music
Nick Sterling & The Nomads on tap
Nick Sterling & The Nomads bring their Americana/Roots sound to the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
No cover.
Dan Henry plays blues rock
Helena’s Dan Henry Band, a three-piece blues rock powerhouse, plays 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room,
Playing a mix of covers and original music, they share a night of classic country and rock to reggae, blues and folk.
No cover.
Bridger Creek Boys at tap room
The Bridger Creek Boys. an acoustic bluegrass quartet steeped in old-time bluegrass tradition push the genre with “Newgrass.” when they play 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room,
The band was a finalist in the 2007 Telluride New Band Competition.
No cover.
18th Montana Early Music Festival presents Vivaldi
Musikanten Montana presents its 18th annual Montana Early Music Festival Jan. 16-19, Viva Vivaldi!, featuring the Venetian master’s popular “Gloria,” a joyful setting of the Magnificat text, and two brilliant Psalms for double choir and double orchestra, “Beatus Vir” and “Dixit Dominus.”
A special treat will be MEMF concertmaster Carrie Krause playing “Winter” from The Four Seasons, the well-known set of four violin concertos.
For the fifth consecutive year, the ensemble will travel to four Montana cities – Bozeman, Butte, Missoula and Helena.
The final festival concert is in Helena at 4 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 19, at the Cathedral of St. Helena.
The other concerts are -- 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at Holy Rosary in Bozeman; Friday, Jan. 17, Immaculate Conception in Butte; and Saturday, Jan, 18, at St. Francis Xavier in Missoula.
A 17-member chamber orchestra will play period instruments – Baroque oboes, bassoon, natural trumpets and gut strings – either actual 18th-century instruments or modern replicas.
Vocal soloists are Kathryn Radakovich and Abigail Chapman (sopranos), Marjorie Bunday (contralto), Daniel Hutchings and Thomas Gregg (tenors), and Rob Tudor and Art Bumgardner (baritones), all specialists in “music before 1800.”
The performances are conducted by Musikanten Montana Artistic Director Kerry Krebill.
Helena tickets are $35 general admission, $15 students, or $100 for a family ticket (up to 5 members), available in advance at Birds & Beasleys or Piccolo’s Music or at the door.
Call (406) 442-6825 or visit www.musikantenmt.org for more information or reservations.
Cottonwood Club at Metropolitan Dinner Club
The Metropolitan Dinner Club will host Cottonwood Club Thursday, Jan.16, at Jorgenson’s.
Enjoy an evening of their irresistible mix of Gypsy jazz from the ‘Hot Club’ era, including classic vocal numbers, instrumental tunes and original material.
The sweet and soulful voice of Claire Pichette is balanced by a hot instrumental ensemble comprised of Greg Hayes, guitar virtuoso; Luke Michaelson, violinist extraordinaire; Victor Daniel’s quick and tasty mandolin; and John Dendy, upright bass and lead vocals.
Cottonwood Club performs regularly at a variety of venues in Helena.
No-host cocktails are 5:30 p.m., dinner 6, and entertainment at 7.
Cost for members is $20; non-members, $30. Reservations required, call Patti at 202-1766.
New Horizons Band seeks musicians
Helena New Horizons Concert Band invites musicians to join them for their winter/spring rehearsals in preparation for their spring concert in late April. Practices are every Monday (7 to 8:30 p.m.) in the choir rehearsal room at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
The Helena band is affiliated with New Horizons International Music Association (http://newhorizonsmusic.org/), a worldwide organization dedicated to promoting music-making among adults.
The band was started in February 2011 with 15 musicians and now has over 60.
Conductors are Tom Mazanec, Jerry Sept, Jim Perkins and Nancy Trudell.
Musical selections include marches, medleys, show tunes, movie themes, and classical favorites.
Adult musicians of any skill level are welcome to join.
Membership is free, but a $10 monthly donation is requested to help cover expenses.
Band members provide their own instruments and music stands for rehearsals.
For information, call Nancy Trudell at 406-431-1787.
history
First Train to Helena! at History Club
Railroad buff John Shontz will speak about the first train to Helena at the next Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, 2301 Colonial Drive. Dinner will follow at 6.
The Northern Pacific Railroad had a colorful history during the century it served Helena. It was very involved in the last boom town in America: Taft, Montana.
At its peak, Taft had 27 saloons, 500 prostitutes, a 75-bed hospital, only three houses, no school and 10,000 men living and working there.
In addition, the N.P. is still directly impacting everyone in Helena every single day.
Shontz is a retired attorney, who first came to Helena 52 years ago when the Northern Pacific still ran passenger trains through Helena.
Four generations of his family worked on railroads in Montana, and he has written books and articles about railroads that served in the Northwestern United States, including Montana.
Reservations are required by Tuesday Jan. 14 by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196.
library
Beanstack reading challenge
Lewis & Clark Library is offering Beanstack, a web-based platform where individuals, families, and groups can track their reading and participate in library reading and activity challenges.
The first reading challenge is already underway.
Participants are challenged to read 20 minutes each day during the month of January.
Sign up, read, and log your minutes on Beanstack.
The more minutes that you read, the more chances to win one of three Kindle Prize Bundles, which include a Kindle, a case, and an Amazon gift card.
Sign up online at https://lclibrary.beanstack.org or visit any branch of the Lewis & Clark Library.
Dear Author contest at the library
Lewis & Clark Library hosts the popular Dear Author Program for 4th and 5th graders. Letters to authors can be submitted to any library branch Jan. 13-17.
Participation is simple. Students write a letter to the author of a book or poem that made an impact in their life and submit their letter to the library for judging.
Prizes will be awarded to the top five letters selected by the awards committee.
This year, the top three students will receive a SPRK+ Sphero Robot Ball.
Entrants must submit an actual letter, not a book report, typed on one 8 1/2 x 11” sheet of paper that includes their name, phone number, name of school or homeschool, and their age at the top of the page.
Questions can be submitted to mhudson@lclibrary.org.
comedy
’Whose Line Is It Anyway’
Emmy-nominated TV Show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” brings its touring show “Whose Live Anyway” 7:30 p.m. May 29 to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall
The show is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions.
Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Dave Foley and Joel Murray take audience suggestions and create comedic scenes before your eyes.
The show showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show, plus new ones.
All ages welcome, but some PG-13 language may occur.
Tickets are available at www.lccfairgrounds.com, and the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds Administrative office.
For information, visit www.lccfairgrounds.com or call 457-8516.
bridal
Helena Bridal & Anniversary Fair upcoming
The 45th annual Helena Bridal, Anniversary & Event Fair and Sale is Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave., beginning at 12:30 p.m.
It offers interactive business displays, a runway bridal style show, $6,000 worth
of prizes, wedding music, planning guides and demonstrations.
Guests can enjoy sampling cake, wine, hors d’oeuvres and deli trays.
Prizes are awarded to the winners of the Groom’s Garter Toss, Bride’s Digging for Gold contest, and the Anniversary Quiz.
Bridal and anniversary couples and people organizing reunions, birthday parties,
workshops or conferences can plan all their events in one day.
Admission is $8 at the door.
Bridal and anniversary couples can register to attend at www.bridalandanniversaryfair.com or call 442-4309.
General public welcome, no need to register.
outdoors
Where do Harlequin Ducks go in the winter?
Harlequin Ducks are the featured topic at Last Chance Audubon Society’s next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Wildlife biologist Kristina Smucker will talk about an International Harlequin Duck research project studying these colorful sea ducks that winter on the coast and breed on fast-moving mountain streams
In 2016 Montana FWP and Glacier National Park joined this project to study habitat use, migration and connectivity of Harlequin Ducks using satellite transmitters and geolocators.
Free and open to the public.
Montana Club events
Whiskey Society at the Montana Club
Montana Club Whisk(e)y Society meets every third Thursday from 6-9 p.m. in the Second Floor Lounge, September through May.
The next meeting is Jan. 16.
Whiskey and scotch flights from all over the globe, including Made in Montana spirits are featured in tastings.
Roundtable meetings offer a chance to learn the history of different whiskies, sample the inventory and share whisk(e)y stories with adults of all ages.
Cost is $180 annually or $25 at the door.
Email mtclubevents@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- 1917, R
- Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu with English subtitles), NR
- Like A Boxx, R
- Just Mercy, PG-13
- Underwater, PG-13
- The Grudge, R
- Little Women, PG
- Spies in Disguise, PG
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
- Knives Out, PG-13
- Frozen 2, PG
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Dark Waters, PG-13
- Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, PG
