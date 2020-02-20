Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 20-27

The event will be held in the Downstairs Brewhouse.

Those planning to attend should call or email Cynthia Thornquist at 447-5185 or alumni@carroll.edu.

Animal-borne disease

Distinguished Scholar Lecture Series: The Not-So-Innocents Abroad – The Travels of Animal-Borne Disease, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Simperman Hall/Wiegand Amphitheatre.

Professor of Biology Grant Hokit presents this second lecture of the 2019-2020 Carroll Distinguished Lecture Series, which is open to the public.

Ebola, Zika and now coronavirus are but a few examples of diseases that have emerged in recent years and that are spread by animals.

In fact, 75% of new diseases in humans result from contact with animals.

West Nile Virus is one of the most persistent examples in Montana, responsible for 622 human cases and four outbreaks in the state since 2002.

After reviewing ongoing West Nile Virus research in Montana, Hokit will describe the similarities and differences with other animal-borne diseases that are emerging and spreading across the globe at increasing rates, affecting humans, livestock and wildlife populations.