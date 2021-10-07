Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 7

Kids and families

Exuberant audiences love Kid Flicks

Fun, high quality short films for kids 5 and up hit the big screen at The Myrna Loy for two days, Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16.

The New York International Children’s Film Festival offers Kid Flicks 1 for the younger crowd of 5 and up, and Kid Flicks 2 for ages 8 and up.

For the littlest kids, take “Cat Lake City,” a hilarious tale of a lovable feline’s hard-won vacation.

Or perhaps, a short documentary, “The Magic of Chess,” grabs your fancy.

And, then there’s the beautifully hand-animated tale “Boriya” about a hard worker who gets lost dawdling in the country.

NYICFF Kid Flicks Two offers the beautiful stop motion animation film, “The Coin” as well as the tale of a space traveler’s funky space van conking out on an unknown planet in “Home Away 3000.”

The NYICFF Kid Flicks were very popular when they played at The Myrna Loy in 2019, but two follow-up shows had to be canceled due to COVID, says education coordinator Retta Leaphart.