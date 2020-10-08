Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

music

Tippet Rise continues fall video streaming series

The fall season of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, shares a video of a previously unreleased concert by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott Thursday, Oct 8.

This concert and others will be made available to stream each month at 6 p.m. on a Thursday on the Tippet Rise website, tippetrise.org/virtual-events.

Video footage from the 2018 and 2019 concert seasons is available online, and earlier video streams of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home can be viewed at https://tippetrise.org/virtual-events.

Best Montana band?

Who is the Best Band in Montana? You can decide. This November, bands will battle it out on the Helena Civic Center auditorium and ballroom stages to fight for the title of “Best Montana Band”!

The event will showcase a dozen Montana bands with six bands playing in the ballroom and six bands playing in the auditorium. Bands will be invited to enter based on the highest number of public nominations. There will not be a fee to enter, but entry will be by invitation only, so bands, get your fans voting for you in the nomination round to earn your ticket to the stage.