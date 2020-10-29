Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

art
Richard Buswell photo show at Helena College
Dr. Richard S. Buswell is exhibiting Photography of Western Montana at Helena College Donaldson Campus, 1115 N. Roberts St. His photos are on display 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 23.
Wildman awarded Intrepid Artist Fellowship
Julynn Wildman is this year’s Intrepid Artist Fellowship recipient at the Holter Museum of Art.
The Holter and Intrepid Credit Union have partnered to create a fellowship that underlines the importance of working artists in the Helena community.
Wildman’s year-long fellowship will allow her to research, choreograph, teach and create “Body in Motion” -- her vision that will be on view in The High Gallery October – December, 2021.
Intrepid Credit Union is the title sponsor of this program.
Artists make substantial contributions to our community’s vibrancy by boosting creative problem-solving, pushing boundaries, provoking thought and animating our neighborhoods and cultural institutions.
Wildman -- an artist, dancer and educator -- has childhood roots in both rural Western and Front-Range metropolitan Colorado. She grew up with the early influences of modern dance, creative movement and subalpine environments.
She has taught dance in settings from studio classes and workshops to special needs classrooms and therapeutic group homes. She has also taught at a number of Helena’s leading arts and performance organizations such as The Myrna Loy, Cohesion Dance Project, Creative Arts Center and the Holter Museum of Art.
Tom Mostad exhibits paintings at Queen City Framing
Helena artist Tom Mostad discovered that his true passion was actually painting while he was studying geology in college.
He has continued for more than 30 years to develop his artistic skills, starting in acrylics, moving to watercolors, and now primarily working in oil.
Through this progression of different media, he has developed a comprehensive mastery of many artistic methods, techniques and materials. Mostad’s expertise in each medium creates an artistic diversity to his work that he continues to develop with each new piece.
Born and raised in Missoula, Mostad creates artwork that reflects the natural beauty and history that is unique to the American West. His wildlife, landscapes and portrait art reflect his views of the spirit, the time and the place in our imagination that we only see for a moment, but want to last forever.
Mostad will be showing his work through the month of November at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
You can also see his show at www.qcframingandart.com. You can call for more information or to arrange a contactless pickup if preferred at 442-2760.
music
Musikanten All Souls concert goes virtual
Musikanten Montana presents concerts for All Souls, annually on Nov. 1 and 2, but will be presenting their concert online in this year of disruptions and displacements. Gathering not in a church but under the big sky, they will sing Sir John Tavener’s “Funeral Ikos,” the revered holy minimalist’s setting of this Eastern Orthodox chant.
As every year, a cantor will chant the names on the memorial list. The video will be posted on Musikanten Montana’s Facebook page. To add a loved one to the memorial names, text Kerry Krebill at 406-431-7462 by Friday, Oct. 30.
Justin Case Band at the Taproom
Rock out to Helena’s Justin Case Band, playing 70s-90s rock cover tunes from the Allman Brothers, Three Dog Night, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam and more 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
The band features Mike Killeen on guitar; Luke Michelson, bass; and Jeremy Slead, drums. Free.
COVID restrictions are in place. Patrons will be required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated at their table. There will be no dancing or standing room. Customers have to stay seated at their tables and they will not be allowed to move them. Tables are first come first serve.
benefit
Fundraiser for Food Share at Taproom
Lewis & Clark Tap Room is hosting a Helena Food Share Fundraiser with MSK Project and Just the Two of Us 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Whoever donates the most gets the best seats in the house. Donations go straight to Helena Food Share via their special donation page that will also make your reservation http://helenafoodshare.org/fund-drive/msk/.
MSK Project recreates the music and energy of the old juke joints, roadhouses and honky tonks across America. It has been delivering authentic acoustic rhythm and blues around Montana since 2005.
Just the Two of Us, the latest project from Jillynda and Michael Kakuk, will open for MSK Project.
The duo features Jillynda’s vocals and Michael’s various stringed instruments, presenting an eclectic, yet accessible, mix of genre-defying tunes and styles.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated at their table. There will be no dancing or standing room. Customers have to stay seated at their tables and they will not be allowed to move them.
Carroll College
Founders Virtual Gala
Carroll College holds its Founders Gala virtually, 6:30-7:35. Friday, Nov. 6. For info and to join, follow this link:www.carroll.edu/foundersgala.
Join the extended community of Carroll College Saints, including alumni, parents, and friends, for an evening of celebration and support. This year, people can participate no matter where they are in the world.
Talk on dogs
Carroll College's Dr. Katharine Mershon presents a talk Religion, Race, and the American Dog – Carroll College Roeben-Raunig Lecture Series, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, on Zoom. Free and open to the public. Visit https://www.carroll.edu/event/lecture-religion-race-american-dog for details on how to join the webinar.
This talk will analyze narratives about religion and dogs that appear in unexpected settings. By examining the 2007 dogfighting case involving NFL player Michael Vick, viewers will discuss how human social justice and animal ethics are connected to religion and to each other.
Theater
Last Chance New Play Fest goes virtual
Helena’s Last Chance New Play Fest goes virtual this year, beginning Nov. 12, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of performing on stage, videos of the projects will be made available for streaming, allowing audiences across the state to view the plays without the need to travel.
This year’s Fest includes three projects: Montana Short Cuts, a program of 10-minute plays; “Scene Change,” a one-act by Steve Palmer; and the full-length “How to Poison the President” by Ross Peter Nelson.
The Short Cuts theme this year is “Gender Bender,” and features the work of seven regional writers.
This year’s Fest will be available online at the Experimental Theatre Cooperative website: http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/watch. Tickets will not be required to view the videos, however, ETC is requesting a donation for access to the fest. Anyone requesting access will receive a password to the page where the videos can be viewed.
The regional writers whose projects are part of the Fest are: Helena writers Fae Wilde, Greg Younger, Ross Peter Nelson, Steven Palmer and Barry Stambaugh, as well as Rebecca Ryland of Clancy and Allison Fradkin of Cascade, Idaho.
