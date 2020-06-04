Around the Town: Helena-area entertainment news published Thursday, June 4

As she listened intently to the composer’s music and studied the Baroque period, she began to “respond to, and paint what I feel as I am touched by the music.”

She seeks “to express in the whole body of my work the broad musical sweep – the depth, mystery, and majesty – the glory of the music that is Bach.”

Sculptor Robert Harrison came to his large-scale architectural works through the malleable medium of clay, the use of fire and its alchemy.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Manitoba, and his MFA from the University of Denver, both in ceramics. Over four decades, he’s built an extensive and global record of exhibitions and installations.

He was a founding member of the Montana Clay Tour and received the Meloy Stevenson Award of Excellence from the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena (where he was a resident artist, instructor and board member).

His residency at the Archie Bray Foundation was pivotal for his career, giving him the materials and space to create large-scale sculptural work.

Initially, Harrison was drawn to ceramic vessels, but eventually “the work took a decidedly sculptural bent.”