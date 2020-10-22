Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at

The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.

All patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing.

Seating is limited to 40 in the 250-seat auditorium.

If you missed the premiere Soundstage with Los Marvelitos and the David and Deidre Casey Band, check it out on The Myrna Loy website at themyrnaloy.com.

Blake Christiana of Yarn at Taproom

Blake Christiana is the founding member, singer, and songwriter for the band, Yarn. The band spent two years honing their chops during a Monday night residency at the famed Kenny’s Castaway in New York’s Greenwich Village, which allowed them to rehearse onstage, mostly in front of audiences. Six studio albums followed.

As a solo artist, Christiana shares his songs and stories in a very raw, stripped-down format. Just his voice and an acoustic guitar, often giving insight into the songs he is singing. His songwriting influence is simply “life.”

He plays 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave. Free.