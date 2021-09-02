Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 2

Music

Jazz at Sculpture in the Wild

The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest MJ Williams on vocals and trombone will perform 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in the old Tipi burner at Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild in Lincoln.

It is the final concert of the Music in the Wild summer series and features, in addition to Williams, Rehmann on saxophones, Ken Nelson on keyboards, Pete Hand on acoustic bass and Mike Gillan on drums.

Artists-in-residence at the park will be introduced and the artistic director of the Sculpture Park is flying in from Europe to attend.

Sculpture in the Wild is located at 1500 E MT Hwy 200 in Lincoln, across the highway from the Forest Service office.

For more info, visit http://www.sculptureinthewild.com/.

Dark Side plays YMCA fundraiser

Dark Side band, which won four local battles of the bands in the 1970s, is reuniting for a YMCA benefit concert, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at the Helena Civic Center.

Formed in 1966, the band played at local dances, concerts and also traveled statewide performing at college and high school functions.