Around the Town: Things to do in Helena the week of Feb. 13-20

It’s the tale of physicist and genius Emilie Du Châtalet and her work (and love affair) with Voltaire.

Shows are in the FLEX Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13–15.

Parking is free in the Campus Center lot, and the theater is ADA accessible through the Campus Center east entrance.

Tickets at the door are $15, general admission; $10, students and seniors; $5, children 12 and younger; and $5 with a current Carroll College ID.

Auditions for “Bards of the Big Sky”

The Montana Playwrights Network is looking for actors, men and women age range 17 to 60s to audition for three one-act plays as part of the “Bards of the Big Sky,” the featured production of the Gala Grand Opening for the new Helena Avenue Theatre.

Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23 at 2 p.m.

Actor stipends are available.

Performances for the show are April 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25.

To set an audition appointment, text or call 406-235-0353, and leave a message with name and contact information, or send an email to: montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.