Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept.9

music
Dammit Lauren to play ‘alternative soul shred’
For the next Myrna Loy Soundstage Big Sky indie rock group Dammit Lauren plays “alternative soul shred,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
The band’s known for its intriguing, original sound and the captivating voice of its lead singer and bass player Lauren Jackson.
The Myrna Soundstage Presented by AARP Montana is a monthly performance series spotlighting Montana performers, featuring original live music concerts before an audience and off-stage interviews with host and musician John Dendy. The concert and interviews are later available for streaming.
“We’re going to be performing all new material,” says guitarist Brian Stumpf. “It’s so exciting to play a venue that supports original music.
“I got introduced to Soundstage over quarantine times and was so impressed by the talent we’ve got in this state…. We’re just so happy and honored to be a part of it.”
Skiing brought the band members to Big Sky, and their very different musical backgrounds brought them together as a band.
Jackson previously fronted for country bands, Stumpf is trained in jazz, and drummer Casey Folley is a rocker.
“We take our music very seriously and we’re really proud of these new songs,” says Stumpf.
He hopes folks check them out. “It’s a different kind of sound. It’s rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a lot of energy. It’s a lot of fun.”
They’re really looking forward to playing Helena again, he says.
They’ve played at Lewis & Clark Tap Room for several gigs and have a following. And they loved playing the 2019 Meadowlark Music Festival.
Tickets for the live concert are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. The Myrna Loy has a recirculating air purification system, and asks for everyone to mask up except when seated.
There is no charge for streaming, but donations are welcome.
Dark Side plays YMCA fundraiser
Dark Side band, which won four local battles of the bands in the 1970s, is reuniting for a YMCA benefit concert, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at the Helena Civic Center.
Formed in 1966, the band played at local dances, concerts and also traveled statewide performing at college and high school functions.
They were known for their rock ‘n’ roll covers of The Beatles, Bee Gees, Iron Butterfly, Led Zeppelin, The Doors and a lot more.
Band members include: Peter Christian Wall, Rick Pyfer, Chuck Porte, Michael Knight and Tom Hanson plus special guests on vocals.
Admission at the door is a $10 contribution to the Y.
All funds go to the Helena YMCA.
Symphony to perform Beethoven’s Ninth
The Helena Symphony returns to in-person concerts 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its immortal “Ode to Joy.”
Season 67 will be a powerful and thoughtful celebration of the Helena community and its front-line workers.
Once again, HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will be offered.
This season, symphony patrons can stream all six Masterworks concerts and Mozart by Candlelight, or attend the concerts in person.
The concerts will be streamed on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page, with an option to donate to the Helena Symphony.
Following the performance, audience members are invited to the Opening Night Celebration in the Ballroom of the Helena Civic Center for champagne and desserts, sponsored by The Parrot Confectionary and The Hawthorne Bottle Shop and Tasting Room. Admittance is free to all season subscribers, and $10 for others.
Benefits
Ceramic arts sale benefits wounded veterans
The Clay Arts Guild and Mending Waters Montana are partnering in a fundraising event Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m. at Van’s Thriftway in the Lundy Center, 306 Euclid Ave.
The Guild will be selling ceramic art pieces and Mending Waters Montana will have hats, shirts, and unique trailer hitches for sale.
Mending Waters Montana is devoted to the physical and emotional well-being of veterans by providing fly tying, fly fishing and outings at no cost to the veteran.
All MWM donated funds are used to support these veteran activities.
Florence Crittenton’s Support Our Girls
Florence Crittenton holds its 11th annual Support Our Girls 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Shades of Green on Cooney Drive.
This year's event will include 13 bras designed by local bratists.
Tickets are $75 per person and include two drinks, appetizers and entertainment.
To make a reservation, visit supportourgirls.com or call 442 6950 x204.
Florence Crittenton provides programs to support families with young children. Services include family-centered residential and outpatient treatment programs and early education and childcare programs for children 0-5.
For more information, go to www.florencecrittenton.org.
Art
Queen City celebrates with anniversary show
Queen City Framing & Art Supplies holds an “Anniversary Show” in September celebrating five years in business. The show includes works by the four women who work there plus two of their boys, Max age 8 and Eddie age 10.
Deb Parsons Menke, Martha Johnson, Alissa Heaton and Ema Terry work in many different media
Menke, a co-owner with Johnson, is a professional calligrapher. Johnson expresses herself through music, theater, painting and drawing.
Heaton explores colors and textures primarily through painting, and Terry’s favorite media are graphite and charcoal.
Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., is open from 10-6 Monday through Friday and from 10-4 on Saturdays.
For more information, call 442-2760, or visit qcframingandart.com.
humanities
Jim Robbins to receive Humanities Award
Helena writer Jim Robbins was recently named a 2021 Governor’s Humanities Awards recipient.
Robbins has been reporting on the intersection of environmentalism and the American West for 40 years. In his extensive career, Robbins has authored hundreds of articles and six books, taking him all over the Western United States as well as abroad, to places like Mongolia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Norway, and Sweden.
Most recently, Robbins’ work can be found in the prestigious online journal Yale Environment 360, analyzing the issues of a changing world, including water policy, green hydrogen, and traditional ecological knowledge.
Other 2021 Governor’s Humanities Awards recipients include:
Chrysti Smith, author and host of the public radio program “Chrysti the Wordsmith”; Dorothy Bradley, former state legislator and editor of “To Make a Better Place” essay collection; James Scott, philanthropist and community advocate; and Dr. Janine Pease, higher education administrator, scholar and advocate for Native American rights and languages
The 2021 awards ceremony will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Registration is free and can be accessed on Humanities Montana’s website.
The Governor’s Humanities Award has been awarded to Montana’s proponents of the public humanities biennially since 1995.
history
MHS presents three history talks
Jim Bridger: Trailblazer of the American West on Thursday, Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m.
Author talk and book-signing with Jerry Enzler.
Even among iconic frontiersmen like John C. Frémont, Kit Carson, and Jedediah Smith, Jim Bridger stands out. Bridger lived the life legends are made of. Enzler takes this frontiersman’s full measure for the first time — and tells a story that would do Jim Bridger proud.
Montana Murders: Notorious and Unsolved on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m.
Author talk and book-signing with Brian D’Ambrosio.
Award-winning Montana author Brian D’Ambrosio examines the most notorious murders in the state’s history. This program is part of Second Saturday at MHS. Sponsored by Intrepid Credit Union, Second Saturday at MHS features free admission all day long and drawings for door prizes.
State Government: Scandal at the Montana State Highway Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 10:45 a.m.
Talk by Jon Axline, Montana Department of Transportation Historian.
When Gov. Elmer Holt accused the state highway commissioners of malfeasance in 1936, it sparked an ugly process that eventually involved the Montana Supreme Court and a Helena newspaper reporter named Paul Maclean, who was later made famous in “A River Runs through It”. Come learn the sordid details in an entertaining presentation by Jon Axline.
The Montana Historical Society is located at 225 N. Roberts, 444-2694, https://mhs.mt.gov/.
dance
Cohesion Dance classes
Cohesion Dance Project starts its Fall 2021 session Monday, Sept. 13, with a wide variety of modern/contemporary dance styles, along with ballet basics, creative movement, and adaptive dance for youth and adults with disabilities.
Classes are offered for children as young as 3 years and new options specifically geared for older adults ages 65+, as well as everyone in between of all levels and abilities.
Online and in-person options available.
Enrollment is ongoing with optional end-of-session performance opportunities to be announced.
For more information or to register, visit cohesiondance.org or call 422-0830.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Malignant, R
● The Card Counter, R
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Vacation Friends, R (Final night Sept. 10)
● The Lost Leonardo, PG-13
● Nine Days, R