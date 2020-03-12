Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of March 12-19

music
Jay Statham plays at the Taproom
Jay Statham & The Tokie Show plays Southern rock 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, March 12, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
With members from Texas and Oklahoma, the Texas/Okie Rock Show is now touring with its own brand of Southern red dirt rock. No cover.
Rock with Jackson Holte & The Highway Patrol
Jackson Holte & The Highway Patrol, a Missoula rock band formed by “several of the town’s greasiest bar-band veterans in 2017” play 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Lewis & Clark Taproom.
They have been called “a pretty rippin’ band” by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. No cover.
Bo DePeña plays American Roots at the Taproom
Somewhere between the concrete jungle of New York City and the dirt road expanse of the West, resides the “American Roots” music of Bo DePeña.
He’ll play a blend of blues, country, folk, and hints of rock ‘n roll 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 14, at Lewis & Clark Taproom. No cover.
Swing with Myrna into the ‘20s
Roar into the ‘20s at Myrna’s Night Out to the swingin’ beat of Seattle’s sizzling hot band Good Co. Saturday, March 14, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.
Flapper dresses and boas welcome, so are cowboy boots and jeans.
“We play swing, hot jazz, and Electro Swing,” with the aim of turning any night into a dance party, says trumpet player and band founder Carey Rayburn.
Their most popular tunes, like “Zebra Donkey,” are so intoxicatingly lively, folks really can’t sit still.
A huge variety of beer and wine will be on sale, with complimentary wine to those purchasing a full table.
Enjoy a gourmet dinner, decadent desserts, as well as tasty appetizers and snacks.
And, there will be lots of chances to indulge in adventure at the live auction.
Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight and are available at themyrnaloy.com, the box office at 15 N. Ewing St., or call 443-0287.
Dervish -- a St. Paddy’s week treat at The Myrna Loy
Irish music icons Dervish return to The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, to play music from their latest album, “The Great Irish Songbook.”
First coming together as a group of friends in their hometown of Sligo, Ireland, they’ve become an international music sensation in their 30-year career.
Last year, the BBC honored them with a lifetime achievement award.
“We feel so fortunate to be part of this music tradition,” says lead singer Cathy Jordan, who compares Irish music to a big flowing river that they feel lucky to add to.
“It’s just such a happy music,” she says of why Irish music is such an international favorite.
They’ve been called, “The most compelling, most soulful Irish traditional folk band playing today.”
Tickets are $30 and available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
Music youth group gala
Iron Horse Youth Music, (formerly Helena Youth Orchestra and Helena Youth Chorus) holds its Spring Gala 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence.
Enjoy catered hors d’oeuvres, a no-host bar, live music and a silent auction.
Purchase tickets ($30 advance/$35) at the door.at Piccolo’s Music, Lasso the Moon or the Base Camp.
St. Paddy’s celebrations
Leprechaun Festival in Townsend
The annual Leprechaun Festival in Townsend is Saturday, March 14, in the school lunchroom and begins with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Music duo Joan and Tom Eliel, known for their blend of country music and gospel songs, will throw in some lively Irish music.
The event, sponsored by the Broadwater Health Center Auxiliary, includes games, a coloring contest and a silent auction -- all to raise money for special activities and needs of residents of the long-term care unit of the hospital.
Lunch costs are $5 for children ages 5-12 and $10 for those over 12.
Carroll College
TEDxCarrollCollege
Carroll College’s Theatre Department is hosting the first-ever TEDxCarrollCollege, 7 p.m. March 14, at the Campus Center FLEX Theatre.
A selection committee chose nine speakers, who include students, faculty and local professionals, to present at this inaugural event.
For info on speakers and tickets, visit https://www.carroll.edu/event/tedx-carroll-college.
Tickets are $30. Only 100 tickets will be sold.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., and the first speakers are at 7.
Parking is free in the Campus Center lot off of Lyndale.
Carroll College professor Kelly Cline presents a public astronomy lecture, “The Betelgeuse Mystery,” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in Simperman Hall/Wiegand Amphitheatre on campus.
The star Betelgeuse, in the constellation Orion the Hunter, is usually one of the brightest stars in the sky.
However, over the past four months, Betelgeuse has suddenly faded and is now only one-third as bright as it was.
Cline will share several new theories that have been proposed to explain the phenomenon.
Theater
Grandstreet gala
Grandstreet Theatre launches its 45th season at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21.
Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner starts at 6.
Ticket purchase includes: a gourmet meal, live music from Ten Years Gone, preview performances from the upcoming season, discounted season passes, live and silent auctions, and a chance to win an amazing door prize -- a trip for two to see “Hamilton” in New York City.
Purchase a season pass at the Gala for an additional chance to win the door prize.
Tickets: individual, $75; table of 8, $600; table of 10, $750.
To purchase a table, or for table seating special requests, call Jackie at 447-1574.
Seating is final after all tickets are sold.
dance
Contra dance
Helena Contra Group holds a PI Day Contra Dance Saturday, March 14, at
Cottonwood ALC, 322 Fuller St.
WMD will provide some foot-stomping tunes, and Amy Letson from Billings will call the dances.
Bring a pie to auction off to help fund the Helena Contra Group.
Pies can be sweet or savory; big, small, or hand-sized.
The beginners dance starts at 7:30 p.m. with the main dance from 8 to 10:30. Auction and break at 9.
Wear some green to bring luck when you bid on a pie or just to celebrate St Paddy's Day early.
Bring friends, family, or come alone. Bring non-marking shoes and no hard soles or cowboy boots to dance in.
Cost is $10/adult or $7/student with ID.
art
Cardiello: Thrive class
The Cardiello Art Garage holds an adult art class, Thrive, this spring.
The eight-week experiential art class explores many art forms, materials and styles.
Classes are Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, April 16 to June 4.
Open studio times available to work on projects.
Cost $200. Contact: Cardielloartgarage.com or Cardielloartcamp@gmail.com.
library
‘An Evening with Author Simon Winchester’
New York Times bestselling author and journalist Simon Winchester will give a talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St. This event, sponsored by The Lewis & Clark Library Foundation and Lewis & Clark Library, is free and open to the public.
Winchester has worked as a foreign correspondent for most of his career and lectures widely at universities, geological and historical societies and libraries.
He is the acclaimed author of many books, including “The Professor and the Madman,” “The Men Who United the States,” “The Map That Changed the World,” “The Man Who Loved China”, “A Crack in the Edge of the World” and “Krakatoa,” all of which were New York Times bestsellers and appeared on numerous best and notable lists.
For more information, visit www.lclibfoundation.org/.
To learn more about Simon Winchester visit www.simonwinchester.com/.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Bloodshot, PG-13
- I Still Believe, PG
- The Hunt, R
- Onward, PG
- The Way Back, R
- EMMA, PG
- The Invisible Man, R
- The Call of the Wild, PG
- Sonic the Hedgehog, PG
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Once Were Brothers, R
- The Assistant, R