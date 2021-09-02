Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 2

Music
Jazz at Sculpture in the Wild
The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest MJ Williams on vocals and trombone will perform 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in the old Tipi burner at Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild in Lincoln.
It is the final concert of the Music in the Wild summer series and features, in addition to Williams, Rehmann on saxophones, Ken Nelson on keyboards, Pete Hand on acoustic bass and Mike Gillan on drums.
Artists-in-residence at the park will be introduced and the artistic director of the Sculpture Park is flying in from Europe to attend.
Sculpture in the Wild is located at 1500 E MT Hwy 200 in Lincoln, across the highway from the Forest Service office.
For more info, visit http://www.sculptureinthewild.com/.
Dark Side plays YMCA fundraiser
Dark Side band, which won four local battles of the bands in the 1970s, is reuniting for a YMCA benefit concert, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at the Helena Civic Center.
Formed in 1966, the band played at local dances, concerts and also traveled statewide performing at college and high school functions.
They were known for their rock ‘n’ roll covers of The Beatles, Bee Gees, Iron Butterfly, Led Zeppelin, The Doors and a lot more.
Band members include: Peter Christian Wall, Rick Pyfer, Chuck Porte, Michael Knight and Tom Hanson plus special guests on vocals.
Admission at the door is a $10 contribution to the Y.
All funds go to the Helena YMCA.
Rock and electro at Tap Room this week
A Shadow of Jaguar plays rock n’ roll 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.
Debut singles by the Boulder, Colorado, duo of Brian Hubbert (lead vocals, slide guitar, bass) and Andrew Oakley (drums, vocals) got raves from AXS and Live For Live Music.
The Montana duo Desperate Electric plays ‘electro soul brilliance’, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
The pair -- Ben Morris (guitar, keys, vocals, production) and Kayti Korte (bass, vocals) -- owe their sound to funk, rock ‘n roll, and soul.
Both bands play at 1535 Dodge Ave. For more info, visit https://lctaproom.com/ or call 442-5960.
Musikanten Montana Plans 18th Season
Musikanten Montana invites experienced choral singers to join in rehearsals for the Duruflé Requiem for its annual November All Souls concerts.
Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 – 9, resuming Sept. 8.
Performances of the Duruflé are Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 1 and 2 (All Saints and All Souls days).
Helena Cathedral organist Jonathan Embry will be featured in this sublime 20th century French composition based on Gregorian chant.
The ensemble is planning to offer its traditional Advent Lessons & Carols in December, and the 19th Montana Early Music Festival is scheduled for April 21-24, 2022.
For more information, visit www.musikantenmt.org. To schedule an audition, text Artistic Director Kerry Krebill at (406) 431-7462, or email kerrykrebill@aol.com.
Helena Xpress Singers to open for Foreigner
Helena’s Xpress Singers will open for the classic rock group, Foreigner, Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Butte Civic Center.
The women’s chorus from Helena will perform a cappella renditions of “Best Day of My Life,” “True Colors,” “Sweet Dreams” and the “Montana Song.”
The Xpress Singers are members of the international organization, Sweet Adelines and have been performing in Helena and around Montana since 1974.
For more information, visit HelenaXpressSingers.org or the Helena Xpress Singers’ Facebook page.
art
Jennifer Thompson art exhibit in Basin
Helena artist Jennifer Thompson exhibits her art installation, “Name What Continues…” at an art gallery in the former Hewitt State Bank building in Basin, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4; and Sept. 11.
Thompson explores the beauty of impermanence. “I use mostly natural materials to express life’s fleeting moments,” she says. “Nature is my teacher, example, guide and colleague in my art making.”
The installation closes, 3-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, with jazz music by Heidi McCormick at 6 p.m. and a Talking Stick Ladder give-away to anyone who would like to take one home.
Julia Becker and EXTRACTION exhibit at Paris Gibson
Julia Becker, a multimedia artist and art professor at University of Providence in Great Falls, presents a solo exhibition, “Body of Land” at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, 1400 1st Ave. North, Great Falls.
Her work participates in and responds to EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss, a cross-border multimedia environmental intervention and project of the CODEX Foundation.
EXTRACTION was created by collaborators and founders Peter Koch, Edwin Charles Dobb and Sam Pelts and is taking place throughout 2021.
Montana art museums, galleries, and art spaces are specifically engaged in this project because of Koch’s and Dobb’s deep connection to Montana.
Events: Oct. 7: Online Panel Discussion with EXTRACTION organizer Pelts, Becker, and Nicole Maria Evans, curator. Details at www.the-square.org / www.extractionart.org
Museum hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., closed on Sunday and select holidays. Free admission Visit www.the-square.org, or call 406-727-8255 for further info.
Benefits
Ceramic arts sale benefits wounded veterans
The Clay Arts Guild and Mending Waters Montana are partnering in a fundraising event Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m. at Van’s Thriftway in the Lundy Center, 306 Euclid Ave.
The Guild will be selling ceramic art pieces and Mending Waters Montana will have hats, shirts, and unique trailer hitches for sale.
The Guild's mission is to promote the ceramic arts within Helena and the surrounding community by providing support and education through individual and community workspace, classes, seminars and shared resources.
Since 2008, Mending Waters Montana has been devoted to the physical and emotional well-being of veterans by providing fly tying, fly fishing and outings at no cost to the veteran.
All MWM donated funds are used to support these veteran activities.
Florence Crittenton’s Support Our Girls
Florence Crittenton holds its 11th annual Support Our Girls event at a new venue.
This fun night is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Shades of Green on Cooney Drive.
Guests can savor the beautiful setting, cocktails and appetizer charcuterie boards, and enjoy a hilarious live auction of decorated bras.
Additional silent auction packages, an incredible raffle prize, and a wine pull will also be available.
The always-entertaining Shane Larson will emcee, and local band Kendrick & Mondie will perform.
Florence Crittenton provides programs to support families with young children. Services include family-centered residential and outpatient treatment programs and early education and childcare programs for children 0-5.
This year's event will include 13 bras designed by local bratists.
Each handcrafted beauty is accompanied by amazing packages full of products, gift certificates and experiences.
This year features a Bra-awl of the Wild raffle of a Cat / Griz weekend that includes a weekend enjoying the 120th meeting of MSU and UM with accommodations, food, drinks and tickets to the game.
Fundraiser tickets are $75 per person and include two drinks, appetizers and entertainment.
To make a reservation, visit supportourgirls.com or call 442 6950 x204.
For more information go to www.florencecrittenton.org.
NAMI Walk
The National Alliance on Mental Illness holds its annual NAMIWalk in Montana, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept.19, at Memorial Park, 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch. Registration opens at 11. Virtual options also available. For more information, visit:
Carnival Classic canceled
The Helena Education Foundation canceled the 2021 Carnival Classic due to COVID- 19 in Lewis and Clark County.
The Carnival Classic is a city-wide celebration of public education and kick-off to the new school year held annually at Memorial Park in September.
history
Preserve Montana holds ‘Enlightening Conversations’ fundraiser
Preserve Montana has rebranded its dinner event to benefit the preservation of rural schoolhouses as “Enlightening Conversations.”
The dinner will be held Saturday, Sept 11, in the Watson Event Center, south of Townsend from 4-7 p.m. Call for tickets/information 406-457-2822 or email info@preservemontana.
PMT apologizes for any confusion with the Helena Education Foundation and its November Great Conversations event.
PMT is celebrating the Placer School near Winston, and the heritage of Montana’s one-room schools. Built in the early 20th century, this stone school is one of Montana's most outstanding rural schoolhouses.
The event begins with cocktails followed by dinner.
Watson Event Center is located at Hwy. 287 at 290 Litening Barn Road.
Tickets are $40 per person. Advance reservations required.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Black Widow, PG-13
● Shang-Chi, PG-13
● The Suicide Squad, R
● Jungle Cruise, PG-13
● Candyman, R
● Respect, PG -13
● Free Guy, PG-13
● Paw Patrol, PG 13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Zola, R (Final night Sept. 2)
● Pig, R
● Days, unrated