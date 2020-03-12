Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of March 12-19

Flapper dresses and boas welcome, so are cowboy boots and jeans.

“We play swing, hot jazz, and Electro Swing,” with the aim of turning any night into a dance party, says trumpet player and band founder Carey Rayburn.

Their most popular tunes, like “Zebra Donkey,” are so intoxicatingly lively, folks really can’t sit still.

A huge variety of beer and wine will be on sale, with complimentary wine to those purchasing a full table.

Enjoy a gourmet dinner, decadent desserts, as well as tasty appetizers and snacks.

And, there will be lots of chances to indulge in adventure at the live auction.

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight and are available at themyrnaloy.com, the box office at 15 N. Ewing St., or call 443-0287.

Dervish -- a St. Paddy’s week treat at The Myrna Loy

Irish music icons Dervish return to The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, to play music from their latest album, “The Great Irish Songbook.”

First coming together as a group of friends in their hometown of Sligo, Ireland, they’ve become an international music sensation in their 30-year career.