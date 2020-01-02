music
Jazz great Matt Wilson to perform at The Myrna Loy
The Myrna Loy offers a not-to-be-missed evening of music and words with one of the premiere jazz musicians of today.
2018’s Jazz Artist of the Year Matt Wilson brings the music and poetry from his award-winning album “Honey and Salt” to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
The Jazz Journalists Association picked Wilson not only as artist of the year in 2018, but also his album “Honey and Salt” as that year’s Jazz Album of the Year.
One of today’s most admired jazz artists, composer and drummer Wilson explores the poetry of beloved American poet Carl Sandburg in this collection of music.
He brings it to The Myrna Loy as a part of a prestigious Chamber Music America jazz consortium grant, in collaboration with Stanford Jazz Project and Jazz Bakery.
All About Jazz says of Wilson, “There are few more emphatically dazzling drummers working today.”
While JazzTrail writes “‘Honey and Salt’ provides moments of pure delight.”
AllMusic Review finds the combination of Wilson and Sandburg a perfect artistic match. Sandburg “wrote about everyday life in a “non-rhyming fashion with a wry, whimsical tone. He was also famously a fan of jazz and folk music, and his poems evince a musical, lyrical quality that's at once intellectually inventive and soulfully plainspoken.”
“Much of the same could be said about Wilson, whose …’Honey and Salt,’ showcases his playful, inventive jazz that straddles the borders between avant-garde improvisation, ruminative folk, and swinging, bluesy post-bop.”
Tickets are $22 and are available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
Steep Canyon Rangers at the civic center
Grammy Award-winning sextet the Steep Canyon Rangers perform Feb. 22 at the Helena Civic Center.
The group spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country and folk rock to create something original. Steep Canyon Rangers are among the hardest working bands in any genre, pulling double duty on their own and as collaborators with Steve Martin.
Their newest album, “Out in the Open,” is a milestone on the Rangers ongoing creative journey.
Ticket prices start at $30 and are available online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 447-8481 or visit the box office at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m.
Hardwood Heart plays Americana at Tap Room
Missoula stringband Hardwood Heart plays exploratory bluegrass/folk/jazz/Americana 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.
Hardwood Heart was born out of the explorations of guitarist Josh Clinger and mandolin player Jed Nussbaum.
What started as two songwriters swapping tunes turned into an impressive catalog of original material and covers, woven together with creative improvisation and vocal harmonies.
With bassist Caleb Mattis, they forged a sound rooted in bluegrass but stretching into jazz, folk, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.
Folk/jazz with Red Onion Purple
Missoula’s Red Onion Purple is an eclectic musical outfit playing guitar, cello, and voice that plays 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.
Their music is a mixture of jazz standards, modern covers and originals.
It’s been described as accessible yet peculiar, pretty, improvisatory, at times upbeat and occasionally silly, with the subject matter ranging from light-hearted to melancholy.
Americana by the Loose String Band
The Loose String Band plays an energetic mix of Americana music from progressive bluegrass to Janis Joplin and some originals, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.
Expect to hear a mix of banjo, bass, acoustic and electric guitar – soaked in harmonies.
Sara Evans -- Words Tour at the civic center
Country music star Sara Evans performs at the Helena Civic Center 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, as part of her Words Tour.
She’s had five No. 1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, “Born To Fly.”
“Words” is the first project on Evans’ own label: Born To Fly Records, appropriately named after that CMA-winning signature song
Part of the reason that Evans is one of country’s iconic modern singers is that her music has worked so well on country radio, at concert halls and amphitheaters, and in fans’ personal playlists.
Evans co-wrote three of the album’s 14 songs.
Thirteen additional females racked up writing credits on the project.
Born and raised in Boonville, Missouri, Evans grew up listening to a mix of country, pop and rock on the radio and began singing with the family band when she was 5.
She made her first attempts at recording as a teenager, committing to a creative path with her move to Nashville in 1991.
Tickets prices range from $42.50-$80.
VIP Tour Packages available for $184 and VIP Meet & Greet Tour Package available for $324.
Tickets can be purchased: online at www.helenaciviccenter.com or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
The Fab Four Beatles Tribute band at civic center
The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute band performs April 8 at the Helena Civic Center.
The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail.
Their note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day in The Life," "Twist and Shout," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Hey Jude," the Fab Four make audiences feel they are watching the real thing.
Tickets range from $24-$54 and can be purchased online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by calling 447-8481 or visiting the box office at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave., Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m.
outdoors
Biking on Prince Edward Island
Join Ellen and Rick Bush as they recount their recent cycling tour on Prince Edward Island 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
The adventure took them on local roads, along cliffs and past lighthouses, along the Confederate Trail and to the literary home of Anne of Green Gables.
Free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Helena Outdoor Club.
Where do harlequin ducks go in the winter?
Harlequin ducks are the featured topic at Last Chance Audubon Society’s next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Wildlife biologist Kristina Smucker will talk about an international harlequin duck research project studying these colorful sea ducks that winter on the coast and breed on fast-moving mountain streams
Little is known about the timing and movement of the ducks between breeding, molting and wintering areas.
In 2016 Montana FWP and Glacier National Park joined this project to study habitat use, migration and connectivity of harlequin ducks using satellite transmitters and geolocators.
This talk will answer such questions as: What makes a harlequin duck so special? How do you catch a duck? Where do Montana harlequins spend the winter?
Free and open to the public.
Montana Club events
The Rathskeller reopens and more
The Montana Club reopens The Rathskeller, 24 W. Sixth Ave., offering cocktails and dinner every Friday and Saturday, and also New Year's Eve.
Every Tuesday: Piano bar with Jack Berry.
Jan. 16: Montana Club Whisk(e)y Society is every third Thursday from 6-9 p.m. in the Second Floor Lounge through May.
Whiskey and scotch flights from all over the globe, including Made in Montana spirits are featured in tastings.
Roundtable meetings offer a chance to learn the history of different whiskies, sample the inventory and share whisk(e)y stories with adults of all ages.
Cost is $180 annually or $25 at the door.
Email mtclubevents@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
Wednesday Wine: Wine down every Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. and get your first bottle of any wine 50% off.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- The Grudge, R
- Uncut Gems, R
- Little Women, PG
- Spies in Disguise, PG
- Cats, PG
- Bombshell, R
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
- Knives Out, PG-13
- Frozen 2, PG
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Dark Waters, PG-13
- Uncut Gems, R
