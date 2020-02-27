Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 27 - March 5

music
Swing to Queen City
The 10-piece Queen City Swing Band plays at the Eagles #16 club, 801 N.Fee St., 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
No cover.
Nappy Roots at L&C
Kentucky-based Nappy Roots plays at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave., Friday, Feb. 28.
Opening set by Missoula-based Rodeo Farch and Bozeman’s Filth & Foul. Music starts at 8 p.m., with Nappy Roots hitting the stage around 9:30. Music runs until 11:30.
Online tickets $10 plus fees / $32 for 4-pack plus fees. Event is 21-plus only with valid ID.
Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls
Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls play high energy alternative rock and country music from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Symphony: Gershwin and Dvorak
Acclaimed pianist Carl Cranmer performs Gershwin’s jazzy Piano Concerto in F, and the Helena Symphony Orchestra presents Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Helena Civic Center.
One of the first notable American composers, George Gershwin made the first attempts to close the gap between “popular” music and “serious” music.
The Piano Concerto in F is complete with Gershwin’s signature song-like melodies, brilliant pacing, and most of all, the fusion of jazz with more formal symphonic music.
Antonin Dvorak’s internationally loved Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” was composed as a musical postcard from America to his native Czech homeland in 1893.
After it premiered at Carnegie Hall, it became an overnight success.
Tickets are $55-$15 (plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, at the Symphony Box Office 442-1860, or on the Walking Mall, 2 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1, between 10 - 4 weekdays.
Vinyl City at Lewis & Clark Taproom
Helena’s Vinyl City plays a range of music from ‘60s through ‘90s classic rock; blues; Americana; pop and a hint of country, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Dueling Pianos back by popular demand
Dueling Pianos returns to Helena for its eighth year and hosts a bonus Friday night kickoff the weekend of Feb. 28- 29.
In addition to its popular Saturday night Dueling Pianos Nightclub Bash, they’re holding a Friday night Dance Party.
The dueling piano players will take song requests followed up by a DJ for one hour to keep the room rockin’. The dance party benefits ChildWise Institute -- the education and advocacy platform for Intermountain Children’s Home.
On Saturday night, Big Brothers Big Sisters -- as the defending champ of last year's duel -- will take on challenger Impact Montana. Each organization takes home the proceeds that their supporters donate.
Performing on stage for both evenings will be two musicians from 176 Keys Dueling Fun Pianos.
Both evenings are hosted at the Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and entertainment from 8-11 p.m.
Reserved tables and general admission tickets available at www.FunEventsMT.com or in person at Island Liquor.
Events are for those age 21-plus.
art
Cardiello Art Garage - annual art show
Cardiello Art Garage holds its annual art show featuring works from after-school art classes and the adult art class, Thrive.
A reception is 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at The Heath, 650 Logan St.
Art exhibit and jazz at the Ox
Leap on in to Staggering Ox, 400 Euclid Ave., on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29. At 6 p.m., the Ox will be hosting 20-plus artists of eclectic styles and mediums with their works on display and for sale. Live jazz will waft from the loft with Wilbur Rehmann and Friends.
A variety of micros, wines, coffees, and sodas will be available for purchase from our Red Atlas Beverage House, plus hors d’oeuvres. There have even been a few changes inside the Ox for you to check out during your visit. No cover.
dance
Cohesion Dance choreography showcase
Cohesion Dance Project presents Helena’s annual Choreography Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 29, 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Cohesion Center’s Backstage Theater, 1020 Argyle St.
Featuring compositions from performing arts groups and individuals from across Helena and surrounding areas, this performance celebrates the creative energy from creators of all ages, styles and genres, making this show an exciting and eclectic mix.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
history
“Good Beer Here” MHS exhibit opens
Montana’s complicated yet longtime love affair with beer is the subject of a new exhibit “Good Beer Here: Montana’s Brewing History” opening 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts.
Records of human-produced beer date back as far as 7,000 years.
In Montana, immigrants were brewing beer based on Old World recipes from central Europe almost four decades before the Treasure State formally existed.
The opening is a free, family-friendly event that celebrates Montana’s beer history with trivia, games, free snacks, Montana craft brews and samples of root beer from Canyon Ferry Brewing in Townsend.
Jorud photos
“Windows to Helena’s Past: The Leslie Jorud Photograph Collection” is the topic of Jeff Malcomson’s talk at the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club on Monday, March 9
The group meets at Delta by Marriott Hotel (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 6.
Reservations required by Tuesday, March 3, by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196.
Jourd was born in Helena in 1899 and photographed Montana’s capital city from 1916 until his retirement in 1969.
His photo collection is the largest single photo collection in Montana.
Malcomson has been a public historian for over 22 years in Colorado, Arizona and Montana, and is currently the Photograph Archives Manager at the Montana Historical Society.
For further information, call Dolly Post at 458-1175.
film award
‘EAST’ wins film award
A group of local teens won a prestigious film award for their film “EAST,” which will be screened at the Portland International Film Festival in March.
Five of the students who made the film are raising funds to attend their first film festival.
They've opened an account at Valley Bank called "The East Crew," where people can donate, and a Go Fund Me site at www.gofundme.com/f/get-east-crew-to-portland?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
“EAST” is a fictional short film about an East Helena kid who plans to run away, said student director Austin Giarde, because he’s fed up with the stigma of being from a “slagpile town.”
“His friends help him get through the tough time he’s having. He realizes it’s not just about the place, it’s about the people and the way you look at it.”
Giarde, a senior at Project for Alternative Learning, said that “a lot of kids in East Helena feel the way the kid in the film did.”
“EAST” was a collaboration between The Myrna Loy and MAPS Media Institute.
The film award is from Future Forward, a program celebrating Pacific Northwest teens who are bringing youth perspectives to their world through film.
“The East Helena students did a phenomenal job in writing, dialog, character development, directing and filming,” said MAPS Media Lab Director, filmmaker Dru Carr.
“Their sense of consciousness of their place is palpable. It’s artistic. It’s relatable and also real.”
The other student filmmakers were Erin Maxness, Lance Gonzalez, Evan Wright, Tara Atkins, Holly Peterson, Sylvia Schell and Tanner Bailey.
For more information about the awards, visit cinemaunbound.org/futureforward.
“EAST” premiered at The Myrna Loy in May 2019.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- The Invisible Man, R
- The Call of the Wild, PG
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, R
- Sonic the Hedgehog, PG
- Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13
- Fantasy Island, PG-13
- Downhill, R
- The Gentlemen, R
- Bad Boys for Life, R
- Dolittle, PG
- 1917, R
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Parasite, R
- Queen & Slim, R