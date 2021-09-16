Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Sept. 16

We'll have a sound and projection system, so come on over to Guad Hill for a fun evening as two favorite Carroll professors face off with each other.

Free and open to the Helena community.

Theater

Play Fest holding auditions

Auditions for the 8th annual Last Chance New Play Fest with roles for actors ages 11-80 will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 21-22 from 6-9 p.m. at the new Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Monologues will be on hand for those auditioning to read and present along with scenes from the various short plays in the “Montana Short Cuts” project, a collection of seven short plays written on the theme anti/social.

The diverse roles available include everything from a young teen digging a hole on a beach to a brother and sister mixing the ashes of their deceased parents outside a cemetery.

The Montana Short Cuts, along with four additional play and performance projects, will be performed at HAT Nov. 5-14 during the Last Chance New Play Fest. The Fest is produced by the Experimental Theatre Cooperative, a non-profit theatre arts organization that supports the development of new plays and regional playwrights and performance artists.