Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 23

Richard Buswell speaks about his new book “Richard S. Buswell: Fifty Years of Photography,” at the Montana Club’s next Library Collection Dinner, Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Buswell’s photographs are in more than 200 museum collections and have been published in five previous books, including “What They Left Behind: Photographs” and “Close to Home: Photographs.” Buswell has been photographing Montana’s ghost towns and homesteads for five decades.

A Mix & Mingle is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion at 6. The cost is $45 per guest (inclusive of service charge). For more information, visit http://montanaclub.coop/the-library-collection-dinners.

The Montana Club is located at 24 W. Sixth Ave.

David Sedaris returns to Helena Civic Center

Author David Sedaris will perform Monday, Nov. 15, at the Helena Civic Center.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition.

“Calypso,” his latest collection of essays, is a New York Times best-seller, and a Washington Post Best Book of the Year.