Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 14

The Myrna Loy will be limiting seating to 40 in the auditorium, says film programmer Benji Cosgrove.

“We are asking people to socially distance themselves in the 240-seat theater, and to wear a face mask until they are seated.”

Customers are encouraged to pay with credit cards.

The Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and during movie times on Saturday, serving popcorn, beer, wine, kombucha and soda. Packaged candy is also available.

The regular menu of Pub sandwiches and nachos is not being offered at this time.

The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day, six days a week, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, and lobby area. Bathrooms will be cleaned hourly, and special protections are in place.

“We want a soft reopening,” Cosgrove says, to better prepare before The Myrna gets a rush of people.

“We are going to keep our eye on cases in Lewis and Clark County and the state, and make sure our patrons and employees feel welcome and safe.”

The first film, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” won the 2019 Sundance Jury Prize for best drama and earned a 99 percent Tomatometer score from Rotten Tomatoes.