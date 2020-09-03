Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Since 2011 Jean has been painting full time and taking numerous workshops with Montana artists Tom Gilleon, Tom English and Greg Scheibel. Although she painted with acrylics for more than 30 years, she now paints almost exclusively with oils.

Her current themes focus on western life, including the unique creatures and features of Montana.

The exhibit will be up at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies through September, 10 a.m.-6 pm Monday-Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave., and at www.qcframingandart.com. For more information, call 442-2760.

dance

Cohesion Dance offers Nutcracker choreography classes

In lieu of the 2020 live performance of “Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks,” Cohesion Dance Project is offering its new “Nutcracker on the Rocks” Choreography Classes starting Sept. 14.

Dance to the music of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Rolling Stones and more as you experience the magic of “Nutcracker on the Rocks,” from home or in person at the Cohesion studios.

Choreography classes are open to anyone ages 7-adult of all abilities and including those with disabilities.