Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 7

Spring Art Walk postponed
Friday, May 8, was to be Helena’s 29th Spring Art Walk. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed.
Micky Zurcher, executive director for Downtown Helena Inc. and the Helena Business Improvement District, says the art walk could be rescheduled when the state reaches Phase 3 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan.
Prior to any decision, she plans to “take a pulse of Downtown businesses.”
The Art Walk is one of Downtown Helena’s most popular events, typically attracting large crowds of viewers throughout the Downtown and a wide variety of local artists.
For more information, visit https://downtownhelena.com/.
Bray changes Mother’s Day sale and more
This Saturday would have been the Archie Bray Foundation’s 27th Annual Mother’s Day Pots and Plants Sale.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirements, the Bray is holding an online Spring Sale instead, running from May 9-29.
It’s sponsored by both West Mont Farm & Gardens and the Archie Bray Foundation.
The online Spring Sale is a digital exhibit that will be refreshed throughout the month, said Bray resident artist director Steven Young Lee.
New work will be added weekly, so check back often and watch the Bray Instagram (@archie_bray) or Facebook page for updates on new pieces.
“There still will be some planters with plants,” Lee said, “and buyers can have local pickup options.”
The Bray is also offering another option for planters that are not pre-planted.
At the online checkout, you can add a West Mont voucher for plants for an additional $10, $15 or $20. Present the voucher to West Mont and staff will add plants to your planter.
The sale is also being reconfigured this year to focus on current resident artists and their work, said Lee, and to allow for national and international sales.
“Resident artists will be showing a wider range of their work this year,” including jewelry, functional pottery, sculpture and 2-D work.
For information on the 10 resident artists and their work, as well as information on the sale, visit http://archiebraygallery.org/.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Bray’s resident artist program and the Farm’s vocational program.
For assistance on sales and information, email gallery@archiebray.org.
The Bray is reconfiguring its other traditional events this year as well.
After a difficult assessment of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bray canceled its on-campus summer programs and activities through Aug. 1.
Closures include all in-person summer workshops and classes, the Annual Bray Benefit Live Auction and Brickyard Bash and summer exhibition openings.
The education staff is developing an online workshop series with resident and visiting artists.
Upcoming exhibitions and the annual auction will be viewable in digital catalogs with the work available for purchase online.
During closures, online and phone sales/orders will continue for the Gallery and Clay Business for pick-up or shipment.
Bray administrative staff are available via phone and email; see http://archiebray.org/.
To help the Bray during the pandemic, you can:
- Turn any registration fee you’ve already paid for a class or workshop that’s now canceled into a tax-deductible donation, rather than request a refund.
- Renew, upgrade or become a Bray member. A special new member benefit is a coupon for a one-time, 25% discount on a Bray purchase up to $200. This discount can be used for a class or workshop registration, Gallery purchase, or Clay Business purchase. To renew or join, visit http://archiebray.org/.
- Donate in any amount.
- Stay connected with the Bray on Instagram and Facebook or sign up on its email list at www.archiebray.org.
Big Brothers and Sisters reinvents gala
Big Brothers and Sisters of Helena & Great Falls has historically depended on revenues from its annual gala and wine tasting “Wine Crush” to fund programs.
Now in its 18th year, the annual event accounts for a substantial portion of the mentoring agency’s annual budget.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Wine Crush has been reinvented this year to feature take-home food and wine, and a weeklong online auction of various trips, experiences and gift baskets.
The same high-quality items typically offered at the gala are presented in an online auction platform to close on Saturday, May 16.
The featured raffle prize is the famous pool table from Hap’s Bar.
For a discounted $50 ticket, supporters of the organization will receive an hors d’oeuvres platter for two, two Wine Crush wine glasses, and wine/beer pairing suggestions from local businesses.
See www.bbbs-helena.org for more information, to purchase tickets, and view the online auction.
Sponsors are continuing to support the event this year.
Studies show mentoring keeps kids on track for a successful future and improves graduations rates.
To donate or to learn more about becoming a Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple to a child in Helena or Great Falls, please call 406-442-7479.
Helena Symphony moves offices
As of Monday, May 11, the Helena Symphony offices and administrative operations will move from their current location at the Livestock Building to the main floor of the historic Placer Building, 21 N. Last Gulch, Suite 100.
The Placer Building currently has several retail stores including Taco del Sol and Martin’s Wines, along with residential condominiums above.
The Symphony will be one of the anchors of the building on the first floor. Symphony patrons can enter on the Walking Mall entrance or the entrance just outside the Symphony offices on the north side of the Placer near Jackson Street. There is plenty of available parking on Jackson Street and there are no stairs into the offices, so it is very accessible to anyone.
The symphony is moving from an 800-square-foot space to 3,200 square feet, which allows more space to provide service for patrons and more room for the 16- member staff.
The new office space will be open starting May 11 while some continued renovations take place.
An official open house will be announced in the future.
Contact information for the Helena Symphony is 442-1860 and helenasymphony.org.
For historical information on the Placer Hotel, visit helenahistory.org/placer_hotel.htm.
