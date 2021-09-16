Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 16

music
Myrna Loy Soundstage: Dammit Lauren to play
For the next Myrna Loy Soundstage Big Sky indie rock group Dammit Lauren plays “alternative soul shred,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
The band’s known for its intriguing, original sound and the captivating voice of its lead singer and bass player Lauren Jackson.
The Myrna Soundstage Presented by AARP Montana is a monthly performance series spotlighting Montana performers, featuring original live music concerts before an audience and off-stage interviews with host and musician John Dendy. The concert and interviews are later available for streaming.
Tickets for the live concert are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. The Myrna Loy has a recirculating air purification system, and asks for everyone to mask up except when seated.
There is no charge for streaming, but donations are welcome.
'One Robe' celebration features Métis fiddling, dance, art, film
The Myrna Loy celebrates the Métis and Indigenous cultures of Montana during a two-day celebration, “One Robe,” Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30.
A few of the highlights include music by Métis fiddler Ryan Keplin, a performance by the famed Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers of Winnipeg; a tribute to historian Nicholas Vrooman, who was a champion of the Métis /Little Shell tribe; a special guest appearance by acclaimed pianist Phil Aaberg; a historic talk by poet Chris La Tray about the long-fought and successful battle for Little Shell tribal recognition; an art opening for Blackfeet painter and sculptor Louis Still Smoking; and a screening of “Sisters Rising,” a documentary about six Indigenous women fighting violence against Native women.
“One of the messages Métis culture brings us is that we all are one robe,” says Myrna Loy Executive Director Krys Holmes. “It’s named after Nicholas’ book, ‘The Whole Country was... One Robe.’”
“This whole Native celebration acknowledges all the ways we are one robe, yet recognizing our individual cultures and histories.”
Events kick off Wednesday, Sept. 29, with an artist reception for Still Smoking’s exhibit, “Perseverance,” from 5 to 7 p.m. The “Sisters Rising” film screening ($10) follows at 7:00 p.m., both at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St.
On Thursday, Métis writer and philosopher Chris La Tray gives a talk, “The Day That Finally Came,” at noon, at the Montana Historical Society. Then, at 4:30, Western scholar Brenden Rensink will give a lecture entitled “Native but Foreign: Indigenous Immigrants and Refugees in the North American Borderlands.” Both talks are free.
The Thursday evening event kicks off with a reception, with traditional meatball soup and homemade Bannack bread, at 6 pm. at The Myrna Loy; followed by the Métis music, dance, and storytelling performance at 7:30 (Tickets $25). The events are a celebration of Métis culture and a tribute to Vrooman, who worked for years to ensure Little Shell tribal recognition. He died in 2019.
A full schedule, with link to tickets, is at https://themyrnaloy.com, 15 North Ewing, or call 443-0287.
Symphony tickets now on sale
The Helena Symphony is selling tickets for its 2021-2022 Masterworks Concerts to the general public.
The season reopens with in-person concerts Sept. 18, with the immortal “Ode to Joy” of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Other concerts include:
- Oct. 23 – A concert of healing to remember those we lost during the pandemic through three miniatures of Mahler, plus legendary Italian composer Gioachino Rossini’s Stabat Mater – a recounting of the Virgin Mary’s devastation over the death of her son.
- Jan. 29, 2022 – Pianist and Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Jon Nakamatsu performs Ravel’s emotionally delicate and jazz-infused Piano Concerto. Concert includes Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fifth Symphony.
- Feb. 26, 2022 – The iconic Romeo & Juliet, and then journey from the ecstatic height of romantic obsession and unrequited love to the deepest lows of betrayal in Berlioz’s bombastic Symphonie fantastique.
- March 26, 2022 – Internationally acclaimed Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled performs Elgar’s expressive Cello Concerto. Then experience Stravinksy’s viscerally powerful Rite of Spring.
- April 30, 2022 – A messy love triangle between a handsome soldier, sexy bullfighter, and the free-spirited gypsy seductress who is driven by her heart’s desires – Carmen!
For tickets, call the Symphony Box Office at 442-1860, or visit the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can also be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org.
Old Time Fiddlers play in Whitehall
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present their unique music once again at the Mint Bar at 1 E. Legion in uptown Whitehall, on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged. Guitar, mandolin, and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 685-3481.
Metropolitan Dinner Club kicks off season with jazz
The Vanguard Jazz Quartet will be kicking off the 2021-22 dinner season for the Metropolitan Dinner Club on Thursday, Sept. 23 in Jorgenson’s banquet room, 1720 11th Ave.
Members of the group are well known to music fans in the Helena area. Dennis Ferriter, bass, Don Stone, trombone, Jeremy Slead, drums and Mark Walker on the keyboard have each performed on PBS’s 11th and Grant program. They also each do or have played with ‘Ten Years Gone’, the band voted Helena’s Best Band for the last five years.
No host cocktails at 5:30 pm, dinner at 6 and entertainment at 7. Non-members are welcome. Reservations required. Call Patti at 406-202-1766
history and music
At show kicks off a series of Indigenous events
Blackfeet painter, sculptor and muralist Louis Still Smoking is exhibiting a show of new works at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing.
An artist reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
His show includes vivid portraits and animal images painted in acrylic and oils in a style he calls “impressionistic realism.”
The artist reception is part of a series of events, Sept. 29 and 30 at The Myrna Loy, celebrating native culture.
Events include a screening of the film “Sisters Rising,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29; a talk, “The Day That Finally Came,” at the Montana Historical Society by Metis writer and philosopher Chris La Tray; and a performance celebrating Metis culture on Thursday, Sept. 30, featuring fiddler Ryan Keplin, the Ivan Flett Metis dancers, and special guest Phil Aaberg.
The events are a celebration of Montana's Metis heritage, and a tribute to historian Nicholas Vrooman, who worked for years to ensure Little Shell tribal recognition. He died in 2019.
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287.
MHS presents history talk
Join us on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 p.m. as MHS Reference Historian Zoe Ann Stoltz give a presentation on 148 Years of Recording Montana Brands and Marks.
The year 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of Montana’s first livestock brand re-record. Discover the wealth of Montana history contained in this collection that covers the years 1873 to 2010.
Learn how to conduct your own brand research using the Livestock Brands collection on the Montana Memory Project website.
The Montana Historical Society if located at 225 N. Roberts. Call 444-2694 for more information or visit mhs.mt.gov/.
Carroll College
Math Debate: Greatest Mathematical Model
Grab a blanket and join us on Guad Hill on the Carroll College campus under the setting sun as we continue our series of ongoing math debates. Carroll professors Dr. Kelly Cline and Dr. Eric Sullivan will face off as they tackle the question: What is the greatest mathematical model of all time?
The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, outside on Guad Hill, Carroll College.
We'll have a sound and projection system, so come on over to Guad Hill for a fun evening as two favorite Carroll professors face off with each other.
Free and open to the Helena community.
Theater
Play Fest holding auditions
Auditions for the 8th annual Last Chance New Play Fest with roles for actors ages 11-80 will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 21-22 from 6-9 p.m. at the new Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.
Monologues will be on hand for those auditioning to read and present along with scenes from the various short plays in the “Montana Short Cuts” project, a collection of seven short plays written on the theme anti/social.
The diverse roles available include everything from a young teen digging a hole on a beach to a brother and sister mixing the ashes of their deceased parents outside a cemetery.
The Montana Short Cuts, along with four additional play and performance projects, will be performed at HAT Nov. 5-14 during the Last Chance New Play Fest. The Fest is produced by the Experimental Theatre Cooperative, a non-profit theatre arts organization that supports the development of new plays and regional playwrights and performance artists.
For a short description of the projects in the Fest or to get digital copies of the plays before auditions, email playsnow@heartlandplays.com. Please arrive at auditions no later than 7 to be assured an audition spot. You do not need to attend both days, but are welcome to do so.
If you are unable to attend, please let us know and we will do our best to make other arrangements for you to audition. Rehearsals begin the end of September. Call or text 406-431-7680 for additional information.
Bards of the Big Sky opens
The Montana Playwrights Network invites you to “Bards of the Big Sky,” an evening of entertainment for the gala grand opening for the Helena Avenue Theatre, located at 1319 Helena Ave. Featuring original plays written by Montana playwrights: Jay Kettering, Pamela Jamruszka Mencher and Cynthia Webb With original music composed and performed by John Hosking.
Performances are Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p.m., with two matinees on Sept. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased online at www.montanaplaywrights.org; or call or text 406-235-0353 to make reservations.
art
Final day of Jennifer Thompson art exhibit
Helena artist Jennifer Thompson exhibits her art installation, “Name What Continues…” at an art gallery in the former Hewitt State Bank building in Basin.
Thompson explores the beauty of impermanence. “I use mostly natural materials to express life’s fleeting moments,” she says. “Nature is my teacher, example, guide and colleague in my art making.”
The installation closes, 3-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, with jazz music by Heidi McCormick at 6 p.m. and a Talking Stick Ladder give-away to anyone who would like to take one home.
Benefit
NAMI Walk at Memorial Park
The National Alliance on Mental Illness holds its annual NAMIWalk in Montana, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Memorial Park, 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch. Registration opens at 11 a.m.
Virtual options also available. For more information, visit: https://namimt.org/.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
- Malignant, R
- The Card Counter, R
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, PG-13
- Cry Macho, PG-13
- Copshop, R
- Free Guy, PG-13
- Jungle Cruise, PG-13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Blue Bayou, R
- The Lost Leonardo, PG-13