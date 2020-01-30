Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 6

music
CatSkills plays classic rock at the Tap Room
The Helena trio of musical friends, CatSkills, will play a wide variety of classic rock, country and more 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
The trio features the musical talents of Allan Langdon, guitarist Bruce Craig and Ken Nelson on keyboards.
No cover.
Solidarity Service plays danceable tunes
Funky rock and reggae. Solidarity Service is a big band with a big sound.
Featuring the songwriting of Mike DeJaynes, lush and lovely harmonies, and a groovin’ rhythm section, Solidarity Service is guaranteed to fill the dance floor.
Conscious lyrics and poly rhythmic poetry, crazy covers and well-crafted originals. Check them out at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave., 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
No cover.
Musikanten: brunch and “Porgy and Bess”
Join Musikanten Montana for a champagne brunch and the Met’s “Porgy and Bess” Saturday, Feb. 1
Musikanten Montana has again scored tickets for one of the Metropolitan Opera’s popular HD live-from-NYC opera transmissions, to use for a benefit for the recent Montana Early Music Festival.
Join them for their 12th annual Met Opera Champagne Brunch before the Cinemark viewing of the Met’s new production — the first in more than 30 years—of the Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess.”
A scrumptious meal will be served at 9 at a lovely Helena home, with a guarantee of getting to the Cinemark in time for reserved seats at the front of the theater.
“Porgy and Bess” stars the “magnificent” Eric Owens and “radiant” Angel Blue, each giving “one of the finest performances of their careers.” (New York Times).
Tickets – brunch PLUS opera – are $42 per person.
Brunch seating is limited. Call or text Karen McLean at 461-8978 to reserve. Opera tickets may still be available up until showtime – call Kerry at 431-7462 for information.
Music and more at Snow Hop
Snow Hop Brewery, 685 Barney St A, offers a series of events:
Thursday, Jan. 30: Snow Hop Presents: Live music with Sweet Memories, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2: Super Bowl Sunday at Snow Hop beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3: Growler Monday, 2-8 p.m.; Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz Trivia, 6-8 p.m.
theater
’Puffs’ on stage at Grandstreet
Grandstreet Theatre presents the Montana premiere of “Puffs -- Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” Jan. 24 - Feb. 9.
“Puffs,” a hilarious Off-Broadway smash, playfully spoofs all things Potter.
This clever and inventive play by Matt Cox gives a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.
Shows 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows are appropriate for ages 13 and up and include some adult language.
Wednesday and Sunday shows are for young wizards ages 8 and up.
Ticket prices: $24 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $20 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $16 kids 18 and under.
Purchase tickets at the Grandstreet Box Office, 325 N. Park Ave. (afternoons); 447-1574; or online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Note: For the fourth year, Grandstreet Theatre is presenting an 8th grade Outreach Program, which this year features “Puffs.” All 8th graders in the Helena School District will take a school field trip to Grandstreet Theatre to watch “Puffs” and engage in a post-show discussion with the director and the cast.
“War of the Worlds” comes to The Myrna Loy
Did it? Or didn’t it?
The controversy still swirls -- did the “War of the Worlds” radio drama cause a widespread panic on the East Coast when it was broadcast the night of Oct. 30, 1938?
Come relive the chills and thrills as the Montana Repertory Theatre performs the radio drama made famous by Orson Welles, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at The Myrna Loy.
The play, written by Howard Koch, brings to life H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction tale of a Martian invasion.
“We’re setting it in contemporary times,” says new MRT artistic director Michael Legg, “and we’re asking why would a group of people break into an abandoned radio station and rebroadcast the show today.
“They make the decision because something is happening outside in their world, and we get to watch that unfold.”
Five actors will play 25 roles, plus make all their own sound effects live on stage.
“It’s fascinating to watch these five actors embody their roles,” he says.
“I think people are really going to enjoy it. It’s timely. It’s a very human story, and it’s a very sympathetic story.
“We’re very proud of this first show we’re touring around the state.”
MRT is back touring shows in Montana after taking a brief hiatus following the 2018 retirement of longtime artistic director Greg Johnson.
Tickets are $20 and are available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
comedy
Brewhaha stand up comedy at L&C
Join Kev Hamm for another night of awesome hilarity with a few local talents and some stars from across the state at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Jan 31, in the upstairs Power Room at Lewis & Clark Brewery, 1517 Dodge Ave.
BrewHaHa returns with Jessica Snyder, Melissa Ti Hanson, Tim (I still lack a facebook) Wetherill, Amy Carroll, Taryn Olmstead, Kaylie Marie, Stephanie Voisine, and prodigal child of Helena, the fantastic Lynn Solomon.
Tickets are $10.
books
New book celebrates Montana Carnegie libraries
Helena author Kate Hampton, will talk about her new book, “The Best Gift: Montana’s Carnegie Libraries,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Montana Book Co.
It profiles 17 Montana libraries built with the help of financial contributions from Andrew Carnegie at the turn of the 20th century.
“Carnegie libraries played – and continue to play – an integral role in the cultural and educational life of their cities, towns, and counties,” said Hampton.
“The story of their construction, and particularly the role of women in their establishment and use, was particularly compelling.”
Hampton is the Community Preservation Officer at the Montana Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office.
The book was a great way to meet people who recognize the libraries as architectural treasures, said Hampton.
She hopes people will work together to preserve them well into the future.
The book includes architectural renderings, historical photographs and current photographs by Tom Ferris, an archival photographer with the Montana Historical Society.
The talk will be followed by a book signing with Hampton and Ferris.
The book, published by the Montana History Foundation, is sold at Montana Book Co., 331 N. Last Chance Gulch.
Carroll College
Catholic Studies topic of lecture
What is Catholic Studies? A Discussion and Lecture by John Boyle, is 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Lower Campus Center, Carroll College.
This talk covers the nature of Catholic Studies and addresses its role in the Catholic college curriculum.
Boyle, a Professor of Theology and Catholic Studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, will speak especially about how Catholic Studies complement Catholic liberal arts education.
This lecture is sponsored by Carroll College Catholic Studies and Philosophy Department, and is free and open to the public.
outdoors
Ice Bowl Social for Trout Unlimited
Helena's Pat Barnes Missouri River Trout Unlimited chapter is hosting the first Ice Bowl Social and membership drive on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sleeping Giant Lanes, 3355 Tricia St.
The fun starts at 5 p.m.
Bowling lanes and light snacks will be provided.
Half price memberships will be available for new member sign-ups.
Tie flies with Last Chance Fly Gals
Join Last Chance Fly Gals for fly tying at Gulch Distillers, 790 Front St., every fourth Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
LCFG will provide tying materials. Bring your tying vice if you have one or borrow one provided by LCFG.
Beginners welcome.
