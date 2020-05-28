Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 28

teens
Senior All Night Party is a Go!
The Helena Senior All Night Party kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and runs until midnight at the Helena Civic Center.
The event is tobacco-free, alcohol-free and drug-free and is open to all graduating seniors in Helena, including students of ACCESS, Capital High, Helena Christian Academy, Helena High, PAL, St. Andrews and Home School students.
The 2020 party will be similar to the traditional graduation night party with some modifications — shorter hours and a reduced ticket price: $40 in advance, or $50 at the door. See ticket link www.helenaciviccenter.com.
The party space has been expanded and games/decorations have been reduced to allow for more distancing.
Activities include: games, a DJ, dancing, the popular whizzer ride, poker, laser tag, karaoke, food, prizes and more!
The party plan adheres to all state of Montana’s phase two guidelines for general assembly.
Measures for cleaning, sanitization and security are also in place.
The Helena Senior All Night Party depends on community support, which mostly has come from corporate donations of cash, food or prizes. Some businesses have already donated, but the party still needs much more.
SANP is a 501c3 non-profit charity, and all donations are tax deductible.
Email senioranp@gmail.com to make a donation.
A GoFundMe account for personal donations is at the Helena Senior All Night Party Facebook page.
Parent volunteers are still needed.
To volunteer, visit the “Helena Senior All Night Party 2020” Facebook page to find the link to sign up, or send an email to senioranp@gmail.com.
library
Lewis & Clark Library offers curbside pickup
While the stay-at-home order is lifted for many members of the community, all Lewis & Clark County Library locations will remain closed to patrons until further notice.
However, patrons can pick up library materials at the Lincoln, Augusta, and East Helena branch locations as well as the temporary Helena Capitol Branch at 1609 11th Ave.
On May 11, the library began offering curbside holds pickup. Patrons can place holds on items by using the library’s online catalog or by calling the library to speak to staff Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
When holds are ready for pickup, staff will call and make arrangements with patrons to schedule a time and day.
Book drops at most locations are open so that patrons can return their library material.
Due to construction, there will NOT be a book drop at the Main Branch in downtown Helena. To return books in Helena, use the book drop at the Capitol Branch or one of four remote book drops.
When material is returned to the book drops, staff will quarantine all items for 72 hours before being checked in.
The library administration will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the county as well as nationally, as it decides when to reopen the library branches in Lewis and Clark County.
A host of online services are available during this time:
- Patrons can get digital materials — including eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, and streaming videos — through the website and corresponding apps for their personal devices. Look for the Libby, OverDrive, Axis360, and Hoopla apps on their device app store; all of them are free. The library has also increased the availability of items in digital formats.
- Access educational and informative databases on the website.
- Get questions answered by staff via voicemail Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holds pickup will follow this protocol:
- Main Branch holds are available at the new Capitol Branch location at 1609 11th Ave. Patrons will be notified by library staff that they have a hold available, and a pick up time will be scheduled.
- Augusta, East Helena, and Lincoln branch holds will follow a similar method. Patrons will be notified of pickup times and be asked to pick up their items following no contact instructions.
music
State Capitol Band concerts canceled
The State Capital Band has canceled all practices and performances during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
The band looks forward to performing next year during the 2021 summer season.
history
Montana Historical Society reopens June 9
The Montana Historical Society will reopen its exhibits, Research Center, Museum Store and State Historic Preservation Office to the general public beginning Tuesday, June 9.
Its public operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Original Governor’s Mansion will be closed until Phase 3 restrictions of the governor’s reopening plan, due to the inability to practice social distancing.
Once the doors are open, visitors will notice several changes put in place to help prevent transmission of COVID-19.
MHS has increased its cleaning protocols and installed new hand-sanitizing equipment, while adhering to the CDC protocols for staff and visitors. As part of those health matters, MHS asks that visitors and volunteers limit socializing with staff.
The society continues to engage with patrons through social media, phone calls and emails.
For more info, check out MHS “Stay Connected” activities at https://mhs.mt.gov/about/QuarantineActivities
Reopening the museum exhibits and store
- The MHS exhibits and store will open to the public beginning June 9. Visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, and MHS is limited to 75 percent capacity.
- The museum galleries will be open during regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed to the public on Mondays. MHS will not give docent-led tours or allow public events.
- MHS strongly encourages patrons to wear masks while in the building and will provide them at the front desk. Gloves will be available for handling merchandise in the museum store.
- MHS will ask for contact information for all visitors, in case someone within the museum community tests positive for COVID-19, prompting the need to undergo contact tracing.
- If staff or visitors test positive for COVID-19, MHS will immediately shut down and will notify health officials to contact staff and guests. MHS asks that visitors also initiate contact if they become ill within 48 hours of their visits, so MHS can take proper precautions.
- Public restrooms will be for museum patrons only.
- MHS asks visitors to pay entrance fees or make purchases using a credit or debit card if possible.
- The galleries will be one-way traffic only. Social distancing still applies to non-family groups.
- Hand-sanitizing stations will be throughout the building.
- Visitors and staff who display symptoms — a fever, cough or runny nose — will be asked to leave.
Reopening the research center
- People needing materials at the research center are encouraged to use online resources found at https://mhs.mt.gov and/or submit a research request before planning an in-person visit.
- In-person reference hours will be available by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, to allow for cleaning. Contact MHS at mhslibrary@mt.gov or 406-444-2681 to schedule an appointment.
- Patrons must submit a list of all items they wish to use at least two business days prior to their appointment to allow staff to retrieve items and let them sit in quarantine for 24 hours before use.
- Payment procedures will highly recommend debit or credit cards instead of cash.
- MHS will not provide headsets for researchers to listen to oral histories or other audio, but researchers are welcome to bring their own.
- One public access computer and one microfilm reader will be available to researchers. They will be cleaned between uses. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own laptops and other equipment, including thumb drives.
- One photocopier will be available and cleaned between uses. However, staff highly recommends people use personal cell phones to photograph documents.
- Researchers are asked to wear face masks and abide by the social distancing lines in front of the reference desk and by tables designated for use by researchers.
- Staff will wear gloves while handling collections for researchers.
State Historical Preservation Office
To contact the State Historical Preservation Office staff, call 444-7715 or email pebrown@mt.gov to reach staff, most of whom will continue to work at home during Phase 2.
Staff will continue working electronically with consultants and other agencies.
SHPO staff reserves the right to halt consultation in those rare situations in which hard copy materials are absolutely necessary.
Because agreements with some consulting parties specify hard copy consultation and reporting, failure to provide the materials when possible may violate the agreements.
helena movie listings
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- The High Note, PG-13
- True History of the Kelly Gang, R
