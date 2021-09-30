Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 30

Art
New Exhibit: ‘Pollinate’ at 1+1=1
1+1=1 Gallery hosts an open house for a new exhibit, “Pollinate,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch.
Informal Q&A artist talks will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Oct. 2.
“Pollinate” features two artists: Sandi Bransford of Seattle, exhibiting figurative ceramic sculptures; and Bonnie Lambert, showing constructed photographs.
Bransford writes, “As a female, person of color, mother, wife, and artist, my journey is specific and unique to me. But often, there is a crossing of paths, or meeting place where the art speaks to or moves the viewer.”
Lambert has been an exhibiting artist at 1+1=1 Gallery for years. She is well-known for one-of-a-kind contemporary necklaces made of unusual material combinations, and has also shown her constructed photos at the Turman Larison and the Holter Museum of Art.
Gallery owner Maureen Shaughnessy says, “both artists create works from a vantage point of maturity, the wisdom of age, exploration of body, self-image and the natural world. It’s that crossing of paths - or pollination - I want to emphasize.”
The exhibit is on display until Nov. 13.
1+1=1 Gallery also offers online viewing and purchasing via its website: https://1plus1is1.com/gallery.
For more information about the upcoming exhibit, visit the link above or call 431-9931.
Gallery hours: Wednesday - Friday 11a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Family fun
Joshua Show promises to jumpstart joy at The Myrna Loy
Whether it’s a case of the COVID blues or the daily blahs, The Joshua Show promises to be just the joy jolt you need.
It’s coming to The Myrna Loy 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Award-winning puppeteer Joshua Holden can cheer up the grumpiest grump -- even his sidekick, Mr. Nichols, who is so bummed he’s planning an escape to outer space.
But, Joshua, who sings and tap dances and shares his cast of zany puppets, sets out to cheer him up.
It’s not for nothing he’s been named the Ambassador of Joy.
Holden is thrilled to be back on the road with the show after an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic.
“This is a really big week for us,” Holden said. The Myrna will be the third stop of their national tour, which they had to cancel last year.
The show is very much for family audiences -- both adults and kids 8 and up, he said. “We never forget there are adults in the room.”
The Boston Globe has called him “a modern day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal.”
And the New York Times writes “An unabashed “ambassador of joy, Mr. Holden has dedicated his shows to lightening the mood of all in the theater, puppets and humans alike. Accompanied by the musician Jeb Colwell, he does this through physical comedy, oddball props, wry commentary and tapdancing.”
“No matter who we are or where we are, joy unites us,” said Holden. “That’s what we do best in this show. We encourage people to go out and find ways to make the world a better place through joy.”
Tickets are $12 (adult), $8 (child:14 and under) and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Dance
Cohesion Community Sampler classes
Cohesion Dance Project hosts a unique set of classes through its fall Community Sampler series. First up is Capoeira, a traditional Brazilian martial art known to combine elements of dance, acrobatics and music, taught by Johnatan Uribe Menino.
Menino started Capoeira at the age of 13 in Colombia with the group Nativos de Minas.
After moving to the United States in 2014, he continued his studies under Mestre Urubu Malandro and received his Professor Degree in 2019. Menino currently lives in Helena.
This 3-week class is open to ages 7 to adult of all abilities, no experience necessary. Classes will be Thursdays: Sept. 30, Oct.7 and 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St. $45 for all three classes. Register at cohesiondance.org/classes.
Talk
Plymouth Church: “Let’s Talk About It: Creation Care”
Eric Meyer, associate professor of theology and the Roeben-Raunig Professor of Social Justice and the Human-Animal Relationship at Carroll College, will speak on theology of the land, a faith-based perspective on how to steward Earth.
The talk is 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 7, at Plymouth Church, 400 S. Oakes.
Meyer is the author of “Inner Animalities” and teaches ecological theology, early Christian history and theological ethics.
“Let’s Talk About It,” a three-part series focusing on creation care, continues the first Thursday evenings in November and December, and features Matt Elsaesser, 406 Recycling, and Jeff Van Tine, landscape photographer.
Some of Van Tine’s photographs will be exhibited at the church.
Lectures are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Due to COVID, attendance will be limited.
Call Plymouth at 442-9883 to reserve.
Music
Starz on Stage launches 10th season
Starz on Stage Productions announces its 10th "revived" season of touring shows, after a shut-down of nearly 20 months.
The season begins with the wild, musical mayhem of the Singing Sons of Beaches at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The humorous duo plays to the audience with parodies, comedy and the unexpected.
The Masters of Soul celebrates legendary songs and performers, including the music of The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Gladys Knight and the Pips…the Music of Motown!
This 10-piece group from the East Coast presents their show on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, will kick off with the Divas3 for a special Valentine show (with an optional dinner/required pre-paid RSVPs) on Feb. 14.
This Vegas-based glamorous trio of women celebrates the biggest hits by the greatest divas in music history. Spanning four decades, they’ll sing the music of Aretha, Cher, Carole King, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and many more.
A unique add-on for the 10th anniversary season will feature a specialty show on Monday, Feb. 28 when regional and local musicians are featured in “It’s a Helena Night”.
Several local celebrity musicians will perform music of the Beatles, rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll and music of the Big Bands.
A James Taylor tribute is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, performed by Steve Leslie, a Grammy-award-winning songwriter.
The finale of season 10 on April 3, 2022, will feature Rebecca Spencer and Philip Fortenberry. From Hollywood and Las Vegas, this Dynamite Duo presents Broadway to Pops and beyond. (Time to be determined.)
Video clips of each show can be seen on the website, and ticket order forms can be printed from the website - www.starzonstage.net.
Series tickets are $154 for all six productions. Single ticket prices vary and are on an available only basis.
Connect on Facebook at StarzOnStageHelenaCabaret or check-out Helena Events.com.
Starz on Stage shows are presented at 7:30 p.m. (except for the April 3 program) in the Helena Civic Center ballroom, offering all-table seating with the Algeria Shrine providing a no-host bar.
For more info, contact 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or joyofmusic66@q.com.
Native American culture
Last Chance Pow Wow
The 22nd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow kicks off with a spectacular display of Native drumming, dancing, food, crafts and fun on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Exhibit Hall, Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
Grand Entry of the Last Chance Community Pow Wow starts at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday.
The Last Chance Community Pow Wow welcomes everyone to this free community event.
For more information, call 406-439-5631, e-mail lccpw@hotmail.com, or visit its website lastchancepowwow.com or Facebook page.
The Pow Wow also offers its annual Demonstration Day for teachers and students, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, at the Exhibit Hall.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Dear Evan Hansen, PG-13
● Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, PG-13
● Cry Macho, PG-13
● Free Guy, PG-13
● Jungle Cruise, PG-13
● Venom, PG-13
● The Addams Family 2, PG
● Many Saints of Newark, R
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● The Eyes of Tammy Faye, PG-13