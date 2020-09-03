Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

art
Nan Parsons & Steve Engle at The Myrna Loy
The Myrna Loy hosts an artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, for an exhibit of new works by two of Montana's dynamic contemporary artists, Nan Parsons and Steve Engle.
Parsons, a recipient of the 2019 Montana Arts Council's Artist's Innovation Award, will display new paintings inspired by the natural world.
“I’m looking mostly at trees,” she said of her newest works. “It’s the aliveness of the forests and the trees -- that’s where I’m headed.”
“I’m at the experimental stage,” which is why many of her oil paintings and drawings are on small canvases as she decides her next direction.
Two of her recently acclaimed shows have been “Paintings in Response to J.S. Bach” and a Holter Museum of Art exhibit of paintings “fueled by an intense study of water, its currents and reflections.”
Like Parsons, Steve Engle is experimenting, as well.
“Steve and I are so different” in subject matter, said Parsons. “We are alike in the way we approach life with passion and excitement for painting. He’s exploring through the figure and I’m exploring through the landscape.”
Engle's latest acrylic paintings focus on the human figure and elephants.
The works are emotional in content, vivid in color and playful.
“A major influence on my artwork has been that of the arts of the South Pacific. I was born and raised in Hawaii and grew up surrounded by the art of Africa, Japan and Indonesia as my parents were both artists and avid collectors,” he writes in his artist statement.
“I later discovered the arts of Oceania which both attracted and repelled me with its power and grotesqueness... yet I keep returning to these images for inspiration.”
The show runs Sept. 1 through Oct. 2020 at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, https://themyrnaloy.com/.
The reception will observe strict COVID-19 health guidelines.
Jean McLean shows her newest oil paintings
Queen City Framing & Art Supplies hosts an exhibit of Jean McLean’s newest oil paintings through September.
When she was a young teenager, McLean studied drawing with an artist in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, while her father was stationed there with the US Army.
During her professional career as a registered dietitian, McLean continued to produce, show and sell art.
Since 2011 Jean has been painting full time and taking numerous workshops with Montana artists Tom Gilleon, Tom English and Greg Scheibel. Although she painted with acrylics for more than 30 years, she now paints almost exclusively with oils.
Her current themes focus on western life, including the unique creatures and features of Montana.
The exhibit will be up at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies through September, 10 a.m.-6 pm Monday-Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave., and at www.qcframingandart.com. For more information, call 442-2760.
dance
Cohesion Dance offers Nutcracker choreography classes
In lieu of the 2020 live performance of “Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks,” Cohesion Dance Project is offering its new “Nutcracker on the Rocks” Choreography Classes starting Sept. 14.
Dance to the music of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Rolling Stones and more as you experience the magic of “Nutcracker on the Rocks,” from home or in person at the Cohesion studios.
Choreography classes are open to anyone ages 7-adult of all abilities and including those with disabilities.
Participants will learn movement combinations from any scene of their choosing with each scene taught at two different levels, including modifications as needed. Scenes will be offered in two three-week blocks, so dancers can sign up for one scene or as many as they would like.
Along with Cohesion’s fall session technique and adaptive dance classes, choreography classes will be offered both in person and remotely.
If you or someone you know has always wanted to audition for Nutcracker on the Rocks but stage fright has held you back or you haven’t been able to commit to the rehearsal schedule, this is the year for you.
Learn more about these choreography classes and register for any of Cohesion’s fall classes at cohesiondance.org.
Session runs Sept. 14 – Nov. 21.
Founded in 2012, Cohesion Dance Project is a non-profit dance production company striving to enrich, inspire, and unite the community through dance.
theatre
Grandstreet offers All Day New Classroom Project
Grandstreet Theatre School announces an All-Day New Classroom Project, running Sept. 8 to Nov. 6, at Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave.
Register online at theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com, or call the box office at 442-4270 to sign up over the phone.
Tuition is $100 per week for nine weeks ($900). Or add on an after-school class for $100 ($1,000).
It meets in-person Mondays-Fridays for grades 4 and up 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre School Classroom.
Grandstreet Theatre is looking for 10 young people to join them from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday for its School Day Classroom.
Students must be signed up for the Digital Learning Initiative through the Helena School District· 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Things Grandstreet will provide: A monitor to help with questions (not a tutor); work spaces 6 feet apart; WiFi for digital learning; a sanitized environment, an hour-and-a-half class twice a week in theater arts with a qualified instructor during the school day (Wednesdays 1:30-3 and one optional after school class); a fun and healthy environment for learning; and occasional special workshops in theater and dance.
Things students will need: student’s own device for online learning; registration for the DLI program; bring a lunch and snacks; masks; school supplies (markers, pencils, pens, etc.)
Grandstreet Theatre School offers weekly classes in Acting, Movement, Creative Drama, Musical Theater, Technical Theater, production and more. It also teaches life skills such as conflict management, interviewing, resume building, team building and public speaking.
For more information, visit theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call the office at 442-4270.
Grandstreet offers adult, youth theatre ed classes
Grandstreet Theatre offers new online, in-person and Adult Theatre Education classes, classes during the school day and after school.
Registration is open for theater school classes - Session 1 & 2. Classes begin Sept. 14 and run through Nov. 5 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Register online at:theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com
Or call the box office 442-4270 to sign up.
Tuition: $125 for Session 1 classes; $60-$80 for Adult Theatre Education classes October and November
Youth Classes
In-person classes
Monday
High School: 3:45-5:30
Grades 7 & 8: 3:45-5:30
Wednesday
School day (4-8th): 1:30-3
Grades K-2: 3:45-5:15
Grades 5 & 6: 3:45-5:30
Thursday
Grades 7 & 8: 3:45-5:30
Online Theatre school
Monday
High School: 3:30-5
Tuesday
Grades 3-5: 3:30-4:45
Wednesday
Grades K-2: 3:30-4:30
Thursday
Grades 6-8: 3:30-4:45
Adult Theatre Education classes
October
Tuesdays – Oct. 6-27
Acting Techniques (online)- Sarah Butts
Thursdays – Oct. 8-29
Intro to Carpentry – Paige O’Neill
November
Tuesdays -Nov. 10-Dec. 1
Monologue workshop- Alan Zackheim
Stage management (online)-Dora Trenbeath
Tuesdays – Nov. 10-Dec. 1
benefit
Florence Crittenton’s Support Our Girls 2020
Florence Crittenton holds its 10th annual Support Our Girls event, this year with a quirky twist as they move the event online Thursday, Sept. 17.
Attendees will pick up a party box including gourmet appetizers, delicious wine and table decorations from the fairgrounds to take home and enjoy with a group of friends while tuning in to a hilarious online auction of fabulously decorated bras.
Florence Crittenton provides support and service to families with young children. Services include family-centered residential and outpatient treatment programs and early education and childcare programs for children 0-5.
Support Our Girls raises funds and awareness about the importance of a solid start for children.
This year's event will include seven bras designed by local bratists including the talented staff at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Great West Engineering, Anderson ZurMuehlen, West Mont Flower Co., Crafted Aesthetics and local cake maker Lizard Licks and many other talented individuals. Each bra is accompanied by amazing packages full of products, gift certificates, and experiences.
This year's event features a raffle with 50 prizes.
The online section of the event is from 7-8 p.m. and will include a closing of the decorated bra auction, raffle drawings, a testimony from former client and new Florence Crittenton Board Member, Creeana Rygg, as well as an update from Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps.
