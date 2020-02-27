Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 27 - March 5

Five of the students who made the film are raising funds to attend their first film festival.

They've opened an account at Valley Bank called "The East Crew," where people can donate, and a Go Fund Me site at www.gofundme.com/f/get-east-crew-to-portland?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

“EAST” is a fictional short film about an East Helena kid who plans to run away, said student director Austin Giarde, because he’s fed up with the stigma of being from a “slagpile town.”

“His friends help him get through the tough time he’s having. He realizes it’s not just about the place, it’s about the people and the way you look at it.”

Giarde, a senior at Project for Alternative Learning, said that “a lot of kids in East Helena feel the way the kid in the film did.”

“EAST” was a collaboration between The Myrna Loy and MAPS Media Institute.

The film award is from Future Forward, a program celebrating Pacific Northwest teens who are bringing youth perspectives to their world through film.