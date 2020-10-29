Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

She has taught dance in settings from studio classes and workshops to special needs classrooms and therapeutic group homes. She has also taught at a number of Helena’s leading arts and performance organizations such as The Myrna Loy, Cohesion Dance Project, Creative Arts Center and the Holter Museum of Art.

Tom Mostad exhibits paintings at Queen City Framing

Helena artist Tom Mostad discovered that his true passion was actually painting while he was studying geology in college.

He has continued for more than 30 years to develop his artistic skills, starting in acrylics, moving to watercolors, and now primarily working in oil.

Through this progression of different media, he has developed a comprehensive mastery of many artistic methods, techniques and materials. Mostad’s expertise in each medium creates an artistic diversity to his work that he continues to develop with each new piece.

Born and raised in Missoula, Mostad creates artwork that reflects the natural beauty and history that is unique to the American West. His wildlife, landscapes and portrait art reflect his views of the spirit, the time and the place in our imagination that we only see for a moment, but want to last forever.