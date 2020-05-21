Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 21

Tickets purchased for canceled concerts may be exchanged for any concert during the 2020-2021 Season.

Season ticket holders will receive additional tickets for the 2020-2021 Season or additional Bring A Friend Vouchers for the 2020-2021 Season. Or tickets may be returned as a donation.

Benefit Concert at Montana Ting

The Benefit Concert is rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, (originally scheduled for June 27).

Tickets for this red-carpet affair (A Night in Hollywood at the Montana Ting) are $150. The location allows for required social distancing and the event is limited to 500 people.

The Helena Symphony will ONLY have this performance if public health officials deem it safe to do so. The symphony is working with public health officials to ensure the safety of our patrons, audience, musicians, and guest artists. The health and safety of patrons, musicians, volunteers and staff is the top priority.

Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars canceled

The Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars is a free gift to the community from Carroll College and the Helena Symphony on the third Saturday in July.