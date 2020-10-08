Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

music
Tippet Rise continues fall video streaming series
The fall season of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, shares a video of a previously unreleased concert by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Thursday, Oct 8.
This concert and others will be made available to stream each month at 6 p.m. on a Thursday on the Tippet Rise website, tippetrise.org/virtual-events.
Video footage from the 2018 and 2019 concert seasons is available online, and earlier video streams of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home can be viewed at https://tippetrise.org/virtual-events.
Best Montana band?
Who is the Best Band in Montana? You can decide. This November, bands will battle it out on the Helena Civic Center auditorium and ballroom stages to fight for the title of “Best Montana Band”!
The event will showcase a dozen Montana bands with six bands playing in the ballroom and six bands playing in the auditorium. Bands will be invited to enter based on the highest number of public nominations. There will not be a fee to enter, but entry will be by invitation only, so bands, get your fans voting for you in the nomination round to earn your ticket to the stage.
The event will have a live audience with up to 200 people per stage. Both stages will be streamed onto the big screens in the other room as well as live streamed right into your living room. The winner will be voted on by the public the night of the battle and will receive the first ever “Best Montana Band” trophy and a cash prize.
Lewis and Clark Brewing will be on tap providing bar service and food options will be provided by Helena vendors.
Tickets go on public sale Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets prices are $25 per person for live audience or $30 for a streaming ticket.
They can be purchased:
- Online at www.helenaciviccenter.com
- By phone 406-447-8481
- At the Helena Civic Center Box Office M-F 10 a.m.-1 p.m. & 2-4 p.m. (live audience tickets only)
Taylor McCarl at the L&C Taproom
Helena singer/songwriter Taylor McCarl is inspired by all genres and not restricted to one. Enjoy his performance 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave. Free.
Masks and phase 2 guidelines will be enforced. That means that patrons will be required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated at the table. There will be no dancing or standing room. Customers have to stay seated at their tables and they will not be allowed to move them. Tables are first come, first serve. Free.
Community
West Mont launches pumpkin ale
Made with sugar pumpkins grown at West Mont Farm & Gardens, West Mont Pumpkin Ale was created by the Lewis and Clark Brewery.
Join West Mont supporters at Lewis & Clark Brewery, 1517 Dodge Ave., Thursday, Oct. 8 from 2– 8 p.m. for the ale launch. The Brewery will be donating $1 back to West Mont for each beer sold.
From 7-9 p.m., enjoy acoustic music by Taylor McCarl. For more information, contact the Brewery at 442-5960 or West Mont at 447-3100.
Carroll College
Carroll holds virtual Spirit Weekend
Carroll Spirit Weekend is Oct. 16-18, and will be online because of the pandemic.
This year, Homecoming has been transformed into Carroll Spirit Weekend with a variety of virtual events including presentations from faculty, a theatre performance and more. Alumni, friends, parents, family and the Helena community -- are all invited to join Carroll online. Visit: www.carroll.edu/spiritweekend for details.
theater
Grandstreet Theatre stages edgy new play, ‘Admissions’
“Admissions,” a provocative, new award-winning play exploring privilege, race and the unbridgeable American cultural divide opens at Grandstreet Theatre 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and runs through Oct. 25.
Sherri Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded at bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, and a shocking decision leads the family down a road they never imagined traveling.
Shows are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 Kids 18 and under. They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com
Grandstreet Theatre is committed to producing theatre safely and responsibly. In compliance with the County Health Department, it will only be selling 40 tickets per performance to allow for social distancing. Audience members will be checked in individually, following a temperature check upon arrival. Masks are required.
history
Fort Harrison Museum receives historic firearms
A number of historic military firearms were donated to The Montana Military Museum in September by the National Center for Unwanted Firearms.
Visitors to the Montana Military Museum will now be able to see a more complete history of such Montana Military units as the First Special Service Force of International Fame and Montana's famed 163rd Infantry Regiment in current and future special exhibits open to military personnel and the general public.
The Montana Military Museum, located in the Fort Harrison Complex, is open to the public under current COVID-19 guidelines on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Museum is open at other times by request and coordination.
For questions or to volunteer call Ray Read at 406-458-9847/ 406-235-0290 or e-mail: myfun51@msn.com.
