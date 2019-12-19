music
Jazzy Little Christmas benefit concert
Have a holly jolly Christmas with singer Chas Elliott and Steven Gores on piano and their musical friends as they celebrate the season with holiday favorites for the whole family.
Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas is a benefit concert for NAMI Helena and the Willis Cruse House 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave., and a $15 donation is requested at the door.
For more information, visit www.mtpna.org or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2725783000821471/.
Also performing are the Variantrio Project with Holly Hamper, vocals, and Andy Cotrell, percussion.
Also performing are Jessie King, vocals; Kevin Matthews, vocals; Cole Bass, tenor saxophone; Jim Madden, piano; Tim Holmes, bass; and Ken Taylor, drums.
Last Chance Rounders at Lewis & Clark Tap Room
The Last Chance Rounders is a honky-tonk band from Helena covering all the greats -- Johnny Cash, George Jones, Waylon Jennings -- and rock and roll favorites from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. No cover.
Dodgy Mountain Men play stompgrass
Dodgy Mountain Men sling a home-brewed Montana stompgrass 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
The Missoula group mixes the rhythms of bluegrass, the soul of the blues and the energy of rock ‘n’ roll with a host of other musical traditions to create a unique electro-acoustic experience. No cover.
El Wencho at the Tap Room
Dance to El Wencho’s party music and also enjoy their mellow coffee house music vibe, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave. John and Dawg say they're pretty liberty minded Montanans who can roll with just about any kind of music or social gathering, but at the end of the day like to play party music that gets people dancing. No cover.
ZINNIA album release party at The Myrna
Rachael Cardiello returns to her hometown theater with a new sound, new band and a new record.
ZINNIA performs an album release party with Bombshell Nightlight, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing.
With layered synth and driving beats, Toronto-based ZINNIA brings an explosive range to Cardiello's writing, equal parts intimate and fierce.
Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door.
Since the release of their first single in February, ZINNIA has been turning heads; winning acclaim in the press, including CBC's "Best Lyrics of 2019," touring across North America making festival appearances including a showcase at POP Montreal.
This Myrna Loy debut will also feature Trebor Riddle, Brody Montgomery and Jon Cardiello. For more information, visit https://thisiszinnia.com/.
Joining ZINNIA with an opening set is Bombshell Nightlight -- the songwriting project of Rachel’s brother, Jon Cardiello with support from Sandy Smith.
True to its bedroom-pop roots, Bombshell Nightlight's last album, “Placid Lake,” features DIY recordings in which Jon played each instrument and mixed the tracks himself while isolated in a Montana cabin.
For more information, visit: https://bombshellnightlight.bandcamp.com/.
Snow Hop Brewery tunes
Snow Hop offers a week of musical events:
Live music with Acoustic Roll is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Holiday Sip & Shop is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Growler Fill Monday is 2-8 p.m. ($1 off all growler fills) on Monday, Dec. 23.
The brewery is closed Dec. 24 and 25. On Dec. 26, it features Aaron Williams from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The brewery is located at 685 Barney St. Suite A.
Queen City Swing Band at Moose Lodge
The Queen City Swing Band plays big band music at the Moose Lodge. 4750 N. Montana 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec, 20.
Come and dance or listen to your favorite big band music and enjoy $1 tacos before the dance. No cover.
New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve event at The Montana Club
Enjoy Glitter, Gold and Glamour New Year’s Eve at The Montana Club.
Champagne Toast at Midnight New Year’s Eve with Veuve Clicquot.
Live music with The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet, featuring special guest vocalist Sarah Elkins from 5 to 8 p.m. and then Los Marvelitos from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Black tie dinner $100 per person, not including gratuity.
Served with Veuve Clicquot Bubbles, the three-course dinner includes, blue cheese wedge salad, grilled rib-eye with king crab served with garlic confit mashed potato and bacon-wrapped asparagus. Dessert is chocolate hazelnut cheesecake topper with strawberry drizzle.
Call 442-5980 or email mtclubevents@gmail.com for dinner reservations.
dance
Premiere Dance Company’s annual ‘Nutcracker’
Helena’s Premiere Dance Company will bring the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to life with its 28th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
Performances will be at the Helena Civic Center Dec, 21, at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.
Amazing sets transform the Helena Civic Center stage into a beautifully decorated ballroom for the Stahlbaum’s annual Christmas party, complete with a growing Christmas tree.
Clara and her Nutcracker Prince travel through the Land of Snow in an exquisite sleigh, meeting the Snow Queen and her dancing Snowflakes as a blanket of snow covers the stage.
As they continue their journey to the Kingdom of Sweets, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince are treated to dances from Spanish Chocolates, Ribbon Candy, Bon Bons, Gingerbread and, of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy.
This year’s Clara is Natalya Routzahn, and Peta Compton dances the part of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Tickets range from $10 to $28 and are available at the Helena Civic Center, or call 442-6519, or online at helenaciviccenter.com or premieredancecompany.org.
Tickets also available at the door.
solstice
Celebrate the solstice with music, dance, words
The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest, vocalist Sarah Elkins, will sing at the annual solstice concert and celebration Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse.
The group is made up of Rehmann on saxophones; Ken Nelson, piano; Dennis Ferriter, bass; and Gerry Secher, drums.
The solstice will also feature a group of young jazz musicians from Capital High School that Rehmann has mentored.
This year, Cohesion Dance Project will also perform.
Native American reflections on winter solstice will be led by Dan Pocha and the Magpie Drummers and Singers.
The evening’s featured speakers are Cuban immigrants Adonis Zamora Garzon and his wife, Maie Leejones, who have been in this country for several years and would like to become U.S. citizens.
They will talk about their journey to this country and discuss why immigration is such a positive force in U.S. culture and society.
Janet Tatz will provide the perspective of Jewish people on this the longest night of the year, and Sami Pack Toner will present a Christian view of the winter solstice.
mime
Improv Mining Co. laughs at The Heath
This Friday night Improv Mining Co. will perform their fourth annual Improvised Holiday Musical. It will be the first original show to take place in The Heath's new location, 650 Logan St., since new owners purchased the space formerly known as Free Ceramics.
In this special performance, Improv Mining Co. takes a simple audience suggestion and creates an entire holiday-themed musical performance right before your eyes. The story is made up. The music is made up. The lyrics are made up. But the laughs are real.
Audiences have called the show "a mark-your-calendar event" in which "you'll laugh till your cheeks hurt."
This year Helena's narrative improvisers are excited to welcome multi-instrumentalist master and musical director of the Brewery Follies in Virginia City, Fred Crase on accompaniment.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.
Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Come out to what is sure to be a hilarious evening of holiday cheer, and let your laughter warm you from the inside out.
history
Historical society offers free admission Saturdays
The Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts, offers free admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in December.
Also offering a host of gift ideas in the Museum Store, including museum memberships.
Free admission also at the Original Governor’s Mansion, 304 N. Ewing.
Mansion tours begin at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. For more information, call 444-4794.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Cats, PG
- Bombshell, R
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
- Black Christmas, PG-13
- Knives Out, PG-13
- Frozen 2, PG
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, PG
- Ford v Ferrari, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Honey Boy, R
- Waves, R
- Wuthering Heights, R
- Uncut Gems, R
