things Potter.
This clever and inventive play by Matt Cox gives a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.
Shows 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows are appropriate for ages 13 and up and include some adult language.
Wednesday and Sunday shows are for young wizards ages 8 and up.
Ticket prices: $24 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $20 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $16 kids 18 and under.
Purchase tickets at the Grandstreet Box Office, 325 N. Park Ave.(afternoons); 447-1574; or online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Note: For the fourth year, Grandstreet Theatre is presenting an eighth-grade outreach program.
All eighth graders in the Helena School District will take a school field trip to Grandstreet Theatre to watch “Puffs” and engage in a post-show discussion with the director and the cast.
Adult acting classes at Grandstreet
Grandstreet Theatre School offers adult acting classes, Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. beginning in February.
Session I – Audition Techniques, Feb. 4-25.
Be ready to audition for a show at Grandstreet or anywhere.
Instructor – Teak Hoiness Shummer. Cost: $60.
Session II –Acting, March 3-24.
This fun and exciting class is for all levels.
Instructor – Dee Smith. Cost: $60
Session III – Performance Project, April 7-28.
Instructor: Alan Zackheim. Cost $60.
Session IV – Improvisation, May 5-26.
Instructor: Kevin Casey. Cost $60.
Take one or take all four sessions for $180.
*Instructors are subject to change
Classes at Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave.
Sign up online http://theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com/or call 442-4270.
Auditions for “Matilda” at Grandstreet
In “Matilda,” Broadway’s biggest little hero comes to life in a joyous girl power romp on stage at Grandstreet Theatre in April and May, and auditions are just around the corner.
The new musical that took Broadway by storm has just recently been made available for theater productions around the country.
The play offers incredible casting opportunities for adults, teens and children (must be at least 9 years old by Feb. 4 to audition).
Audition dates are Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Potential callbacks on Wednesday, Feb. 5, or Thursday, Feb. 6.
Those who audition must have a Matilda audition packet, which is available at the Grandstreet Box Office (weekdays between noon and 5) or downloaded from http://grandstreettheatre.com/get-involved/auditions/.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- The Turning, PG-13
- Knives Out, PG-13
- Bad Boys for Life, R
- Dolittle, PG
- Ford V Ferrari, PG-13
- 1917, R
- Like A Boss, R
- Just Mercy, PG-13
- Underwater, PG-13
- Little Women, PG
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Hidden Life PG-13
- Clemency, R
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.