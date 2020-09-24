Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 Kids 18 and under. They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com

Grandstreet Theatre is committed to producing theatre safely and responsibly. In compliance with the County Health Department, it will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival. Masks are required.

music

But the Music Spoke…Beethoven’s Story

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra open this season’s Education Concert Series with the first Symphony Kids concert.

This concert is only available as a livestream. There will be no audience.

Created for children ages 5 to 10, Symphony Kids is a free 35-minute concert for audiences of all ages and their families.