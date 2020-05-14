Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, May 14

theater
Grandstreet offers a virtual musical theater camp
Grandstreet Theatre is involved in a brand new "virtual" national Musical Theatre camp, June 8-12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We have soooo many exciting guests lined up, seriously...Gavin Lee (Bert in ‘Mary Poppins’ and Squidward in ‘SpongeBob’) on Broadway is the first one up on Monday, June 8,” says education director Marianne Adams.
What do you get when you "virtually" combine theatre kids from across the nation with award-winning theatre directors, then add in a sprinkling of Broadway performers? Musical Theatre Mega Camp!
Designed for grades 3rd-12th, this nationwide virtual camp brings the triple threat combination to develop acting, singing and choreography for all skill levels, as well as the basics of auditioning and warming up.
A few Broadway guests will show up to give advice and answer your questions.
Freddie G Fellowship Award Teachers from Texas, Florida, Alabama, Virginia, Illinois and Montana came together to create this collaborative camp.
Join the fun!
A new sliding-scale tuition option is available.
Registration will be limited so sign up soon. It is open nationwide.
Enroll at mtmegacamp.com or ttps://tickets.grandstreettheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent685.html.
For more information, call 442-4270 or email marianne@grandstreettheatre.com.
art
Young Voices 2020 Exhibit goes viral
1+1=1 Gallery unveils a new body of art in their fourth annual Young Voices exhibit that the public can enjoy online until May 30.
The gallery is filled with original works made by young artists who have spent hours sculpting, painting and printmaking.
The gallery and artists will donate 75 percent of sales to Helena Food Share and the Humane Society.
The gallery invites the Helena community to support these budding artists and local charities by purchasing a piece of their art.
The public can listen to their artist talks online at https://1plus1is1.com/listen-to-the-young-voices-artist-talks/ , read a transcript of the talks and see the art.
Artists featured are: Ema Terry, Justin Terry, Dalton Hudoba, Scarlet Carpenter, Ivey FitzGerald, Evey Linden, Ciana Williams and Isaiah Morse.
These artists range in age from 9-17 years old. Last summer and through the school year, they took classes in various media and focused particularly on painting, printmaking and sculpture.
To see the works, click on the artist’s picture and their video-talk and art will appear.
Click on a piece to see more detail and information about the piece. To purchase a piece, click on the “inquire” button by the work, and the gallery will contact you for the sale and delivery. Deliveries in Helena are free.
Gallery owner and art educator Maureen Shaughnessy notes, “I am delighted and impressed by the dedication and self-direction of these students. They are brave, confident individuals and their work almost always exceeds my expectations.”
1+1=1 Gallery in the heart of downtown Helena and represents local and regional artists.
For more information about the Young Voices 2020 exhibit, visit the 1+1=1 Gallery website at: https://1plus1is1.com/listen-to-the-young-voices-artist-talks/ or call 431-9931 or visit 434 N. Last Chance Gulch.
movies
Myrna movies are back!
The Myrna Loy opens its doors to moviegoers this Friday, May 15, for its 7 p.m. showing of “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” after closing its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Movie times for the award-winning drama are 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday matinees at 4 p.m.
The Myrna Loy will be limiting seating to 40 in the auditorium, says film programmer Benji Cosgrove.
“We are asking people to socially distance themselves in the 240-seat theater, and to wear a face mask until they are seated.”
Customers are encouraged to pay with credit cards.
The Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and during movie times on Saturday, serving popcorn, beer, wine, kombucha and soda. Packaged candy is also available.
The regular menu of Pub sandwiches and nachos is not being offered at this time.
The Myrna Loy is open for just one show per day, six days a week, to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the seats, box office, Pub, and lobby area. Bathrooms will be cleaned hourly, and special protections are in place.
“We want a soft reopening,” Cosgrove says, to better prepare before The Myrna gets a rush of people.
“We are going to keep our eye on cases in Lewis and Clark County and the state, and make sure our patrons and employees feel welcome and safe.”
The first film, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” won the 2019 Sundance Jury Prize for best drama and earned a 99 percent Tomatometer score from Rotten Tomatoes.
Cosgrove says he expects the film to draw small crowds because it’s already been released for streaming.
Tickets are $8 adults, $7 seniors/students, $6 for matinees.
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287.
The Myrna Loy is offering several On-Demand new releases at https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/films/, but may discontinue these in coming weeks.
