Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 30

The show is very much for family audiences -- both adults and kids 8 and up, he said. “We never forget there are adults in the room.”

The Boston Globe has called him “a modern day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal.”

And the New York Times writes “An unabashed “ambassador of joy, Mr. Holden has dedicated his shows to lightening the mood of all in the theater, puppets and humans alike. Accompanied by the musician Jeb Colwell, he does this through physical comedy, oddball props, wry commentary and tapdancing.”

“No matter who we are or where we are, joy unites us,” said Holden. “That’s what we do best in this show. We encourage people to go out and find ways to make the world a better place through joy.”

Tickets are $12 (adult), $8 (child:14 and under) and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Dance

Cohesion Community Sampler classes

Cohesion Dance Project hosts a unique set of classes through its fall Community Sampler series. First up is Capoeira, a traditional Brazilian martial art known to combine elements of dance, acrobatics and music, taught by Johnatan Uribe Menino.