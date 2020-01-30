Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 6

“War of the Worlds” comes to The Myrna Loy

Did it? Or didn’t it?

The controversy still swirls -- did the “War of the Worlds” radio drama cause a widespread panic on the East Coast when it was broadcast the night of Oct. 30, 1938?

Come relive the chills and thrills as the Montana Repertory Theatre performs the radio drama made famous by Orson Welles, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at The Myrna Loy.

The play, written by Howard Koch, brings to life H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction tale of a Martian invasion.

“We’re setting it in contemporary times,” says new MRT artistic director Michael Legg, “and we’re asking why would a group of people break into an abandoned radio station and rebroadcast the show today.

“They make the decision because something is happening outside in their world, and we get to watch that unfold.”

Five actors will play 25 roles, plus make all their own sound effects live on stage.

“It’s fascinating to watch these five actors embody their roles,” he says.

