Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept.9

“We take our music very seriously and we’re really proud of these new songs,” says Stumpf.

He hopes folks check them out. “It’s a different kind of sound. It’s rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a lot of energy. It’s a lot of fun.”

They’re really looking forward to playing Helena again, he says.

They’ve played at Lewis & Clark Tap Room for several gigs and have a following. And they loved playing the 2019 Meadowlark Music Festival.

Tickets for the live concert are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. The Myrna Loy has a recirculating air purification system, and asks for everyone to mask up except when seated.

There is no charge for streaming, but donations are welcome.

Dark Side plays YMCA fundraiser

Dark Side band, which won four local battles of the bands in the 1970s, is reuniting for a YMCA benefit concert, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at the Helena Civic Center.

Formed in 1966, the band played at local dances, concerts and also traveled statewide performing at college and high school functions.