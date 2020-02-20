Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 20-27

music
Honky Tonk with Last Chance Rounders
Foot-stomping honky tonk band, The Last Chance Rounders, covers the greats -- Johnny Cash, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave. No cover.
Solid 15
Hear original music by local songwriters and singers at the next Solid 15, 7:30 - 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lewis & Clark Brewery Power Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. This week’s musicians are Scott Williams, Andrea Cross Guns, Paul Reynolds, Levi Blom (Butte) and Taylor McCarl.
Solid 15 is a monthly singer/songwriter event that showcases local talent giving songwriters 15 minutes each to play their original music.
Symphony: Gershwin and Dvorak
Acclaimed pianist Carl Cranmer performs Gershwin’s jazzy Piano Concerto in F, and the Helena Symphony Orchestra presents Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Helena Civic Center.
One of the first notable American composers, George Gershwin made the first attempts to close the gap between “popular” music and “serious” music.
The Piano Concerto in F is complete with Gershwin’s signature song-like melodies, brilliant pacing, and most of all, the fusion of jazz with more formal symphonic music.
Pianist Cranmer made his debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra at the age of 9.
He has performed with the HSO before and has appeared in concert with orchestras around the world, including the Royal Philharmonic of England and Russia Philharmonia.
Antonin Dvorak asked American composers, “What is American music? What are its origins?”
His internationally loved Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” was composed as a musical postcard from America to his native Czech homeland in 1893.
When it premiered at Carnegie Hall, it became an overnight sensation.
Single concert tickets range from $55-$15 (plus a $5 transaction fee) and can be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office 442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office on the Walking Mall, 2 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1, between 10 - 4 weekdays.
video premiere
‘Pacem Terra’ premiere
“Pacem Terra: A Primer on International Peace Parks” premieres at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
The video, which tells the story of three international peace-parks-in-the-making, was created by a team from Helena’s HCTV.
The event is free, but donations are welcome.
This event is also a silent auction fundraiser for World Montana
history
“Good Beer Here” exhibit opens at MHS
Montana’s complicated yet longtime love affair with beer is the subject of a new exhibit “Good Beer Here: Montana’s Brewing History” opening 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts.
Records of human-produced beer date back as far as 7,000 years.
In Montana, immigrants were brewing beer based on Old World recipes from central Europe almost four decades before the Treasure State formally existed.
The opening is a free, family-friendly event that celebrates Montana’s beer history with trivia, games, free snacks, Montana craft brews and samples of root beer from Canyon Ferry Brewing in Townsend.
theater
Auditions for “Bards of the Big Sky”
You have free articles remaining.
The Montana Playwrights Network is looking for actors, men and women age range 17 to 60’s to audition for three one-act plays as part of the “Bards of the Big Sky,” the featured production of the Gala Grand Opening for the new Helena Avenue Theatre.
Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23 at 2 p.m.
Actor stipends are available.
Performances are April 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25.
To set an audition appointment, text or call 406-235-0353, and leave a message with name and contact information, or send an email to: montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.
HAT, 1325 Helena Ave., is the new home for the Montana Playwrights Network.
For information, contact Pamela Mencher, www.MontanaPlaywrights.org, 406-235-0353, or MontanaPlaywrights@gmail.com.
Carroll College
Math debate
Professors Eric Sullivan, Kim Ayers and Kelly Cline face off in the Carroll College Math Debate: Who is the Most Influential Mathematician, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Simperman Hall/Wiegand Amphitheatre.
Cline will be arguing for Emmy Noether, Ayers will be arguing for Srinivasa Ramanujan, and Sullivan will argue for Evariste Galois.
The event will also be streamed over Facebook Live.
Saints Around Town
Join Carroll College’s Saints Around Town alumni gathering for a business campaign 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Brewhouse Pub & Grille, 939 Getchell St.
The event will be held in the Downstairs Brewhouse.
Those planning to attend should call or email Cynthia Thornquist at 447-5185 or alumni@carroll.edu.
Animal-borne disease
Distinguished Scholar Lecture Series: The Not-So-Innocents Abroad – The Travels of Animal-Borne Disease, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Simperman Hall/Wiegand Amphitheatre.
Professor of Biology Grant Hokit presents this second lecture of the 2019-2020 Carroll Distinguished Lecture Series, which is open to the public.
Ebola, Zika and now coronavirus are but a few examples of diseases that have emerged in recent years and that are spread by animals.
In fact, 75% of new diseases in humans result from contact with animals.
West Nile Virus is one of the most persistent examples in Montana, responsible for 622 human cases and four outbreaks in the state since 2002.
After reviewing ongoing West Nile Virus research in Montana, Hokit will describe the similarities and differences with other animal-borne diseases that are emerging and spreading across the globe at increasing rates, affecting humans, livestock and wildlife populations.
Hokit is a landscape ecologist interested in biogeography, infectious disease and animal behavior.
He was the 2004 recipient of Carroll's Outstanding Teaching Award, has been a project director for a Howard Hughes Medical Institute award received by Carroll and has been a principal investigator for numerous research awards.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- The Call of the Wild, PG
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, R
- Sonic the Hedgehog, PG
- Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13
- The Photograph, PG-13
- Fantasy Island, PG-13
- Downhill, R
- The Gentlemen, R
- Gretel & Hansel, PG-13
- Bad Boys for Life, R
- Dolittle, PG
- 1917, R
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Parasite, R
- Queen & Slim, R