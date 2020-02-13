Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 13-20

music
Valentine treat: Black Market Trust
Starz on Stage offers its traditional Feb. 14 Valentine celebration with a concert by The Black Market Trust and a dinner option at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.
The Black Market Trust is an American traditional pop/vocal jazz group that features the music of The Great American Songbook, and then infuses the fire and energy of Django Reinhardt’s Gypsy jazz -- plus a dash of Rat-Pack style comedy. The result is a sassy, classy sound and look.
Tickets are available at 406-227-9711, on-line www.starzonstage.net or via 406tix.com.
David and Deidre Casey perform new works
The Metropolitan Dinner Club will host David and Deidre Casey, Thursday, Feb. 20, at Jorgenson’s, 1714 11th Ave.
The Helena husband and wife singer/songwriters have 10 albums of original material spanning 20 years of music.
This past year they were featured Montana performers at Red Ants Pants music festival.
No-host cocktails are 5:30 p.m., dinner 6, and entertainment at 7.
Cost for members is $20 and for non-members $30. Reservations are required. Call Patti at 202-1766.
Studebaker John at the Tap Room
Studebaker John & the Hawks play blues 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Born in Chicago, Studebaker John Grimaldi started playing harmonica at age 7.
Under the spell of music, he heard on Maxwell Street, Chicago’s famed blues melting pot, Grimaldi began performing as Studebaker John and the Hawks in the ‘70s. Cover $5.
Rock to Ten Years Gone at L&C
Helena’s Ten Years Gone returns to the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave., from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, to play classic rock, alt country, pop, funk and more. No cover.
Sunday music by Hogslop String Band
The Hogslop String Band will take the stage at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1517 Dodge Ave., on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. The group is a Nashville-based, old time string band comprised of four energetic young musicians hailing from Georgia and Tennessee. Featuring Kevin Martin on fiddle, Daniel Binkley on banjo, Gabriel Kelley on guitar, and Casey “Pickle” McBride on the washtub bass, these boys surely raise a ruckus.
Sara Evans Words Tour
Country music star Sara Evans performs at the Helena Civic Center 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, as part of her Words Tour.
She’s had five #1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, “Born to Fly.”
Tickets prices range from $42.50 - $80.
VIP Tour Packages available for $184 and VIP Meet & Greet Tour Package available for $324.
Tickets can be purchased: online at www.helenaciviccenter.com or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., M-F 10-1 and 2-4.
Youth Talent Search contest
The Helena Xpress Singers Chorus will hold its Annual Youth Talent Search Competition May 9 and is seeking singers ages 15-21 to compete.
The top prize is $1,000, courtesy of Friendly's Sinclair.
In the spirit of American Idol and The Voice, young men and women are encouraged to audition for their chance to be the 2020 Youth Talent Search Solo Vocalist.
Visit HelenaXpressSingers.org for all contest applications and information.
Audition video deadline: Wednesday, April 1.
Chosen semi-finalists will perform during the Spring Show and Youth Talent Search Competition May 9, and the audience vote will determine finalists.
A professional judging panel will choose the final winner.
theater
Play celebrates Jeannette Rankin, women’s suffrage
The world premiere of a new play, “Yellow Roses on the Hill,” celebrating 100 years of the Women’s Vote, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Heath, 650 Logan St.
Written by Montana playwright Allyson Adams, it tells the story of the power triangle between Jeannette Rankin, the first U.S. congresswoman; her campaign manager Belle Fligelman; and Jeannette’s Harvard-educated brother, Wellington Rankin.
It was commissioned by the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area in celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the League’s 100th anniversary.
The play is about 50 minutes long. It will be followed Friday by a discussion with research professor of history, Joan Hoff of Montana State University and playwright Adams.
Tickets are available at the door and are by donation.
Carroll Theatre tells story of forgotten woman scientist
Carroll College Theatre presents “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtalet Defends Her Life Tonight“ by Lauren Gunderson, running Feb. 7– 15.
It’s the tale of physicist and genius Emilie Du Châtalet and her work (and love affair) with Voltaire.
Shows are in the FLEX Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13–15.
Parking is free in the Campus Center lot, and the theater is ADA accessible through the Campus Center east entrance.
Tickets at the door are $15, general admission; $10, students and seniors; $5, children 12 and younger; and $5 with a current Carroll College ID.
Auditions for “Bards of the Big Sky”
The Montana Playwrights Network is looking for actors, men and women age range 17 to 60s to audition for three one-act plays as part of the “Bards of the Big Sky,” the featured production of the Gala Grand Opening for the new Helena Avenue Theatre.
Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23 at 2 p.m.
Actor stipends are available.
Performances for the show are April 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25.
To set an audition appointment, text or call 406-235-0353, and leave a message with name and contact information, or send an email to: montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.
The Helena Avenue Theatre is the new home for the Montana Playwrights Network and is available to individuals, businesses and organizations to present performances, recitals, and other special events.
For information, contact Pamela Mencher, www.MontanaPlaywrights.org, 406-235-0353, or MontanaPlaywrights@gmail.com.
art
Beyond the Brickyard opening reception
The Archie Bray Foundation’s 12th annual Beyond the Brickyard exhibition holds an opening reception for the public 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the North Gallery.
This exhibition of 36 selected pieces from the Archie Bray’s international call for entries showcases ceramic art from around the world.
The exhibition can be viewed online beginning Feb. 21 at www.archiebraygallery.org.
The Archie Bray is located at 2915 Country Club Ave, 443-3502, or www.archiebray.org.
history
Author to speak about civil rights movement in Montana
Montana Historical Society presents “Breaking Racial Barriers in Montana: The Civil Rights Movement in Montana” at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 225 N. Roberts St.
Montana historian Ken Robison will base his talk on the new book, “Black Americans and the Civil Rights Movement in the West.”
In Montana, racial prejudice and discrimination were pervasive despite the relatively small number of African Americans living here.
Discrimination began to crumble during World War II, due in part to the influx of black soldiers and the wartime environment.
Robison will present stories of the environment at the time, discuss African Americans’ experiences in each of the three communities and highlight key individuals who helped advance civil rights in the Treasure State.
talk
Eliminating polio is subject on presentation
“The Biggest Public Health Experiment Ever” is the subject of Todd Harwell’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Marriott Hotel (Colonial).
Dinner is served at 6. Reservations are required by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196.
This talk is about polio pioneers and Montana’s contribution to the elimination of polio in the United States.
Harwell is the administrator of the Public Health and Safety Division in the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Carroll College
Human animal relationships explored
Carroll College Catholic Studies and Philosophy Department presents The Roeben-Raunig Lecture in Social Justice and the Human Animal Relationship with friar and author Daniel Horan, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, at Simperman Hall/Wiegand Amphitheatre.
Horan, OFM, PhD., is presenting, “Loving the Dust We Are: Franciscan Spirituality and Justice for All God’s Creatures.”
He is the author of several books including “All God’s Creatures: A Theology of Creation.”
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Sonic the Hedgehog, PG
- The Photograph, PG-13
- Fantasy Island, PG-13
- Downhill, R
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, R
- The Gentlemen, R
- Gretel & Hansel, PG-13
- Bad Boys for Life, R
- Dolittle, PG
- 1917, R
- Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Parasite, R
- Queen & Slim, R