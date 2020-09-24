Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

theater
Grandstreet Theatre stages edgy new play, ‘Admissions’
“Admissions,” a provocative new play exploring privilege, race and the unbridgeable American cultural divide opens at Grandstreet Theatre 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and runs through Oct. 25.
Sherri Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’re largely succeeding in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, and a shocking decision leads the family down a road they never imagined traveling.
This smart and provocative new drama by Joshua Harmon won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. It promises to keep you on the edge of your seat and have you talking all the way home.
Directed and designed by Jeff Downing, the cast includes: Julie Johnson (Sherri); Scott Pargot (Bill); Dalton Weaver (Charlie); Katy Wright (Ginnie); and Mary Linn Crouse (Roberta).
“The cast of ‘Admissions’ is superb and they are tackling this material with passion and honesty,” says Downing. “This play is timely and intelligent. I believe it is a positive contribution to the important conversations about privilege and diversity. In addition, it has everything you want for a great night out at the theatre -- drama, comedy, thought-provoking material, excellent writing and incredible performances.”
Shows are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 Kids 18 and under. They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com
Grandstreet Theatre is committed to producing theatre safely and responsibly. In compliance with the County Health Department, it will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival. Masks are required.
music
But the Music Spoke…Beethoven’s Story
On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra open this season’s Education Concert Series with the first Symphony Kids concert.
This concert is only available as a livestream. There will be no audience.
Created for children ages 5 to 10, Symphony Kids is a free 35-minute concert for audiences of all ages and their families.
“But the Music Spoke…Beethoven’s Story: ‘Ever yours. Ever mine. Ever Ours.’” Written to his unidentified love, Beethoven’s music continues to be full of emotional excitement and energy. “Live instrumental music is a wonder to discover,” says Barb Berg, Symphony Education Coordinator and writer of the Symphony Kids programs. These concerts each offer an important life lesson, and this performance teaches the ever-meaningful lesson that music speaks to our problems and challenges.”
The children (or their parents) can download an activity book for the concert at https://www.helenasymphony.org/sk1 This will allow them to interact and enjoy up-close and personal performances meant to enrich and enhance music education in the Helena area.
HomeStream Your Helena Symphony is presented by AARP Montana.
The livestream can be accessed at no charge over the internet at https://www.youtube.com/helenasymphony/live
Another concert, Symphony Kids 2 “The Four Musicians” is 10 a.m., Nov. 7.
Symphony Kids is sponsored by AARP Montana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Piccolo’s Music, Montana Arts Council, Mosaic Architecture and Ron Waterman.
library
Lewis & Clark Branch libraries Bring StoryWalk®
The branch libraries of the Lewis & Clark Library in East Helena, Augusta, Lincoln and the Bookmobile have teamed up to bring the community six StoryWalk® books that can be enjoyed by everyone.
Lewis & Clark Library Bookmobile Librarian Bretagne Byrd explains, “We all know that reading is important and that getting outside for a walk is also important. We put the two together to provide the community a fun learning activity that everyone can enjoy!”
Each StoryWalk® will be placed in a walkable location for the month of October. Participants will start at the post marked with a number one and read each page of the book while enjoying being outdoors. This is a great activity for families and everyone who enjoys a good book and a walk.
Each branch of the Lewis & Clark Library has chosen a different story, one that reflects aspects of their specific community.
The East Helena Branch Library is providing “Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” by Sonia Sotomayor and “Snail Crossing” by Corey Tabor.
The Augusta Branch Library is providing “Rodeo Armadillo” by Jan Brett.
The Lincoln Branch Library is providing “Bird Watch” by Christie Matheson and “Sulwe'' by Lupita Nyong’o.
The Bookmobile Branch Library is providing “Ready to Fly” by Lea Lyon and A. LaFaye. In addition to the story, participants can read about each branch of the library on post one of each StoryWalk®.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. For more information and list of locations, visit www.lclibrary.org.
Holds pick-up service resumes at the main branch
Lewis & Clark Library resumed holds pick-up service at the main branch in the lobby on Sept. 21. Patrons can access their holds in the lobby Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sunday 1-5 p.m. The library will not be offering any in-person services at this time.
Patrons can place holds on items by accessing the library catalog online or calling the library. Online and digital services are available 24/7 with a valid library card. Visit www.lclibrary.org for more information.
community
Oddfellow Inn & Farm throws Harvestival
Oddfellow Inn & Farm throws a “Harvestival” to express thanks to local firefighters who saved the farm from a grass fire Sept. 2.
The public event is 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Oddfellow Inn & Farm, 2245 Head Lane. All profits will be donated to the Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Services.
The family-friendly festival will be limited to 250 attendees (including staff & vendors). It features live music by the David & Deidre Casey Band and a variety of socially distanced games on the 41-acre Oddfellow property, as well as pumpkin carving, dunk tank and more.
Bring your own picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $15 for adults, including food and a drink token, and $5 for kids including food and a soda.
Additional drink tickets for adults will be available, and food will be prepared by executive chef James Richmond of Maison, a French Bistro featuring farm-to-table ingredients located at the Oddfellow Inn & Farm.
For more information, visit www.mt.farm
history
Who Speaks to You? in Chalk! at MHS
The Montana Historical Society’s newest exhibit, “Who Speaks to You? Portraits from the Permanent Collection,” opened Sept. 10. The exhibit showcases an eclectic mix of paintings, juxtaposed to encourage visitors to look at portraits in a new way.
Portraits can reveal a lot about people and their times—if you know how to look for clues.
Examining objects depicted in the artwork, considering the backdrop, and observing the artist’s color palette reveal important information about the subject of the art.
Who Speaks to You? will offer visitors a glimpse of the unique and interesting people—and animals—whose presence has enriched the lives they touched and, in some cases, the larger history of Montana.
To celebrate this new exhibit—as well as the important people and pets in your own life, past or present — join MHS for a socially distanced afternoon creating sidewalk art, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 225 N. Roberts St.
MHS will provide: chalk, socially distanced sidewalk space and free admission to the museum
You bring: your mask and your most creative ideas for drawing a special Montana portrait.
No registration is required. For more information, contact dmitchell@mt.gov or call 444-4789. In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
