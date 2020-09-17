Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

music
Jillynda and Michael Kakuk at Taproom
“Just the Two of Us” is the latest project from Jillynda and Michael Kakuk. They will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Featuring Jillynda’s vocals and Michael’s various stringed instruments, it’s a very eclectic, yet accessible, mix of genre-defying tunes and styles, from ‘20’s jazz, to outlaw country, to a few of Jillynda’s best originals.
While both have performed at the Taproom before in various bands, they are excited to be bringing this very personal project to the Lewis & Clark Brewery.
Symphony is back with streaming concert
After 203 days without a performance, the Helena Symphony returns with its long-awaited opening night on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
The Helena Symphony will live stream its performance of Beethoven’s high energy Seventh Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme,” featuring popular guest artist, Romanian cellist Ovidiu Marinescu.
Tchaikovsky’s work pays homage to Mozart -- complete with elegance, charm, intimacy, and splashy virtuosity for the cello solo.
Beethoven was going through one of the worst times in his life, yet despite all this, he composed the rhythmic-driven and triumphantly joyous Seventh Symphony.
There is no charge for the HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana, which will be available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page.
The live stream offers a new way to enjoy a concert in the comfort of your home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each stream will be shot by several cameras and will provide close-up views of musicians and the conductor during the performance. The program will also feature backstage interviews.
All of the performances in Season 66 – Part One will be live streamed. These include two of the six Masterworks Concerts, two Non-Series Concerts
(Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral), and two of the five Education Concerts. The first half of the season also includes a Virtual Symphony Soiree on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Part One of the season runs through Dec. 7. The symphony will announce in December how Part Two of the season will proceed.
Find the link online at https://www.helenasymphony.org/. For more information, call 442-1860.
film
Documentary looks at Obama, Reagan presidencies
“The Way I See It,” is a “big-hearted” documentary giving an intimate look at the Obama and Reagan presidencies through the eyes of renowned White House photographer Pete Souza.
It opens at The Myrna Loy, Friday, Sept. 18, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Filmmaker Dawn Porter, who also directed the film “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” has captured a “nostalgia-inducing” time where viewers can relive “the memories of dignity that once piloted this country,” writes film reviewer Tomris Laffly.
She promises that “the joyous and deeply moving film” will, at times, move the audience to tears.
The movie also focuses on how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.
Rated 78 % fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
Tickets are $8 adults, $7 seniors/students, $6 for matinees.
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287.
As COVID-19 safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.
Former Helenan’s film hits festival circuit
Spencer Wilkinson, a Helena native who now lives in California, has completed his highly anticipated documentary film, “Alice Street,” which is receiving a round of invitations to film festivals.
Wilkinson held a public showing of his well-received documentary, “One Voice,” in Helena in December 2019.
The focus of “Alice Street” is what happens when an iconic symbol of resistance to gentrification becomes a victim of gentrification.
The powerful new documentary tells the story of the rise and fall of a large-scale mural in downtown Oakland. Known as “The Universal Language” or, more simply, the Alice Street mural, it honored the cultural resilience of two communities of color who intersect at the corner of Alice and 14th Sts. in Oakland’s rapidly-gentrifying downtown.
The mural celebrated the culture-keepers of the Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts and the Hotel Oakland, representing Oakland’s Afro-Diasporic and Chinese-American communities, and became a testament to Oakland’s cultural diversity, referenced in official documents while garnering widespread media attention.
The mural process itself takes three years to complete, culminating in a festive and vibrant block party attended by the cultural arts community, neighborhood residents, and city officials.
Just two months after the mural’s completion, it’s learned that a developer has bought the parking lot the mural overlooks and plans to build market-rate housing there -- obscuring the mural in the process. Community outcry results in an activist campaign to appeal the development and leverage community benefits from the developer.
Though centered in Oakland, “Alice Street” has broad relevance to cities across America and the world experiencing similar issues with gentrification, displacement, and the struggle for cultural preservation.
To date, the film has been accepted at the Oakland International Film Festival, the Hayti Heritage Film Festival’s Backyard Series (Durham, NC), the Mill Valley Film Festival, the Urbanworld Film Festival, the Brighton Rocks Film Festival (UK), DOCUTAH, the Milwaukee International Film Festival, the Newport Beach Film Festival, and the Social Justice Film Festival.
For more information, visit www.alicestreetfilm.com.
community
Oddfellow Inn & Farm hosts Harvestival
Oddfellow Inn & Farm, having survived a rapid-moving grassfire on Sept. 2, is showing its gratitude to firefighters by throwing its first harvest festival, called, “Harvestival.”
It will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and all profits will be donated to the Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Services.
“The quick work of our local first responders averted a potentially catastrophic fire event in our community. We are so grateful for their work and coordinated efforts to save our business and community from the Birds Eye fire.” said Paul Mabie, proprietor and owner of the Inn.
The family-friendly festival will be limited to 250 attendees (including staff & vendors). There will be live music from The David & Deidre Casey Band. There will also be a variety of socially distanced games on the 41-acre Oddfellow property, as well as pumpkin carving, dunk tank and more.
The farm animals will also be excited to say hello. Harvestival will be held at Oddfellow Inn & Farm, 2245 Head Lane.
Bring your own picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities. Tickets are $15 for adults including food and a drink token, and only $5 for kids including food and a soda.
Additional drink tickets for adults will be available, and food will be prepared by executive chef James Richmond of Maison, a French Bistro featuring farm-to-table ingredients located at the Oddfellow Inn & Farm.
The historic Oddfellow was originally built in 1928 and is situated on a 41-acre working farm. For more information, visit www.mt.farm
The Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Council was founded to develop a cooperative cohesion of the rural fire department resources in Lewis and Clark County. For more info, visit www.lcfirecouncil.org.
