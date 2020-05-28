Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senior All Night Party is a Go!

The Helena Senior All Night Party kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and runs until midnight at the Helena Civic Center.

The event is tobacco-free, alcohol-free and drug-free and is open to all graduating seniors in Helena, including students of ACCESS, Capital High, Helena Christian Academy, Helena High, PAL, St. Andrews and Home School students.

The 2020 party will be similar to the traditional graduation night party with some modifications — shorter hours and a reduced ticket price: $40 in advance, or $50 at the door. See ticket link www.helenaciviccenter.com.

The party space has been expanded and games/decorations have been reduced to allow for more distancing.

Activities include: games, a DJ, dancing, the popular whizzer ride, poker, laser tag, karaoke, food, prizes and more!

The party plan adheres to all state of Montana’s phase two guidelines for general assembly.

Measures for cleaning, sanitization and security are also in place.