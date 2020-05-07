Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 7

To donate or to learn more about becoming a Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple to a child in Helena or Great Falls, please call 406-442-7479.

Helena Symphony moves offices

As of Monday, May 11, the Helena Symphony offices and administrative operations will move from their current location at the Livestock Building to the main floor of the historic Placer Building, 21 N. Last Gulch, Suite 100.

The Placer Building currently has several retail stores including Taco del Sol and Martin’s Wines, along with residential condominiums above.

The Symphony will be one of the anchors of the building on the first floor. Symphony patrons can enter on the Walking Mall entrance or the entrance just outside the Symphony offices on the north side of the Placer near Jackson Street. There is plenty of available parking on Jackson Street and there are no stairs into the offices, so it is very accessible to anyone.

The symphony is moving from an 800-square-foot space to 3,200 square feet, which allows more space to provide service for patrons and more room for the 16- member staff.

The new office space will be open starting May 11 while some continued renovations take place.